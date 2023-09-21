If you’re considering adding solar panels to your home, you’ll first need to find a solar panel installer. Thankfully, with the rapid increase in demand for domestic solar panels, over 2,000 solar panel installers operate nationwide in the UK.
Depending on where you live, you’ll find that there are local and nationwide installers to choose from. There are certain factors to consider when choosing an installer that is right for you. It goes without saying that price is a top priority, but things such as warranty, installation process and customer service are equally as important.
Evergen Solar has experience installing both domestic and commercial solar panels. It’s been in business for over 12 years and in that time has serviced over 10,000 customers. Our researchers have extensively reviewed Evergen Solar, focusing on its installation process and customer service.
60-second read
Evergen Solar began installing domestic solar panel systems in 2010. The company has serviced over 10,000 customers and its installers are accredited by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS). Evergen Solar provides a free survey to establish your household’s solar panel requirements and from there create a bespoke quote and solar panel system. Its customer reviews are mostly excellent, the only downside that our researchers found when reviewing the company is there is no option to obtain a quote without going through the whole survey process.
Company background
Evergen’s website details how customers can save on their energy bills using solar panels. (Evergen)
Evergen Solar began installing residential solar panels in 2010. Evergen’s installers are accredited by MCS and are a Home Insulation and Energy Systems Contractor (HIES) member.
Evergen Solar not only installs solar panels but provides solar battery installation too. Customers can choose to have solar panels installed with batteries, as well as just adding a solar battery to an existing solar array.
Evergen also installs solar panels for commercial properties. In 2014, Evergen Solar was awarded a contract by Ethical Power Ltd to install solar panels in schools. The installer was awarded a contract from the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead to install panels on the iconic Town Hall. Through talks with architects, Evergen Solar branched out into installing solar panels on new build properties in 2015.
The installer has serviced over 10,000 customers and has options for solar system installation, panel-only installation and battery-only installation. All of its solar panels come with a 25-year warranty, while solar batteries come with a 10-year warranty – protected by the HIES.
Since 2017, Evergen Solar has been authorised by the financial conduct authority (FCA) to provide consumer credit. The installer offers flexible credit, allowing customers to spread the cost over 10 years with monthly finance options.
Evergen Solar provides a solar panel installation service from quote to installation. Evergen has five steps in its process from pre-assessment checks to post-installation.
Evergen’s process begins with a free no-obligation survey. Minimal information is required for the initial survey – name, phone number, email address and postcode will suffice. Following the submission of the form, a member of the Evergen Solar team will call you to discuss eligibility. The call focuses on whether solar panels are right for your home and establishes what your current energy usage is. The final stage in the survey involves a desktop roof assessment. Before a home visit, a desktop assessment of your property and roof is created to speed up the process for the home survey team. During your home survey, the team will calculate your specific energy usage and unit costs.
During your assessment, you will discuss cost, savings and flexible financing options. Evergen Solar offers a flexible financing plan that allows you to spread the cost over 10 years – your assessor will be able to inform you if this is available to you.
The next stage is ordering your solar panels. Once the order is confirmed the solar panels will be ordered by Evergen Solar and the company will book a date for installation that is convenient for you.
The installation process usually takes one to complete and scaffolding will be erected a day or so before your installation date to ensure safety. Evergen’s solar panels come with up to 25 years warranty, and its solar batteries have a 10-year warranty.
Evergen can assist customers from initial quote, right through to the installation of solar panels and batteries. (Evergen)
Comparison of installers
In our solar panel installer review, we’ve compared some of the best installers. Our researchers have found out the average prices to install, warranties and if there are any financing options available.
Company
Solar install
Battery install
Warranty
Financing options
Average cost for three-bedroom property
Effective Home
Yes
Yes
25 years
Yes
£6,850
Glow Green
Yes
Yes
30 years
Yes
£5,950
Evergreen
Yes
Yes
25 years
Yes
POA
Pure Energy
Yes
Yes
25 years
Yes
Unavailable
Solar sense
Yes
Yes
25 years
Yes
Unavailable
Prices
Solar panel installers’ prices are typically based on the size of the system you require. When our researchers contacted Evergen Solar, we found that in order to calculate the cost of your system they would need to know your household’s energy consumption. The solar installer creates bespoke systems and therefore cannot give price estimates without carrying out a free survey of your home.
House type
Average cost
Two-bed house
POA
Three-bed house
POA
Four-bed house
POA
Customer service
Our researchers called the Evergen Solar customer service team and found there to be a slight wait time – though this may vary at different times of the day.
There was an automated response advising customers that they could contact via the website or an email address – help@evergensolar.co.uk, or if they didn’t mind waiting, to stay on the line. Customers can use the keypad to choose to speak to a member of the sales team or all other enquiries. After being put on hold for a few minutes we were able to speak to a customer service personnel.
We discovered that Evergen Solar will typically complete solar installations, including those with batteries, within one day. Its solar systems can all be connected to the ShinePhone app, which monitors how much energy you’re generating, and your installer can help set this up. Once installed you will be able to contact Evergen Solar should you have any questions or problems with your system.
Phone number: 01628 439 556
Office hours:
Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5.30pm
Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Customer reviews
When considering which solar panel installer to choose, reading customer reviews can help you make that all-important decision. Evergen Solar receives mostly good customer reviews, scoring a respectable 3.8 out of five stars on Trustpilot. It’s also worth noting that, while there were only 439 available, nearly 60 per cent of those were five-star rated.
Customers relayed positive experiences with Evergen Solar and notably fast installation times and customers praised the company’s smooth installation process. However, some reviews mentioned poor aftercare and difficulty getting in touch with Evergen Solar post-installation.
“From start to finish a five-star job, George the consultant was very helpful and explained everything and what he would recommend for us, with no pressure on selling. We did buy, the installation went very smoothly with no problems, the two fitters were very polite, clean and tidy, and put the app on my phone and explained how it worked. I would highly recommend it.”
“Made enquiry regarding solar. Had a visit and was not pressured to buy. Decided to proceed the system was fitted quickly and efficiently and without any mess. Helped with setting up with the electric provider. All the paperwork came quickly and without any stress. Would recommend it. Follow-up service is given and kept informed at all times.”
“Great installation team, if you have any queries or issues afterwards forget about talking to the follow-up team. Many promises of callbacks later over several months and I gave up. What a shame really, it’s as if they’ve been paid and now they don’t care about after-sales care.”
Evergen Solar has a good level of experience and its installation process appears to be relatively straightforward. The company provides a free survey, from which Evergen Solar will create a bespoke solar panel system and provide a quote. The downside here is that without going through the rigmarole of a survey and home visit – you’re unable to find out the cost.
Its customer service team were friendly and helpful, and Evergen Solar mostly received excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot – though some found the aftercare dissatisfactory. Overall, Evergen Solar provides a good service with a lot of satisfied customers and the solar panel installer is available nationwide.
ProsSimple installation process Quick installation times
ConsNo option to obtain quotes on the websiteSome customers have complained about aftercare not being satisfactory
Methodology
To carry out our solar panel installer review, our researchers considered various factors. We reviewed Evergen Solar’s installation process considering how quotes are obtained, installation time and process and what aftercare is available as well as the warranty provided. Our researchers did this through mystery shopping to ensure we gathered a fair and accurate response. We couldn’t focus on costs in this solar panel review, our researchers discovered that quotes are based on a bespoke system. We also considered customer reviews to find out whether customers received a good experience with Evergen Solar in order to establish what type of reputation the company has.
