Best solar battery storage in the UK

Investing in solar battery storage offers numerous benefits, from reducing energy bills to increasing energy independence.

Solar batteries have greatly improved in recent years, becoming more efficient and durable while providing a cost-effective solution to maximise the energy efficiency of your solar panel system.

Before you make a purchasing decision, consider different batteries’ capacity, efficiency, warranty, and cost. We think the best battery on the market right now is the Tesla Powerwall 2.

In this comprehensive solar battery storage guide, our experts explain everything you need to know to take full advantage of free solar energy.

Top solar batteries in the UK

Tesla Powerwall 2: Best for a wide range of systems

Image credit: Tesla.

This is a versatile residential battery that is ideal for storing excess solar energy, but it also works efficiently without a solar array.It enables users to store energy from the grid when it’s at its cheapest, for later use, providing backup power and reducing reliance on peak-time electricity. This flexibility makes this battery a popular choice for homeowners; 14 per cent of our survey respondents* own a Tesla solar battery.

For those needing more power than the 13.5kWh offered, you can install up to 10 units of the Powerwall 2, giving you a combined storage capacity of 135kWh. Each additional Powerwall increases storage capacity and boosts the system’s charge and discharge power, enhancing overall performance. While this is well beyond the needs of most households, it may be relevant for larger homes or businesses.

Pros High depth of discharge (DoD) Unlimited cycle warranty Cons Must be installed by a Tesla-certified technician

Sunsynk L5.1: Best low-cost option

This battery is an affordable solution to solar energy storage, with a neat, compact design, making it ideal for smaller spaces. Of our survey respondents*, 11 per cent have a Sunsynk solar storage battery.

However, while it offers solid performance for storing excess solar energy, with a small usable capacity of 4.6kWh, multiple units may be necessary for more considerable energy demands.

Pros Relatively affordable Compact model Cons Warranty is shorter than many other models Limited capacity

SunPower SunVault: Best usable capacity

With a substantial energy storage capacity, this battery comes with a competitive unlimited-cycle warranty. It’s designed to integrate seamlessly with SunPower solar panels, but it can also work with third-party solar panels, provided they are paired with a compatible inverter.

A single SunVault battery stores up to 19.5kWh of energy. If more storage is needed, an additional unit can be installed, doubling the capacity to up to 39kWh.

According to our survey results*, SunPower is the most popular battery brand, owned by 20 per cent of respondents.

Pros High usable capacity Unlimited cycle warranty Cons Lower efficiency than many models Expensive

Generac PWRcell: Best for efficiency

With an efficiency of more than 96 per cent, the Generac PWRcell is our pick for the most efficient solar storage battery.

Unlike typical battery boxes, the PWRcell stores energy using a battery cabinet that can house up to six lithium-ion battery modules. The number of modules in the cabinet determines the storage capacity; if you need a higher capacity, you simply purchase a new battery module instead of a whole other battery.

Pros High efficiency Easily expandable modular system Cons Lower depth of discharge

Moixa Smart Battery: Best warranty

This battery comes with a standard 10-year warranty. However, joining the Gridshare programme extends this to an unlimited warranty. Gridshare allows users to trade excess stored energy with the grid for £50 annually for the first three years, and a 50 per cent share of profits from exported electricity after that.

While earnings are likely to be small compared with the Smart Export Guarantee, the unlimited warranty makes this scheme very appealing.

Pros Optional unlimited warranty Gridshare scheme to profit from excess energy Cons Undisclosed efficiency rates Low power output

The best solar batteries available in the UK compared

Tesla Powerwall 2 Sunsynk L5.1 SunPower SunVault Generac PWRcell Moixa Smart Battery Cost £6,500 – £8,000 £1,200 – £1,800 £10,000 – £12,000 £8,000 – £10,000 £4,500 Total storage capacity 14kWh 5.12kWh 19.5kWh 18kWh 4.8kWh Usable capacity 13.5kWh 4.61kWh 13kWh 9kWh 4.08kWh Efficiency 90% 90% 86% 96.50% not specified Depth of discharge 100% 90% 92% 84% 85% Power output 7kW 7.5kW 12kW 7.6kW 2.4kW Warranty 10 years 5 years 10 years 10 years 10 years/unlimited Type of battery Lithium-ion Lithium-iron phosphate Lithium-iron phosphate Lithium-ion Lithium-iron phosphate

What to consider when choosing a solar battery

When choosing a solar battery, you should consider several factors to ensure it meets your energy needs without drastically impacting the cost of your solar system.

Battery capacity: measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh), a battery’s capacity refers to the total amount of energy it can store. This is split into total and usable capacity. Total capacity: the maximum energy the battery can store, but you can’t always use the entire amount at once Usable capacity: the amount of energy you can safely draw from a solar battery without damaging it or shortening its lifespan. Draining a battery completely can lead to damage, so sticking to the usable capacity ensures a safe, efficient operation

measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh), a battery’s capacity refers to the total amount of energy it can store. This is split into total and usable capacity. Peak power output: this indicates the maximum amount of power the battery can provide at any given time, measured in kilowatts (kW). If you want to run many high-demand appliances simultaneously, you’ll need a battery with a higher power output.

this indicates the maximum amount of power the battery can provide at any given time, measured in kilowatts (kW). If you want to run many high-demand appliances simultaneously, you’ll need a battery with a higher power output. Charge and discharge cycles: each time a battery charges and discharges counts as one cycle. Batteries with a higher number of cycles tend to last longer.

