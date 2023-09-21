Evergen Solar provides a solar panel installation service from quote to installation. Evergen has five steps in its process from pre-assessment checks to post-installation.

Evergen’s process begins with a free no-obligation survey. Minimal information is required for the initial survey – name, phone number, email address and postcode will suffice. Following the submission of the form, a member of the Evergen Solar team will call you to discuss eligibility. The call focuses on whether solar panels are right for your home and establishes what your current energy usage is. The final stage in the survey involves a desktop roof assessment. Before a home visit, a desktop assessment of your property and roof is created to speed up the process for the home survey team. During your home survey, the team will calculate your specific energy usage and unit costs.

During your assessment, you will discuss cost, savings and flexible financing options. Evergen Solar offers a flexible financing plan that allows you to spread the cost over 10 years – your assessor will be able to inform you if this is available to you.

The next stage is ordering your solar panels. Once the order is confirmed the solar panels will be ordered by Evergen Solar and the company will book a date for installation that is convenient for you.

The installation process usually takes one to complete and scaffolding will be erected a day or so before your installation date to ensure safety. Evergen’s solar panels come with up to 25 years warranty, and its solar batteries have a 10-year warranty.