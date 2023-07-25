Installation and maintenance for cheap solar panels
Discover cheap solar panels in the UK. Learn about the factors influencing prices and find the cheapest solar panels
Solar panels are continuously gaining popularity among UK homeowners thanks to their ability to save money on energy bills and reduce a household’s carbon footprint. However, they are still a costly investment, which is why cheap solar panels could provide a good balance between cost and efficiency.
The UK is moving towards sustainable energy being more readily available, and the government has also offered to help through various solar panel grants and other schemes, including slashing VAT for panels. By installing a solar system, homeowners can immediately reduce their energy bills and be less reliant on National Grid electricity.
If you’re considering installing cheap solar panels, there are some things you should consider first. Most importantly, your panels should include a good level of efficiency and warranty. In this guide, we’ve covered what affects cost, which manufacturers sell cheap solar panels and solar incentives to help keep costs low.
Price factors around solar panels
The cost of solar panels has long been a deciding factor for homeowners going ahead with installation; it’s best if you understand precisely what affects the overall cost and why. Factors that impact the price you’ll pay include:
Panel type
Efficiency
Installation costs
Warranty
There are different types of solar panels, with the main ones being monocrystalline and polycrystalline – both of which come with different price tags due to overall panel efficiency. The panel’s efficiency is a highly important factor that will in part determine how much energy your panels can generate, so the higher the efficiency, the more costly your system will be.
Installing solar panels is a technical task, and so must be carried out by a certified installer, and this costs money. The cost of solar panel installation will fluctuate, with things like house location, market rate and how many installers you require affecting it.
Solar panels have an average lifespan of 25 years, and it takes an average of seven years for homeowners to pay them off through energy bill savings and start earning money from them. With that being said, it’s advantageous to have a long product warranty covering the average lifespan, or a lifetime guarantee so you’re covered should anything go wrong – but this also drives up the cost. Cheaper solar panels tend to only come with an average of 12 years’ warranty, with the lowest offering just five years – something you’ll want to weigh up when deciding if cheap solar panels are the right option for you.
Understanding different types of solar panels
There are three main types of solar panels – monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin-film – and each of them comes with different levels of panel efficiency.
Monocrystalline panels are the oldest type, and are made from single-crystal silicon solar cells – hence the name, monocrystalline. Pure silicon is formed into bars and then cut into pieces; the edges are smoothened and rounded to help cells produce more electricity. Monocrystalline solar panels are the most expensive type thanks to their pure silicon material, but they are also the most efficient type of panel. Thanks to being one single crystal, their average efficiency rating is 20 per cent or more, and so they tend to have a higher power output than other panel types.
Polycrystalline panels are less efficient than monocrystalline panels but are also more affordable. This type of panel is also made from silicon, by melting many fragments of silicon crystal together. They have a lower efficiency and a lower lifespan due to electrons having less space to move around, resulting in less energy being generated. The process of making polycrystalline panels is better for the environment since it’s less wasteful, and it’s also quicker and cheaper. Polycrystalline is a good cheap solar panel alternative to monocrystalline; but the downside is a lower efficiency rate of between 14 and 17 per cent.
Thin-film solar panels are thin, hence the name, and are flexible. They’re manufactured by layering multiple products, such as silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium selenide. The one major flaw of thin-film solar panels is their efficiency, which is only between 7 and 18 per cent – panels should have at least a 20 per cent efficiency in order to produce a good amount of electricity.
Benefits of cheap solar panels
The main benefit of cheap solar panels is saving money on your energy bills (Adobe)
Solar panels are a worthwhile home improvement, and domestic installations continue to rise in the UK. In May 2023, over 11,000 solar systems were installed in the UK. With the cost of living crisis ongoing, including the price of energy, solar panels can shave hundreds of pounds off your energy bills annually.
It’s estimated that UK homeowners could save £610 or more on their energy bills, though it will depend on your system size versus your household’s energy consumption. Installing cheaper solar panels will reduce your initial installation cost and subsequently your break-even time. This means you’ll pay back your solar system cost quicker; and through signing up for an SEG tariff you could earn money back from them.
