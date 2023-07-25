With any purchase, trusting the manufacturer or brands is key to not only having peace of mind but knowing your product will have longevity. This couldn’t be any more important with purchases as costly as solar panels, and one that is projected to have a 25-year lifespan.

On that note, your solar panel’s warranty matters. It’s what you would turn to in the event that one or more of your panels stops working or needs to be replaced. As previously stated, cheaper solar panels tend to come with shorter warranties, and the more costly ones come with a warranty that covers the average lifespan or a lifetime guarantee. It’s best to approach this factor with caution; if you’re looking for cheaper solar panels, shop around and find affordable options that still have a decent warranty.

A good way to establish if a product or company is trustworthy is to read customer reviews on websites like Trustpilot. This way, you can hear firsthand accounts of customers’ experiences – the good and the bad. However, what we’ve found through our extensive research of solar panels is that customer reviews are lacking for most brands.

It’s crucial that your solar panels are installed by a qualified installer, and although it may be financially beneficial to cut costs and opt for a less qualified installer, it’s best not to do this. Your installer should be registered with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), though it is not the law to do so. You can all but guarantee that a certified MCS installer will have the prior knowledge and experience regarding safety and efficiency measures and they will have the ability to install the panels to a high standard. If you are considering signing up for an SEG tariff, your panels must be installed by an MCS installer as a mandatory requirement.