Glow Green receives outstanding customer reviews and scores 4.3 out of five stars on Trustpilot. 71 per cent of those reviews were rated five stars, with many customers praising Glow Green’s customer service as well as its quick and easy installation process.

Although Glow Green receives an excellent Trustpilot rating, there were some negative reviews – a lot of which flagged similar issues. The issue raised relates to Glow Green failing to obtain DNO (District Network Operator) permission in time for installation – which means you cannot connect the solar panels to the national grid and are therefore unable to use them.

“Five stars easily for Glow Green on the installation of 13 solar panels. Excellent management of the whole process from Ben Jennings and the installation team were first class – reliable, efficient and great quality of workmanship on installing.”

Steve Dale, via Trustpilot

“I was looking for more than a 10kW solar system and contacted Glow Green. I spoke to Jamie Lewis – a professional with thorough knowledge and exceptional communication. He explained all my options very patiently and in detail. I went ahead with the order straight away. The whole installation journey was outlined very clearly and went exactly as planned. Perfect installation with excellent customer service! I was very impressed with the overall experience and referred three other friends. All three went ahead with the order too. Thanks to the excellent team!”

Rahul T, via Triustpilot

“Glow Green has installed my solar panels without DNO permission to connect. This has resulted in me not being issued a DNO confirmation and being unable to set up an export tariff. Also, with a system that isn’t supposed to be exporting I’m unsure if it’s safe. The DNO has sent me a copy of their email saying no permission to connect. The whole service is poor do not expect any help or to speak to anyone who knows anything after you’ve paid your deposit. This was a G99 application and needed prior approval.”