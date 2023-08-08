- SOFTWARE
This article provides an in-depth look at solar panel manufacturer JA Solar, including its reputation, pricing and customer feedback. Our researchers also closely analyse its product range, including model specifications, performance and user experiences.
Founded in May 2005, JA Solar is based in China and specialises in producing solar panels, solar storage batteries, and related elements, such as frames and junction boxes. It has its own manufacturing facilities, producing components for domestic and commercial settings and marketing them in 135 countries. JA Solar has consistently featured in the Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises.
JA Solar is classified as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF. This means it employs state-of-the-art robotic techniques to oversee the production process, minimising or completely eradicating errors associated with human intervention. Tier 1 panels are also crafted from the highest quality silicon, boosting the solar panel’s performance.
JA Solar Holdings is recognised for its contributions to advancing solar cell technologies and its commitment to producing efficient and reliable solar products.
Over the years, JA Solar’s influence has expanded globally, and its footprint now extends to several continents, indicating its prominent role in the worldwide solar market, and the company’s ability to cater to diverse customer requirements.
In May 2023, the company released its next-generation DeepBlue 4.0 Pro solar panels. By incorporating benefits like superior efficiency, high power, enhanced power generation capacity, and robust reliability, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro can deliver increased profits for its users. This next-generation technology will feature in solar panels for homes and commercial installations.
JA Solar offers two main types of solar cell technologies – Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC or P-Type) and N-Type. While their designs are similar, the N-Type solar cells, which represent a more recent technology, deliver a 3.9 per cent increase in efficiency, according to JA Solar. N-Type cells come with a higher price tag than P-Type cells and are not as widely available.
Like most manufacturers in the solar industry, JA Solar develops monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels. However, consistent with the industry trend, the company has shifted most of its production towards monocrystalline technology. Made from a single crystal structure, monocrystalline panels have demonstrated higher efficiency than their polycrystalline counterparts crafted from multiple crystal structures. When combined with their N-Type technology, JA Solar’s monocrystalline panels position themselves at the top of the efficiency scale for mid-range solar panels.
JA Solar’s JAM60S20 panel offers high efficiency of 21 per cent and a power output of 340W, for a lower price tag than many of its competitors. Meanwhile, the JAM72S30 solar panel stands out for larger homes, as it boasts an impressive power output of 540W, which is a greater output than most domestic panels.
The cost of solar panels from JA Solar is quite competitive compared with other companies. Our research has found that a 540W panel, for instance, is priced at around £230. Sharp sells a similar model for around £50 more. However, JA Solar’s product warranties only last 12 years – half that of many other manufacturers.
Since 2017, JA Solar has consistently scored in the ‘Top performer’ category of the DNV GL/PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard report. DNV GL is a leading authority of independent energy experts, and PVEL conducts independent PV testing. This annual report identifies 20 high-performing solar panel manufacturers.
Clean Energy Reviews awards JA Solar four out of five stars for service and support; Solar Reviews gives the manufacturer 4.5 stars.
The featured solar panels were chosen to suit various requirements, including large, energy-hungry families, properties in rural locations, and city apartments. However, JA Solar has an extensive catalogue of available panels and associated equipment.
To calculate the value for money of each solar panel, our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided the answer by the cost. This provides a measurable result for each solar panel. To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels.
✓ Efficiency of up to 21.5%
✓ Lower cost at high energy output than many competitors
✓ Shading has less effect on energy production
Power output: 550W
Efficiency: 21.5%
Warranty: 12 years
Cost per panel: £156
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin frame design with enhanced weight-bearing capabilities
|Shorter warranty than its competitors
|High power output
The 555W JA Solar Mono PERC is a half-cell panel, with each standard cell being split, providing improved performance and efficiency, especially in shady conditions. It also has a sleek, slim-build frame, belying its enhanced tolerance for mechanical loading and increased durability.
JA Solar’s GR MC4 model has a peak power output of 550W and an efficiency percentage of 21.5. It also benefits from the half-cell configuration, which minimises the impact of shading on the panel, allowing it to continue generating power even when not in full sunlight.
Our researchers compared the GR MC4 with other models offering similar outputs and efficiency.
JA Solar’s GR MC4 is priced competitively, with Longi and Trina Solar offering panels at a comparable price with the same efficiency of 21.5 per cent.
|Panel name
|Efficiency
|Power output
|Cost per panel
|JA Solar GR MC4
|21.50%
|550W
|£156
|JA Solar 540W Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB
|20.90%
|540W
|£232.80
|Longi Solar 500W Hi-Mo 5M
|21.50%
|500W
|£145.20
|Sharp 540W Nujd540
|20.80%
|540W
|£246.82
|Trina Solar 505W Trina Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono
|21.10%
|505W
|£162
The GR MC4 would make a good panel for your system if you have a large family. Delivering up to 550W provides enough energy for a power-heavy household.
While this panel has good efficiency, if you only have a small energy requirement, it could be more than you need.
|Efficiency
|★★★★
|Power output
|★★★★★
|Value for money (ExP/C)
|★★★★
|Overall
|★★★★
✓ Efficiency of up to 19.6%
✓ Easily upgrade with more panels
✓ Resistant to high levels of sea salt, ammonia, dust or sand
|Pros
|Cons
|Discreet all-black design
|Shorter warranty
|Easy installation
JA Solar’s 365W panel incorporates PERC technology. PERC cells have an additional layer on the back, producing 6 to 12 per cent more energy than conventional panels.
