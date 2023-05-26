How much electricity do solar panels produce?

To calculate how many solar panels you require, you’ll need to understand how much electricity your household uses. According to Ofgem, the average UK household of two to three people uses 2,900kWh of electricity per year, working out at 242kWh per month and 7.2kWh per day.

For the average home to use the SunPower Maxeon 5 AC panel, they would need to divide the desired electricity usage per day by the the panel’s wattage, to work out the number of panels required:

7,200Wh ÷ 415W = 17 panels

A 3.5kW solar PV system is most typical for the UK and will have around 12 panels in total, but this will be affected by location, number of people inhabiting the house and weather conditions. The size of your roof will also be a limiting factor for many homeowners.

As it is rare for solar panels to completely compensate for a household’s entire energy usage (thanks to reduced production in the winter months), most homes with solar are still connected to the national grid and will utilise it at some point in the year. If you do want to rely mostly on solar, you should invest in a solar battery to store excess energy generated.