Jinko Solar was founded in 2006 – making it one of the youngest solar manufacturers in the world. Regardless of age, Jinko Solar very quickly became one of the largest and best known solar companies globally.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Chinam Jinko Solar fulfils around 8,000 orders annually, covering more than 160 countries. One of the reasons that Jinko Solar is able to meet this high demand is due to its expansive global production bases. Currently, it has a total of 14 manufacturing branches located in China, United States, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Notably, Jinko Solar is the first solar company to establish a vertically integrated production capacity from silicon (the material solar panels are primarily made out of) processing to wafer, cell and module production in the industry. By simplifying and taking ownership of the entire manufacturing process, Jinko Solar is able to produce solar panels that are cost-effective.

Jinko Solar has been named a Tier 1 solar manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). One of Jinko Solar’s standout features is its high power outputs that range from 325W all the way up to 635W. Its power degradation is also notably low, with most panels maintaining at least 98 per cent of optimal power in their first year.