What other factors make car insurance expensive?
These economic factors aren’t the only things that drive the cost of your car insurance. There are also a wide range of other considerations insurers will take into account when calculating your premium, which revolve around you, your car and your driving habits.
Although you can’t do anything about the economy, getting to grips with these ‘personal risk factors’ can help you get a better understanding of why your car insurance is so expensive and may help you bring the cost down.
Car insurance personal risk factors:
- The make and model of your car: As a guide, the more expensive your car and the more powerful its engine, the more it will cost to insure. Insurers categorise cars into insurance groups, numbered from 1-50. Cars at the lower end will be the cheapest to insure. It’s a good idea to find out what insurance group a car is in before you buy it
- Your age: Younger drivers will pay significantly more than more mature drivers with years of experience under their belts
- Your address: The higher the risk of crime in your neighbourhood, the more you’ll have to shell out for your car insurance
- Where you park your car overnight: Insurers prefer cars to be parked on drives, rather than on the street
- Your job: Insurers will view some occupations as riskier than others. For example, delivery drivers and salespeople that spend a lot of the time on the road will pay more than office workers who commute by train. The cheapest ‘occupation’ is ‘retired’
- Your driving history: If you’ve been in car accidents or got points on your licence, your car insurance will be more expensive. Unfortunately, even if you are involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault, your insurance premium will likely go up when you renew your policy
- Car modifications: Changes to the appearance or performance of your car can make your car insurance more expensive. This could be anything from alloy wheels to tinted windows, spoilers or wheel arches
Does car insurance become more expensive after renewal?
Following the introduction of new rules at the start of 2022, insurance companies can no longer charge customers that are renewing their car insurance more than an equivalent new customer buying an equivalent policy. These are referred to as the General Insurance Pricing Practices (GIPP).
But while existing customers may no longer be paying this ‘loyalty penalty’, it doesn’t mean their car insurance will not be more expensive when they come to renew it.
There are many reasons why your car insurance might become more expensive if you auto-renew with your existing insurer. This could be down to events over the past year or the result of wider economic factors.
Reasons why your car insurance renewal might be more expensive:
- You have claimed on your policy: Even small claims, or claims for accidents that weren’t your fault, will make your car insurance more expensive
- You have got points on your licence: If you’ve been caught speeding or received any other driving conviction
- You have needed to update your policy details: If your circumstances have changed in some way, for example you have moved house, your occupation has changed or you’ve had to increase your annual mileage
- General inflation: The rising cost of everything from labour to paint, spare parts and used cars is pushing up costs for insurance companies
- Legislation loopholes: Although the 2022 insurance pricing rules have forced insurance companies to stop offering their best deals to new customers, they only apply to regular premiums and not fees. As a result, some critics say insurers are attempting to recoup their costs by increasing the various fees charged on their policies. Another problem with the rules is that they only apply if you are buying an identical policy via the same channel as you did last year. This means if you need to change or update your cover in any way, these rules will cease to apply