each time a battery charges and discharges counts as one cycle. Batteries with a higher number of cycles tend to last longer. Efficiency: a battery’s efficiency measures how much of its stored energy can be used. A more efficient battery means less energy is lost during the storage and retrieval process, which is crucial for getting the most out of your system.

a battery’s efficiency measures how much of its stored energy can be used. A more efficient battery means less energy is lost during the storage and retrieval process, which is crucial for getting the most out of your system. Depth of discharge (DoD): the DoD refers to the percentage of the battery’s capacity that can be used before needing to recharge it. A higher DoD allows you to use more of the battery’s stored energy before recharging it, making it more efficient.

the DoD refers to the percentage of the battery’s capacity that can be used before needing to recharge it. A higher DoD allows you to use more of the battery’s stored energy before recharging it, making it more efficient. Smart features and remote monitoring: modern batteries often come with smart features that allow for remote usage monitoring. This helps you track battery performance and adjust settings to optimise energy use, providing greater control over your system.

modern batteries often come with smart features that allow for remote usage monitoring. This helps you track battery performance and adjust settings to optimise energy use, providing greater control over your system. Warranty: warranties typically cover the lifespan of the battery in years or cycles. A longer warranty assures battery performance and longevity, making it a critical factor to consider.

How we chose the best home battery storage

To select the best home battery storage systems, our solar energy experts assessed 40 models from 18 brands. We evaluated various factors crucial for performance, reliability, and value. Key criteria included:

Battery capacity and scalability: we assessed batteries’ storage capacities in kWh to ensure the systems could handle different household energy needs. Scalability was also considered, allowing for expansion as energy demands increase

we assessed batteries’ storage capacities in kWh to ensure the systems could handle different household energy needs. Scalability was also considered, allowing for expansion as energy demands increase Efficiency and depth of discharge: batteries with a higher efficiency and a greater depth of discharge were favoured, as these systems maximise the amount of usable stored energy, without reducing the battery’s lifespan

batteries with a higher efficiency and a greater depth of discharge were favoured, as these systems maximise the amount of usable stored energy, without reducing the battery’s lifespan Warranty: a robust warranty is an essential, as it directly impacts the battery’s durability and long-term value

a robust warranty is an essential, as it directly impacts the battery’s durability and long-term value Smart features and monitoring: batteries with smart management systems and remote monitoring capabilities scored higher, as they allow users to track energy usage, efficiency, and maintenance needs through mobile apps

batteries with smart management systems and remote monitoring capabilities scored higher, as they allow users to track energy usage, efficiency, and maintenance needs through mobile apps Cost and value for money: we compared upfront costs to highlight systems that offer the best value for money, balancing quality with affordability

We also surveyed more than 1,500 The Independent readers who own solar systems* to find out their motivation for installing solar battery storage and whether they were satisfied with their systems.

Get the best solar battery and solar panel deals

Finding the best deals on solar panels and batteries will help you maximise your investment.

Compare multiple quotes: always get quotes from several installers to compare prices. Use our simple form to get accurate, competitive offers from trusted solar panel installers

always get quotes from several installers to compare prices. Use our simple form to get accurate, competitive offers from trusted solar panel installers Check supplier certifications: installers certified by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) or those registered with renewable energy associations like RECC (Renewable Energy Consumer Code) are likely to offer quality service and competitive prices

installers certified by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) or those registered with renewable energy associations like RECC (Renewable Energy Consumer Code) are likely to offer quality service and competitive prices Consider system efficiency and warranty: don’t just go for the cheapest option. Evaluate the efficiency of the solar panels and batteries, as well as the warranties offered. A slightly more expensive system with higher efficiency and a longer warranty might offer better long-term savings

don’t just go for the cheapest option. Evaluate the efficiency of the solar panels and batteries, as well as the warranties offered. A slightly more expensive system with higher efficiency and a longer warranty might offer better long-term savings Look for bulk deals: some suppliers offer better pricing when purchasing solar panels and batteries together. Check for package deals that include installation, panels, and batteries for a discounted rate

Frequently asked questions about the best solar battery storage What are the best solar batteries for winter? The best solar batteries for winter are those with high efficiency and good cold-weather performance, such as lithium-ion phosphate batteries, which perform well in low temperatures. The Tesla Powerwall 2 is known for its durability and ability to store excess energy for use during shorter daylight hours in winter. How does battery energy storage support EV charging? Battery storage supports EV charging by storing excess energy from solar panels or the grid during off-peak hours, making it available for charging electric vehicles when needed. What is the lifespan of a solar battery? The lifespan of a solar battery typically ranges from 10 to 15 years, depending on factors such as the type of battery, usage, and maintenance. What happens to solar power when batteries are full? When solar batteries are full, any excess solar power is typically sent back to the grid, if connected, or may be curtailed to prevent overloading. What is the best way to store solar batteries? The best way to store solar batteries is in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area, to prevent overheating and prolong their lifespan. Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures and ensure proper maintenance checks to maximise battery performance and longevity. Is a bigger solar battery better? A bigger solar battery isn’t always better; it depends on your energy needs and usage patterns. While larger batteries provide more storage capacity, they are also more expensive. The extra capacity may be well-spent if you generate or use enough energy to fill and deplete the battery regularly. Matching the battery size to your household’s solar generation and consumption is essential for maximum efficiency and cost effectiveness.