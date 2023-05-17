Yes, solar panels work when it’s cloudy

“On average, solar panels will generate 10 to 25 per cent of their normal power output on days when the weather is cloudy,” Says Alan Duncan, Founder of Solar Panels Network. “However, it’s important to note that this figure can vary depending on several factors such as the type and quality of solar panels, their age, the level of cloud cover, and the overall system design. While it’s difficult to provide an exact percentage for every individual panel, this range serves as a reasonable estimate based on extensive industry research and real-world observations.”

If you want to estimate the current UK PV solar power generation from sunlight you can check PVLive, which is a National Grid Electric System Operator-funded tool that estimates the amount of solar being generated for solar PV systems on the UK’s transmission network. It’s updated every 30 minutes and users can go back in time to download previous estimates as well.

On a very rainy and overcast day (measured mid-afternoon), the generation for solar PV systems on the transmission network is estimated to be 1.33 GW on PVLive. On a brighter, but overcast, morning the estimated solar PV generation was at 2.06 GW, 55 per cent more. In all, brighter weather will see much higher efficiency of solar panels, but the sun’s rays can still penetrate when it’s overcast, so you will be able to continue generating electricity for your home, car, or for the grid, simply at a lower rate.