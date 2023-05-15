Overall, our researchers found that PrivadoVPN returned mixed results depending on which server we connected to. Notably, connecting to Australia had the lowest performance, but there is only one server location available in that country, which inevitably will affect connection speeds if a large number of people are trying to use the same server.

Unsurprisingly, the UK server performed the best overall out of all the speed tests we ran. The download speed dropped just 5 per cent and the upload speed 7 per cent – both of which are considered a good level when compared to the non-VPN speeds. The latency did drop off quite considerably from 13ms (non-VPN) to 31ms, which could affect video playback and is more of a drop than some of PrivadoVPN’s competitors. We also believe this may be down to the fact that there are only two UK servers, which is far fewer than most other providers we’ve reviewed.

Connecting to one of 12 US servers proved that having multiple servers in one country allows for decent internet speeds. Both the download and upload speeds recorded were of good quality – only dipping by 9 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. To put this in perspective, these speed levels are comparable to top VPN providers such as ExpressVPN and Surfshark, according to our speed test results. The latency, however, did drop off to 82ms, but this is also comparable to the latency of other top-performing providers we’ve reviewed.

The poor connection to the Australian server was not surprising, the main reason being there was only one server available at the time of writing. The download speed was only 42 per cent as fast, while our upload speed was 89 per cent as quick as the non-VPN connection. The latency was 276ms, which was much slower than all other server connections. It’s worth noting this is one of the worst-performing Australian servers we’ve ever tested.