Although cheap solar panels will help keep initial system costs low, homeowners should be weary of sacrificing panel efficiency. Ideally, a panel’s efficiency is around 20 per cent, which gives it the ability to produce a good amount of electricity for your home. However, the cheapest solar panels won’t offer anywhere near this. They’re more likely to have an efficiency of around 14 per cent, and you’ll make less money from them; but you will still be better off than without them, with a constant supply of renewable energy, reduced bills and a reduced carbon footprint.
You don’t need to be a climate activist to appreciate solar panels’ low carbon emissions. In the UK, a domestic solar array has the potential to save around 1 tonne of carbon per year, depending on where you live.
Finding the cheapest solar panels in the UK
If you’re new to solar, like many of us still are, knowing where to find affordable solar panels can be a tricky feat.
While the price of an individual panel matters, the total cost of your solar array matters the most. The best way to look at it is by first establishing how many solar panels your household needs. When you’ve chosen your preferred panel you can multiply its cost by the total number of panels you require.
You’ll want to shop around to find the best solar panels and consider price, efficiency and warranty. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best manufacturers, focusing on where to find the cheapest solar panels in the UK.
Solar company
Price range
Cheap solar panels
Amerisolar
£92 to £188
✓
Project Solar
POA – the company creates bespoke systems and is one of the more expensive brands
X
SunPower
£306 to £514
X
JA Solar
£174 to £369
X
Suntech
£116 to £193
✓
Jinko
£139 to £177
✓
Longi Solar
£139 to £246
✓
It’s a good idea to gather quotes from multiple solar companies; this way you can compare and make an informed decision. By researching solar companies and talking to their customer personnel, you’ll understand if they’re a good fit with reliable customer service and an easy installation process.
The UK is promoting domestic renewable energy, and there are some incentives available. The UK is working towards a goal of 30 per cent of UK homeowners having access to renewable energy by 2030. The below table outlines government grants and other help currently available for UK homeowners.
Solar incentive
Run time
Potential savings
Energy Company Obligation (ECO4)
April 2022 to March 2026
Partially or fully free solar panels
Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)
From 1 January 2020 (indefinite)
1p – 24p per kWh of excess electricity produced by solar panels
0% VAT
April 2022 to March 2027
Savings dependent on solar panels cost
Considerations for quality and reliability
With any purchase, trusting the manufacturer or brands is key to not only having peace of mind but knowing your product will have longevity. This couldn’t be any more important with purchases as costly as solar panels, and one that is projected to have a 25-year lifespan.
On that note, your solar panel’s warranty matters. It’s what you would turn to in the event that one or more of your panels stops working or needs to be replaced. As previously stated, cheaper solar panels tend to come with shorter warranties, and the more costly ones come with a warranty that covers the average lifespan or a lifetime guarantee. It’s best to approach this factor with caution; if you’re looking for cheaper solar panels, shop around and find affordable options that still have a decent warranty.
A good way to establish if a product or company is trustworthy is to read customer reviews on websites like Trustpilot. This way, you can hear firsthand accounts of customers’ experiences – the good and the bad. However, what we’ve found through our extensive research of solar panels is that customer reviews are lacking for most brands.
It’s crucial that your solar panels are installed by a qualified installer, and although it may be financially beneficial to cut costs and opt for a less qualified installer, it’s best not to do this. Your installer should be registered with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), though it is not the law to do so. You can all but guarantee that a certified MCS installer will have the prior knowledge and experience regarding safety and efficiency measures and they will have the ability to install the panels to a high standard. If you are considering signing up for an SEG tariff, your panels must be installed by an MCS installer as a mandatory requirement.
Installation and maintenance for cheap solar panels
The installation process for cheap solar panels is simple but can take a while (Adobe)
Most of us will be new to solar and certainly won’t be privy to the installation process or what maintenance is required afterwards – thankfully it’s minimal.
Typically, solar panel installation will follow this process:
Set up scaffolding: scaffolding is erected to ensure your installer’s safety when they’re on the roof.
