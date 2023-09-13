Menu Close

Effective Home solar installer review

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated September 13, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

Energy price rises over the past year have seen interest in solar panel installations reach an all-time high in the UK, with an average of 12,000 systems installed monthly.

There have been more than 1.3 million residential solar installations in the UK and there are well over 2,000 installers, so it can be hard to know which companies can be depended on to give consumers a reliable service. 

Finding the best installer for you is not merely about cost but also about the panels offered, their efficiency, the installation’s durability, customer service and long-term maintenance support. A good installer doesn’t just fit a panel; they provide a solution that integrates seamlessly with a homeowner’s energy needs and lifestyle. This necessitates thorough research, testimonials and scrutinising warranties to ensure consumers select the best system. 

As sustainability is becoming not just a choice but a necessity, ensuring the credibility of solar installers is a step towards a brighter, greener future.

Effective Home, under the Effective Energy Group, specialises in residential energy-saving solutions in England. It offers solar panel installations, is industry-certified and provides customers with finance options. 

Although Effective Home does not list its prices online, it does provide free virtual or in-person surveys. The company uses panels from Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s Tier 1 manufacturers, JA Solar and Longi, and has installations available in England by qualified personnel.

Effective Home background

The Effective Energy Group, the umbrella company that owns Effective Home, launched in 2008 with the aim of helping energy suppliers deliver carbon-saving obligations through the Carbon Emissions Reduction Target (CERT) and Community Energy Saving Project (CESP). Effective Energy says it’s committed to only using products that reduce CO2 emissions and, if suitable products are unavailable, it will collaborate with manufacturers to innovate and create them.

In 2015, the Effective Energy Group formed Max Energy focusing on home insulation measures and is now carrying out 5,000 installations a month. This was followed in 2020 by Effective Home, the Effective Energy Group’s heating and renewable technologies sector. It has over 200 employees in England and has installed more than £250 million energy saving solutions, including solar panels.

Although relatively new to the solar installations market, Effective Home appears to have a solid reputation for quick, professional installations and good customer service. 

What does Effective Home do?

Effective Home provides and installs heating and insulation measures, solar batteries and solar photovoltaic (PV) panel systems across England, Wales and as far north as Dundee. The website claims Effective Homes only installs the highest quality panels, with a 25-year warranty. However, after speaking to the sales team, our researchers learned that there is a two-year workmanship warranty, a 12-year product warranty and a 15-year performance warranty. Although this discrepancy should be addressed, the warranties align with industry standards. 

The panels installed by Effective Home installers are either Longi or JA Solar panels with Sunsynk batteries. Most installers provide several panel brands – Pure Energy, for example, offers five, while Glow Green works with seven brands.   

The company offers free home surveys – virtually or in person – and a choice of finance options. These include flexible monthly payment plans over 15 years, subject to status, and can help you through the process of applying for government grants.

Effective Home has certifications from leading industry organisations, including the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), which guarantees that all electrical components are installed safely following national regulations. It also holds certifications from the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Contractors Scheme (HIES), designed to protect consumers by ensuring the installation is of the highest quality, the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS), which verifies the energy performance claims and ensures consumers receive the energy savings promised, and the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS). 

The MCS certification demonstrates that both the products and the installation processes used by Effective Home meet specific standards of quality and reliability; this is necessary if homeowners wish to sell surplus energy back to the National Grid under the Smart Export Guarantee scheme. 

Credit: Effective Home

Effective Home prices

Effective Home’s prices are unavailable online or over the phone as each property’s system is tailored for the homeowner. However, this makes it impossible to gain a rough estimate of how much a solar system will cost and when they can expect to break even without committing to a survey. 

The table below takes the estimated costs from the one price cited on Effective Home’s website – that of a three-bedroom house. 

House typeNumber of panelsEstimated cost
Two-bed house3£5,130
Three-bed house4£6,850
Four-bed house6£10,200

Customer service

There are two ways to contact Effective Home – using an online form or by phone, with the lines open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm. 

Our researchers had their phone calls answered in under a minute, and the customer service personnel were very helpful, answering questions or putting them through to a department that could.  

Customer reviews

Effective Home has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of five with over 1,500 reviews – 83 per cent four- and five-star reviews and 14 per cent awarding one and two stars. The company has responded to 96 per cent of the negative reviews, demonstrating a commitment to their customers. 

Negative reviews mention difficulties with deposit returns and lack of communication; one customer who left a poor review alleges they were offered money to remove their review from Trustpilot. 

Conversely, the positive reviews list friendly, non-pushy sales teams, professional installers and good after-sales care. 

“The team, who were very polite and thorough, arrived at the pre-arranged date and time, and carried out the work efficiently and with the minimum of disruption. I have had solar panels for 12 years already and the work done was to add two batteries. Once they were added, and the site was impeccably tidied up, they connected the batteries to our wifi, and explained the use of the Sunsynk app.

The operations planner, Lisa, then phoned to ensure that we were entirely happy with the process before arranging to take our final payment. All in all, we are extremely satisfied with the service provided.”

“Repeated missed appointments, promises broken, damaged equipment, damage to our home, staff leaving or long term absent, and hours of phone calls to try and resolve things. After months of mishandling, we cancelled and got our deposit back and then took another six weeks to give us the money to cover the cost of damages to our property. No compensation, just apologies and brush offs. Avoid this company like the plague.”

“As of today I’m a happy solar PV owner – thanks to Effective Home for the great experience. All different teams showed great support and customer service. I would like to thank Lisa, Beth (Operation Team) and Mickiela (Compliance Team). Also the two teams responsible for scaffolding and installing the full system (PV+Inverter+Battery). The job was clean and tidy. The installers team proved to be very knowledgeable too with additional questions.”

Summary

Based in Doncaster, Effective Home has provided residential solar panel installations throughout England, Wales and parts of Scotland since 2020. Finance is available and installations using JA Solar or Longi panels are protected with several warranties.

The company scores 4.3 out of five on Trustpilot, with reviews citing good customer support and professional installers. However, Trustpilot has a number of complaints, including problems with communication and unreturned deposits. Effective Energy also needs more transparency regarding its pricing structure, allowing interested homeowners to get an indication of cost without applying for a quote. 

Effective Home has installed over £250 million worth of energy saving property improvements, including solar panel systems. It’s backed by industry certifications and has a parent company with a mission to invest in and develop innovative sustainable technology.

Pros Uses Tier 1 solar panels Industry certified Trustpilot rating of 4.3
Cons Lacks price transparency Discrepancy with warranties

Methodology

Our experts thoroughly researched Effective Home, analysing its services, products and customer services. They have read over 1,000 online reviews and carried out many hours of consumer investigation to establish a clear picture of how the company conducts business. 

To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels.

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

