New boiler installation and replacement costs 2023

Installing a new boiler will cost you around £1,900 – this covers the unit and installation price, which can account for 37 per cent of the total price. A modern boiler will improve your home’s energy efficiency rating and could save you up to £840 annually on your energy bills. The recent cost-of-living crisis has hiked gas prices up to 10.3p per kWh and electricity up to an eye-watering 34p per kWh – and prices are due to rise again in April 2023.
With that being said, many homeowners with older boilers can actually reduce energy bills by replacing them. Modern A-rated combi boilers reduce energy loss and carbon emissions, and will generally heat homes more efficiently. Older boilers with lower energy efficiency ratings have an adverse effect on energy bills. Old boilers that are G-rated run at just 70 per cent efficiency (30 per cent heat loss) compared to A-rated boilers, which run at 90 per cent or higher, ensuring your home isn’t wasting energy that can’t be utilised.
A new boiler can be a costly investment, but one that also helps to save money on your energy bills in the long run. There are a lot of contributing factors to the cost of a replacement boiler, with the most obvious being which boiler brand homeowners choose. In addition, boilers come with different capacity sizes and water flow rates, all of which affect the cost.
|Typical house size
|Central heating output
|Average boiler price
|Average installation cost
|Average boiler price including installation
|Three bedrooms
|28kW
|£1,200
|£700
|£1,900
Purchasing a new boiler has plenty of benefits, including saving money on your energy bills, making it a worthy investment.
Installing a new combi boiler has the potential to cut your energy bills by up to £840 per year. Contributing factors like your house size, location, energy consumption and energy rating will determine the exact savings you could benefit from.
Based on October’s energy price cap, this is how much you could shave off your energy bills per year by replacing your old boiler with an A-rated model, according to Energy Saving Trust.
|Old boiler energy efficiency rating
|Property type ↓
|D (78-82%)
|E (74-78%)
|F (70-74%)
|G (<70%)
|Bungalow
|£250
|£275
|£310
|£445
|Flat
|£125
|£140
|£160
|£230
|Mid-terrace house
|£235
|£260
|£290
|£420
|Semi-detached house
|£305
|£335
|£380
|£540
|Detached house
|£375
|£460
|£590
|£840
No matter which type of boiler you choose, it will come with an energy efficiency rating. Energy efficiency ratings are a measure of how efficient an appliance is overall. It takes into account how much energy it uses and compares it to other similar appliances.
A boiler’s energy efficiency rating is determined by calculating the percentage of the total energy used to provide useful heating. If a boiler has a 90 per cent energy efficiency rating, that means 90 per cent of the energy is converted into usable heat and 10 per cent is lost in the process.
Boilers have energy efficiency ratings of A-G, with modern A-rated boilers being the most energy efficient.
Modern A-rated boilers are the most energy-efficient, and this has a positive impact on energy bills. You will end up paying higher energy bills with older G-rated boilers that are just 70 per cent energy efficient.
Boilers typically have an average lifespan of between 10 to 15 years but can run for much longer than this. One obvious indicator that it might be time to replace your boiler is its age. A boiler’s energy efficiency decreases significantly when it’s over 10 years old.
If your boiler is old, it may well present some undesired signs that it is time to replace it.
One of the most important things to consider when buying a replacement boiler is the unit’s central heating output. The higher the output required, the more costly the boiler will likely be.
The size of your household determines which type of boiler is needed. As a general rule of thumb, homes require one radiator for every 5 cubic metres that need to be heated. The average UK house has 10 radiators, and it’s recommended that homes of this size install a boiler with a 28kW to 34kW central heating output range.