Install solar panel mounts: a solar panel mounting system is set up, which will support the base of the solar panels. The structure is tilted, usually between 30 and 35 degrees, in order to maximise sunlight exposure.
Install the solar panels: the panels can now be installed on the mounting structure. Your installer will secure them by tightening bolts and nuts so they stay in their tilted position.
Wire the panels: during this process, your household’s electricity supply is shut off to ensure safety. The panels are wired using MC4 connectors.
Install the inverter: the inverter is what converts your solar energy into usable electricity. This can be installed inside or outside your home but must be kept out of direct sunlight.
Connect the inverter to the consumer unit: to generate electricity, the inverter must be connected to the consumer unit, which controls the flow of electricity into your home. A generation meter is also connected to monitor the performance and amount of electricity being generated.
Test: once all of the above is safely completed, the system is turned on, and your installer will check that everything is working as it should.
Top tips for choosing a cheap solar panel installer
Your solar installer should be MCS accredited, as this ensures their level of knowledge and experience is well-suited. As part of the SEG eligibility criteria, your solar panels need to be installed by an MCS-accredited installer
If you can find customer reviews for the installer, read them and compare them with other installers; you could also ask for references from past clients
Be wary of sales tactics – some installers may offer discounts or limited-time offers in order to encourage a quick decision. This is a lifetime investment, so move at your own pace
Maintenance tips
Solar panels are designed to be low maintenance, and thanks to their tilted position, most rain and debris naturally falls off.
Ways to maintain your solar panels:
Get them serviced once every five to 10 years.
Regularly check for any issues. If you notice any sudden drop in output, it is probably time for a service.
Clean your solar panels once per year. For safety reasons, do not climb onto your roof; instead you could use a hose at ground level with low water pressure. If you cannot safely reach your panels from the ground, it is recommended you hire a professional for regular cleaning
Solar panels were previously viewed as out of reach financially for some homeowners, but with the UK’s move towards renewable energy, this is changing at pace. The UK’s zero VAT incentive cuts some costs, and those who are eligible for the ECO4 scheme could either benefit from a reduced system cost or a completely free one.
If you’re not eligible, there are plenty of cheap solar panels on the market that will be sufficient enough to power your household. Plus, you’ll be able to start earning money back from your solar array as soon as you opt into the SEG scheme and sell solar back to the National Grid.
Frequently asked questions about cheap solar panels in the UK
Cheap solar panels are similar to premium ones, with the main difference being their efficiency and warranty. Cheaper solar panels will have an average of 14 per cent efficiency, whereas premium panels will average 20 per cent – this means they will generate less electricity than more expensive panels. They will likely also have a lower warranty, and manufacturing costs will be lower due to using cheaper materials – all of which will contribute to their lower cost per panel.
The thing with cheap solar panels is not so much their reliability, but their longevity and power output. They will have a shorter lifespan than premium panels and won’t have the ability to produce anywhere near as much electricity as premium panels; you should consider this carefully before making any buying decisions. However, so long as you find a reputable brand with a decent warranty and good customer reviews, cheap solar panels should be reliable enough.
Finding cheap solar panels requires a lot of research. You’ll need to compare a lot of brands, focusing on price, efficiency and power output. We’ve listed solar brands in our article, and some of the cheapest ones include Amerisolar, Suntech, Jinko and Longi Solar. There are also government incentives available, such as the ECO4, SEG scheme and zero per cent VAT, that you should consider utilising to help lower the cost of your system.
Yes, there are some government schemes available for solar panel installation. You might be eligible for the ECO4 scheme, which can help homeowners on eligible benefits install panels for free or partially free. The government has also made solar panels more affordable through the zero per cent VAT scheme that’s available until 2027.
Before purchasing cheap solar panels, you should consider the panel efficiency, because this will affect your system’s power output. Your panel’s warranty is also important, since solar panels have an average lifespan of 25 years; it’s ideal if your warranty reflects this too. Before purchasing cheap solar panels, you should also make sure your panels will be installed by an MCS-accredited installer, and read and compare customer reviews about the manufacturers you’ve chosen.
