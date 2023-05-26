With the vast range of solar panel options on the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. This is why our professionals have taken the task on for you. They have carefully evaluated and graded many brands and types of solar panels. This allows you to rapidly gauge the quality and comprehensiveness of a product, helping you make a more informed decision.

Therefore, to ensure the utmost thoroughness in our solar panel reviews, we monitor and evaluate 36 distinct parameters. The performance of a panel in these parameters determines its overall score and forms the basis of our recommendation.

Each of the parameters we’ve tested falls within one of the following categories:

Performance and features

Provider/installer performance

Value for money

Customer experience

We proportionally adjust the scoring of each factor according to its significance in determining the best solar panel. For instance, we perceive the efficiency of a panel as more critical than its aesthetic appeal, so the efficiency score will hold more weight in the overall result. This doesn’t imply that aesthetics aren’t important, but we’d prefer a solar panel to deliver superior power output than simply look good on a rooftop.