Yoga car insurance review

Yoga has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.5 out of five, based on more than 5,700 reviews.

It is important to note, however, that these reviews are for Yoga as a whole, and not just its car insurance services.

Of its five-star reviews that mention car insurance, Yoga is praised for the quality of its live chat customer service, and the manner in which One Call Claims deals with claims.

However, despite the quality of the live chat service, it can still lead to frustrations. If you appreciate being able to get hold of someone over the phone, Yoga might not be for you.

“I’m totally impressed with Yoga and One Claims who handled my repairs and hire due to my car being damaged by a third party. The whole process was seamless from start to finish. All the colleagues involved, drivers/call handlers/repairs team were faultless. Please pass on my thanks. ZT3 was great in sorting my delivery back.”

Maxine Hutton, via Trustpilot

“Changed over car policy to new car on the live chat facility, so easy and five stars for Dennis who answered all my queries and did it all seamlessly, thanks!!!!”

Maggie, via Trustpilot

“A problem arose as my payment went through twice by mistake. I then received an email telling me that my insurance was being cancelled. I had a panic but rang the company and Dennis assured me that only one policy had been cancelled, my insurance was OK and the excess amount would be returned to me in three to five working days. However, being old and not very computer literate, I do find speaking to some ‘chat’ person not easy and I do wish we could pick up a phone and speak to a live person.”

Chris, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does Yoga car insurance have?

As well as an ‘Excellent’ score on Trustpilot, Yoga also has a five-star rating on Defaqto for its comprehensive car insurance policy.