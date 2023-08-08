JA Solar offers two main types of solar cell technologies – Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC or P-Type) and N-Type. While their designs are similar, the N-Type solar cells, which represent a more recent technology, deliver a 3.9 per cent increase in efficiency, according to JA Solar. N-Type cells come with a higher price tag than P-Type cells and are not as widely available.

Like most manufacturers in the solar industry, JA Solar develops monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels. However, consistent with the industry trend, the company has shifted most of its production towards monocrystalline technology. Made from a single crystal structure, monocrystalline panels have demonstrated higher efficiency than their polycrystalline counterparts crafted from multiple crystal structures. When combined with their N-Type technology, JA Solar’s monocrystalline panels position themselves at the top of the efficiency scale for mid-range solar panels.

JA Solar’s JAM60S20 panel offers high efficiency of 21 per cent and a power output of 340W, for a lower price tag than many of its competitors. Meanwhile, the JAM72S30 solar panel stands out for larger homes, as it boasts an impressive power output of 540W, which is a greater output than most domestic panels.