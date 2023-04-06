Proton VPN has apps that work on the following computers and devices:

Computers: Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Chromebook

Mobile devices: Android and iOS

TV systems: Amazon Firestick and Android TV

Desktop app

Proton VPN’s desktop app is ideal for both frequent users and those who are new to the service. The app has a sleek black and purple design, which we found to be aesthetically pleasing.

Upon opening the app, there’ll be a large map, which will pinpoint which server you’re connected to and where it’s located in the world. There’s a tab for profiles, where you can set up a personalised profile that includes which protocol you prefer and server location. This feature makes Proton VPN stand out from other providers we’ve reviewed, and we consider this feature to be very useful, especially for those who wish to set up multiple profiles with varying specifics to suit their needs.

As well as choosing your desired server location, Proton VPN’s NetShield, which blocks malware, ads and trackers, is automatically turned on, but you can turn this off in the settings or choose to only block some of the above.

There are also options to turn on the kill switch, which you can turn on all the time or just as and when suits you. Connecting to a Secure Core server is easy, and you are warned about your internet speed dropping by doing this. However, we didn’t find much difference in speed when turning this feature on.

In the system preferences, users can change protocols and choose to turn on the VPN Accelerator. The DNS leak protection is always toggled on, which is ideal, meaning users need not worry about privacy.

Mobile app

Much like the desktop app, Proton VPN’s mobile app is also user-friendly and connecting to your chosen server is as simple as scrolling for your desired location and connecting. Once connected, you’re able to choose to toggle NetShield off or keep it on and customise what you’d like to be blocked. There’s an option to save the above as a profile if you feel these settings are ones you’d like to use again.

Users can set up as many profiles as they want using the mobile app; there’s a tab at the bottom named profiles, where you can select a server and protocol and give the profile a unique name, as well as make it your default profile.

Through the settings menu, there are options to turn on the kill switch and turn on the VPN Accelerator, which can increase speeds by up to 400 per cent.