This model has a peak power output of 365W, meaning a system comprised of these panels is perfect for an average family. With an efficiency of 19.6 per cent, and the option to increase your system size, JA Solar’s panel has much to offer.
Our researchers compared JA Solar’s 365W panel with other models offering similar outputs and efficiency.
JA Solar’s model comes at a lower price than many competitors. However, its efficiency is also less than other, more expensive models.
|Panel name
|Efficiency
|Power output
|Cost per panel
|JA Solar 365W
|19.60%
|365W
|£108
|Q Cells 350W Mono Q Peak Duo G9 Plus
|20.30%
|350W
|£160.80
|REC 365WTwinPeak 4 Series
|20%
|365W
|£188.40
If your property needs planning permission before installing a solar system, these solid black panels are sleek and discreet. However, you’ll still need to seek permission before installing the panels.
Although JA Solar’s innovative technology allows this system to be easily expanded, if you’re looking for more power, you may find better value with a larger system at the start.
|Efficiency
|★★★
|Power output
|★★★
|Value for money (ExP/C)
|★★★
|Overall
|★★★
✓ Efficiency of up to 20.5%
✓ High energy output with a reduced frame size
✓ Lower risk of hot spots
|Pros
|Cons
|Shorter frame
|12-year warranty
|Cell crack risk limited to a small area of the cell
Being a short frame model, JA Solar’s 400W panel is ideal for smaller roofs, and by incorporating PERC technology, the panel still has an efficiency of 20.5 per cent. With a durable black surface unbroken by lines of silver, the MBB features 12 or 16 busbars, providing high reliability and power output.
Constructed using high-efficiency PERC cells in a half-cell layout, these modules produce a high power output of 400W and an efficiency of 20.5 per cent.
Our researchers looked at several models similar to JA Solar’s 400W panel, and discovered that generally, prices were comparable, except for Sunpower’s panel. Whilst this panel had a greater efficiency – 2.6 per cent, we’re not sure it warrants the additional £300.
|Panel name
|Efficiency
|Power output
|Cost per panel
|JA Solar 400W Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell QC4
|20.50%
|400W
|£114
|Longi Solar 405W Hi-Mo
|21%
|405W
|£128.40
|Project Solar Evolution Elite 400
|21.22%
|400W
|POA
|Q Cells 400W Q Peak Duo Plus M-G11
|20.80%
|400W
|£146.40
|Sunpower 400W Max3 400 Series Mono
|22.60%
|400W
|£408
If you have limited roof space, a system with short-framed panels will still generate a high electrical output.
Properties with flat roofs that require panel mounts to be installed.
|Efficiency
|★★★★
|Power output
|★★★★
|Value for money (ExP/C)
|★★★½
|Overall
|★★★½
✓ Efficiency of up to 20.70%
✓ Improved temperature-dependent performance
✓ Energy generation minimally affected by shading
|Pros and cons
|Cons
|Pros
|Shorter warranty than its competitors
|Minimises micro-crack impacts
|Silver frames may meet opposition from neighbours
Many newer solar panel models are favouring slick black frames over the bright silver strips of anodised aluminium. Although durable and resistant to bad weather, panels incorporating these shiny lines have been known to cause division in more-conservative locations, due to their conspicuousness. As there is no difference in performance or price between silver or black frames, likely, discreeter models will gradually replace silver options.
JA Solar’s silver-framed 405W model has an efficiency of 20.70 per cent and a power output of 405W, enhanced by the half-cell configuration and multi-busbar technology.
We compared JA Solar’s 405W silver panels with similar models to determine their market placement.
|Panel name
|Efficiency
|Power output
|Cost per panel
|JA Solar 405W Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB
|20.70%
|405W
|£103.20
|Perlight Delta 415W Mono
|21.20%
|415W
|£203
|REC 405W TwinPeak 5 Series Panel
|20.50%
|405W
|£180
The bright silver frame makes these panels best for homeowners who are happy to advertise their eco-credentials.
If your property is located in one of the many picturesque locations found throughout the UK, you may be better off choosing a more unobtrusive solar panel for your roof.
|Efficiency
|★★★★
|Power output
|★★★½
|Value for money (ExP/C)
|★★★★
|Overall
|★★★★½
✓ Efficiency of up to 21.30%
✓ High energy output
✓ Durable textured surface
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin, yet highly robust, frame design
|Short warranty
|Includes MC4 connectors
JA Solar’s 495W mono panels deliver an impressive performance even in low sunlight conditions, such as during overcast days, early mornings, or late evening hours. The advanced textured glass surface enhances durability against sea salt, dust, or sand.
This particular model has a peak power output of 495W, and an efficiency percentage of 21.30, making it one of JA Solar’s best-performing panels.
Our researchers looked at the price of the 495W JA Solar module against similar offerings from other manufacturers.
|Panel name
|Efficiency
|Power output
|Cost per panel
|JA Solar 495W Mono PERC Half-Cell MBB MC4 Connectors
|21.30%
|495W
|£135.60
|Longi Solar 500W Hi-Mo 5M
|21.50%
|500W
|£145.20
|Trina Solar 505W Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono
|21.10%
|505W
|£162
Thanks to the durable textured glass surface’s ability to resist sand, dust and salt air, these panels would be ideal for exposed or coastal properties.
Smaller town houses where the textured surface is an unnecessary feature.
|Efficiency
|★★★★
|Power output
|★★★★
|Value for money (ExP/C)
|★★★★
|Overall
|★★★★