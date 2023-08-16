Menu Close

Jinko Solar solar panel review

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated August 16, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this review

  • Jinko Solar company overview
  • How much are Jinko Solar Panels?
  • Jinko Solar reputation
  • Jinko Solar best solar panels
  • Jinko Solar Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W
  • Jinko Solar Cheetah Mono
  • Jinko Solar Tiger Pro
  • Jinko Tiger Neo
  • Rating
  • Frequently asked questions about Jinko Solar

Jinko Solar is a relative newcomer to the world of solar but, despite this, it’s one of the largest manufacturers in the world. Jinko Solar manufactures innovative, reliable and cost-effective solar panels that are distributed worldwide. The company currently has four different product ranges – Tiger, Tiger Neo, Tiger Pro and Cheetah – and we’ve reviewed the best ones based on performance. 

In this article, we’ll cover:

  • Pricing
  • Comparing Jinko Solar panels with competitors

Jinko Solar company overview

Jinko Solar was founded in 2006 – making it one of the youngest solar manufacturers in the world. Regardless of age, Jinko Solar very quickly became one of the largest and best known solar companies globally. 

Headquartered in Shanghai, Chinam Jinko Solar fulfils around 8,000 orders annually, covering more than 160 countries. One of the reasons that Jinko Solar is able to meet this high demand is due to its expansive global production bases. Currently, it has a total of 14 manufacturing branches located in China, United States, Vietnam and Malaysia. 

Notably, Jinko Solar is the first solar company to establish a vertically integrated production capacity from silicon (the material solar panels are primarily made out of) processing to wafer, cell and module production in the industry. By simplifying and taking ownership of the entire manufacturing process, Jinko Solar is able to produce solar panels that are cost-effective.  

Jinko Solar has been named a Tier 1 solar manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). One of Jinko Solar’s standout features is its high power outputs that range from 325W all the way up to 635W. Its power degradation is also notably low, with most panels maintaining at least 98 per cent of optimal power in their first year.

How much are Jinko Solar Panels?

Jinko Solar has four different product ranges, each featuring various power outputs and panel efficiencies. Our researchers appreciated Jinko Solar’s diverse ranges and found there to be a panel to suit most UK households based on individual energy consumption. 

Unfortunately, not all of Jinko Solar’s product range prices are widely available, which makes it difficult to compare solar panel prices. However,  the prices we did source for the Tiger Neo range are reasonably priced when compared with other brands, such as QCells and JA Solar, considering power output.  

Solar companyPrice rangePower output rangeProduct warranty range
Jinko SolarFrom £141.60325W to 635W12 to 30 years
Qcells£146.40 to £190.40345W to 410W12 to 25 years
SunPower£200.28 to £614.40330W to 440W25 to 40 years
JA Solar£188.40 to £262.80365W to 420W20 to 25 years
Suntech£103.20 to £232.80400W to 555W12 years
REC£171.60 to £262.80365W 420W20 to 25 years

SunPower and REC’s solar panels are more costly than Jinko Solar. One noticeable difference is their product and performance warranties. Jinko Solar’s product warranties start at 12 years whereas most are between 20 and 25 years.

Jinko Solar reputation

Jinko Solar wasn’t particularly well-known until the release of its Tiger Neo series, made using an N-Type solar cell, which boosted its performance and cost-effectiveness. Jinko Solar has consistently scored in the ‘Top Performer’ category of the DNV GL/PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard report. Its annual report tests and establishes 20 industry leaders of solar panel manufacturers.

Jinko Solar best solar panels

In this article, our researchers chose solar panels to suit different UK households’ needs. With a focus on house size and energy consumption as well as price. To establish which Jinko solar panels were the best we analysed performance, efficiency and warranties. 

How we calculate solar panels’ value for money

Our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided that figure by the cost to calculate the value for money. This provides a fair and measurable result for each of SunPower’s panels. To find out more, read our article on how we review solar panels. 

