Effective Home has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five with over 1,500 reviews – 83 per cent four- and five-star reviews and 14 per cent awarding one and two stars. The company has responded to 96 per cent of the negative reviews, demonstrating a commitment to their customers.

Negative reviews mention difficulties with deposit returns and lack of communication; one customer who left a poor review alleges they were offered money to remove their review from Trustpilot.

Conversely, the positive reviews list friendly, non-pushy sales teams, professional installers and good after-sales care.

“The team, who were very polite and thorough, arrived at the pre-arranged date and time, and carried out the work efficiently and with the minimum of disruption. I have had solar panels for 12 years already and the work done was to add two batteries. Once they were added, and the site was impeccably tidied up, they connected the batteries to our wifi, and explained the use of the Sunsynk app.

The operations planner, Lisa, then phoned to ensure that we were entirely happy with the process before arranging to take our final payment. All in all, we are extremely satisfied with the service provided.”

David West, via Trustpilot

“Repeated missed appointments, promises broken, damaged equipment, damage to our home, staff leaving or long term absent, and hours of phone calls to try and resolve things. After months of mishandling, we cancelled and got our deposit back and then took another six weeks to give us the money to cover the cost of damages to our property. No compensation, just apologies and brush offs. Avoid this company like the plague.”

Ezmoz, via Trustpilot

“As of today I’m a happy solar PV owner – thanks to Effective Home for the great experience. All different teams showed great support and customer service. I would like to thank Lisa, Beth (Operation Team) and Mickiela (Compliance Team). Also the two teams responsible for scaffolding and installing the full system (PV+Inverter+Battery). The job was clean and tidy. The installers team proved to be very knowledgeable too with additional questions.”