Based on the size of the boiler required for each house size, this is the average price you can expect to pay for a new boiler. The average cost for a boiler installation is £400 to £500 for one day’s work, £700 to £1,200 for two days, and £1,000 to £2,000 for three days.
|House size
|Flat
|Bungalow
|Terraced house
|Semi-detached house
|Detached house
|Boiler average price
|£1,039.98
|£1,179.99
|£1,292.99
|£1,399.99
|£1,722.99
|Average cost with one-day installation
|£1,439.98 – £1,539.98
|£1,579.99 – £1,679.99
|£1,692.99 – £1,792.99
|£1,799.99 – £1,899.99
|£2,122.99 – £2,222.99
|Average cost with two-day installation
|£1,739.98 – £2,239.98
|£1,879.99 – £2,379.99
|£1,992.99 – £2,492.99
|£2,099 – £2,599.99
|£2,422.99 – £2,922.99
|Average cost with three-day installation
|£2,039.98 – £3,039.98
|£2,179.99 – £3,179.99
|£2,292.99 – £3,292.99
|£2,399.99 – £3,399.99
|£2,722.99 – £3,722.99
As well as heating homes, boilers also have much to do with heating water for showers and taps. The water flow rate is measured in terms of your gallons per minute (GPM) – it measures how many gallons of water could flow out of your shower or taps every minute; the higher the GPM, the higher your water pressure.
Like with central heating output, boilers have what’s called a water flow rate. Homes with one bathroom should have their hot water demands met by boilers that have a water flow rate of between six and 12l per minute. Homes with more than one bathroom should consider a unit with a water flow rate of higher than 12l – the higher the better.
Like with any sizable purchase, it’s advisable to not only understand the product, but also to know how trustworthy a particular brand is. There are plenty of boiler brands to choose from, and most of them are good, but it’s worth taking the time to read customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot. Our researchers have reviewed combi boilers from all of the major brands to find the best options for various households.
Boilers should last between 10 and 15 years, and are something we rely on to heat our homes and supply hot water. Like with any type of technology, a boiler can sometimes need repairs or replacement well before its lifespan is spent. All replacement boilers come with warranties, and different manufacturers and models carry different lengths, all of which you’ll want to carefully consider.
Although most new boilers are A-rated, it is worth checking that your chosen replacement is too. Replacing your boiler is something that you’ll hopefully only do once every 10 years, which is why ensuring it is A-rated is so important. Boilers which are rated lower than this have a lower efficiency rate, resulting in higher energy bills.
With the energy crisis in full swing, keeping energy bills low is a top priority for many homeowners. A boiler that is compatible with smart controls gives homeowners full control of their central heating. It’s a way of monitoring heat consumption as well as setting, adjusting and turning off heating, even if you’re away from home, via your smartphone.
There are several different types of boiler to choose from, and determining which one is right for your home has much to do with your house size and the number of bathrooms.
A combi boiler provides both central heating and hot water from the same unit, so it is the most compact option. Combi boilers do not require a hot water tank, which makes them ideal for homes lacking in space.
Best for:
|Pros
|Cons
|Space saving
|Don’t work well in areas with poor mains water pressure
|Instant heating – hot water when you need it without waiting for it to heat up in a tank
|W pressure drops considerably when more than one shower is being used
|Energy efficient
|Not compatible with power showers
|Easy installation with just one unit to fit
|Combi boilers have moving parts, which means there is more potential for things to go wrong
|Easily serviced due to their popularity – most engineers are trained to work on combi boilers
|Not compatible with solar water heating systems
Electric combi boilers work exactly the same as gas combi boilers, except they run on electricity rather than gas. While their running costs are higher – which is a major factor in their lower energy efficiency ratings – electric boilers can be considered more environmentally friendly, particularly if you power your home with solar panels or get your electricity from a provider that uses renewable energy sources such as wind and solar farms.
Best for:
|Pros
|Cons
|Electric combi boilers can be more environmentally friendly than those powered by fossil fuel
|More expensive to run
|No risk of carbon monoxide leaks or poisoning
|Most electric boilers aren’t powerful enough for larger homes
|No chimney or flue is required
|More expensive to purchase than a gas boiler
|Tend to be quieter than gas boilers
|A power cut may impact access to both heating and hot water
Also known as heat-only boilers or regular boilers, a conventional boiler is powered by gas and heats up radiators directly. To heat hot water, conventional boilers are connected to a separate tank or cylinder, which heats up and stores hot water. With a conventional boiler, a pump transports hot water to radiators or to taps when switched on.
