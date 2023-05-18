Solar panel stats and trends 2023

Decarbonisation is on every nation’s agenda, and solar panels are leading the way in the clean energy revolution towards global net-zero. As they are one of the lowest-cost options for new electricity generation, it’s no surprise that the UK’s solar sector is booming.

Generating 3,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) from solar panels can save about 1.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions compared with a gas-fired power station and, when the amount of sunlight that strikes the earth’s surface in an hour and a half could compensate for the entire world’s energy consumption for a full year, there’s clearly a lot of good that can come from installing solar panels domestically, as well as commercially.

Solar panel installation and solar energy rates have soared over the past decade and, with an anticipated 75 per cent increase (almost 2,400 gigawatt (GW)) of global renewable capacity for 2027, there are clearly many more advancements to look forward to in the world of solar power.

We’ve gathered together some of the more notable solar panel stats that might encourage you to invest in this incredible technology in your own home.