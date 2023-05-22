There are a few factors that will affect solar panel pricing, and homeowners should consider the following aspects before installation.

System size

Solar panel systems come in varying sizes, and the right size for your requirements depends largely on the size of your home and your household’s electricity consumption. As a general rule of thumb, the larger your home, the larger the system size you will require. With that being said, larger systems will have a higher cost than those for smaller homes.

Types of panels

The three types of solar panels are:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin-film solar panels

Monocrystalline panels come with the highest efficiency but are the most expensive. Polycrystalline panels are a more affordable option, and although they’re not as efficient as monocrystalline panels, they can still achieve a good power output. The least expensive type of panel is thin-film panels. Homeowners should be wary though, as thin-film panels have an efficiency of between 7 and 18 per cent – ideally a panel should have 20 per cent efficiency or higher to make the most use of the space available to install them.

Location and labour costs

Typically, the cost of installation will be included in your solar panels quote. This cost will change depending on your home’s location and the per-hour rate in your local area. On average, it costs between £600 and £1,000 per day for solar panel installation in the UK.

Additional components

Installing additional components will increase the cost of your system, but this can decrease your labour costs in the long run.

Solar batteries store excess energy from your solar panels, which can then be used to power your home at times of the day when your panels aren’t generating electricity – such as at night. They’re a great way to reduce your reliance on National Grid electricity and will be a back-up source of power in the event of a power cut. All of the above is something that most homeowners would appreciate – but the added £4,000 to the initial solar investment is likely not so attractive.

However, if you’re considering installing solar battery storage, it’s advantageous to install this at the same time as your solar system – this will keep labour costs to a minimum.