Best for:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for homes with a high water demand -– hot water can run to several taps at once
|A finite amount of hot water – you may need to wait for the cylinder to refill and reheat if it is empty.
|Conventional boilers are the least expensive to replace
|Not as energy efficient as combi boilers – heat is lost from hot water in the cylinder
|Works well with low mains water pressure
|If you don’t already have cold water and expansion tanks, it can be costly to install
|Solar compatible
|Requires space for the tank and boiler system
|Back up – if the boiler breaks, and you have an electrical immersion heater installed in the cylinder, your home will still have access to hot water
Similar to conventional boilers, system boilers need a hot water cylinder. Unlike conventional boilers, there isn’t the need for a cold water tank, and pumps and valves – which are separate in conventional boilers – are built-in with a system boiler. Both types work in similar ways, but system boilers are essentially a more modern unit.
Best for:
|Pros
|Cons
|Space saving when compared to conventional boilers
|Doesn’t work well if the water pressure isn’t reasonable
|No need for any components to be installed in the loft
|Take up more space in the home compared to a combi boiler
|Easy installation when compared to conventional boilers since there are fewer parts to fit
|Hot water supply is limited to how much hot water is in your cylinder – when it runs out you will have to wait for the tank to heat back up
Installing the right size boiler will ensure there’s enough hot water supply and central heating to heat all your rooms efficiently. It’s important to know the system size that will suit your home, which you can work out by counting the number of radiators that your home has.
Based on the house size and the average number of radiators, these are the recommended system sizes.
|House size
|Central heating output needed
|Flat
|24kW or below
|Bungalow
|24kW to 27kW
|Terraced
|26kW to 29kW
|Semi-detached
|28kW to 34kW
|Detached
|32kW to 40kW
Replacing your boiler can seem like a daunting task if you don’t know what to expect or where to begin. To start off with, you’ll want to consider the size, type and even price range for your new boiler. It’s best to compare as many quotes as you can to get the best deals; this also includes considering warranties and other features like smart controls. Here’s our step-by-step guide to replacing your boiler from quote to installation.
The time that it takes to install a new boiler will largely depend on if it’s a straightforward like-for-like switch (meaning your old boiler is the same type as the replacement).
If your replacement boiler is the same type as your old one and you are having it installed in the same location, then it should take between one and three days, but most likely it will be completed in one to two days if there are no problems.
If you are switching types and your new boiler requires additional parts like a water cylinder, then it could take upwards of three days. Changing the fuel type generally takes between two and three days, and if you want to change the location of your boiler, you’re looking at between three and four days. Your installer will explain how long they expect it to take before they get started.
The UK has a number of leading boiler brands that manufacture combi boilers, system boilers and conventional boilers.
Market leader Worcester Bosch is one of the UK’s better-known boiler brands and is best known for its high-end quality units and long product warranties. Worcester Bosch, with over 60 years of experience, manufactures combi, system and conventional boilers and covers all fuel types. Worcester’s boilers have a range of system sizes, and the brand receives a 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot.
German manufacturer Viessmann is a reliable brand with long-lasting and energy-efficient products. The widely respected brand was founded in 1917 and has since grown into an international household name. The brand scores a four-star rating on Trustpilot. Viessmann’s combi, system and conventional boilers support different fuel types and the company has strongly emphasised smart controls, which are part of its bid to reduce environmental impact.
Vaillant is one of the UK’s leading boiler brands that is known in 20 countries and has a history of providing heating systems for more than 141 years. Vaillant’s products are energy efficient and aim to keep energy bills low and carbon footprints to a minimum. The brand has developed a range of ecoTEC boilers with built-in smart features that automatically reduce heating when needed. Vaillant achieves a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot.
Ideal Heating has provided good quality boilers in the UK for over 100 years and receives an impressive 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot. Ideal Heating’s combi, system and heat-only boilers all come with long warranties of between seven and 12 years. Its products are manufactured in the UK and are sleek and modern by design.
Baxi is a UK manufacturer with a range of combi, system and heat-only boilers powered by mains gas or LPG. Its warranties range from two to 10 years, so this isn’t an area in which we’d say it excels. However, its boiler ranges are some of the most affordably priced on the market and this applies to multiple system sizes. Customers who’ve chosen Baxi have contributed to its 4.5-star Trustpilot rating.