Jinko Solar Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W: Best for all home sizes

jinko tiger neo

The Jinko Tiger Neo (Jinko Solar)

Key features

✓ 0.40 per cent annual power degradation 

✓ High efficiency 

✓ N-type solar panel 

Specifications

  • Power output: 22 per cent
  • Efficiency: 420W
  • Warranty: 15 years products warranty and 30 years performance warranty 
  • Cost per panel: Price on application (POA)
Pros High efficiency N-type module with high performance
Cons The product warranty doesn’t cover the lifespan of the solar panels

Jinko Solar’s Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W solar panel uses cutting-edge technology to boost power and performance. The N-Type module has a negative charge and uses phosphorus, which has one extra molecule than silicon (the material solar panels are typically made from), and this contributes to the panel’s high performance. Alternatively, P-Type panels generate a positive charge in the absence of an electron.  

Efficiency and power output

The Tiger N-Type 420W solar panel has an efficiency of 22 per cent – one of the highest on the market. Although some of SunPower’s panels have an efficiency of 22 per cent, none of them are N-Type modules. 

The Tiger N-Type range has a maximum power output of 420W, which isn’t the highest power output that Jinko Solar offers. However, this solar panel is an excellent choice for most house sizes, thanks to its high efficiency. 

Cost

Unfortunately, our researchers were unable to find the Tiger N-Type’s panel price. While we couldn’t compare prices, we could compare outputs and efficiency. 

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W22%420WPOA
SunPower Maxeon 6 AC 425W22%425WPOA
420W REC Alpha Pure-R Series All Black Solar Panel21.70%420W£262.80

Jinko Solar’s Tiger panel has a marginally lower power output than the SunPower Maxeon 6 but it has a slightly bigger efficiency than REC’s Alpha Pure-R 420W panel. Basically, in terms of performance, it sits comfortably in the middle of its competitors.

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★★
Power output★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★1/2
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

Longevity – N-Type solar panels are the future and tend to last longer than P-Type panels. It also comes with an increased warranty and low power degradation.  

Not good for

Households on a budget. N-Type solar panels tend to cost more than P-Type panels. 

Jinko Solar Cheetah Mono PERC Half Cell module 345W: Best for small homes

Jinko Solar Cheetah

The Jinko Solar Cheetah (Jinko Solar)

Key features

✓ Can withstand high wind and snow loads

✓ Five busbar solar cells offering better aesthetic and efficiency

✓ Low light performance

Specifications

  • Power output: 345W 
  • Efficiency: 20.45 per cent
  • Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty 
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros Works well in low-light conditions Compact design, ideal for small roofs
Cons Low power output

The Jinko Solar Cheetah series was the first series that Jinko Solar released. This might be the reason why its power output range is so low compared to the rest of its product ranges. The Jinko Solar Cheetah Mono PERC Half Cell module is compact and simple.

The best in the range is the 345W panel with a 20.45 per cent efficiency. The Cheetah panel benefits from five busbars, which are wires that connect the cells, creating a higher panel efficiency. While the Jinko Solar Cheetah’s five-busbar technology was ahead of its time when the panel was released and is still good, Jinko Solar’s Tiger Neo has 16 busbars and Q Cell’s Q.Peak duo has 12.  

Efficiency and power output

Though the Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W has a low power output, its efficiency is still above average at 20.45 per cent. This would be enough to power small homes entirely with solar throughout the summer months, but most likely you would need to rely on National Grid energy throughout the winter months. Its advanced glass and cell surface textured design allows for good low-light performance

Cost

The Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W’s price is not widely available, so we were unable to compare its price to other similar panels. 

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W20.45%345WPOA
345W Q Cells Mono Q Peak+ G9 Plus20%345W£156
350W Q Cells Mono Q Peak Duo G9 Plus All Black solar panel20.30%350W£160.80

Our researchers compared the Jinko Solar Cheetah with two of Q Cell’s panels with similar power output. Both of which had higher efficiency. It’s worth noting that the Cheetah series is Jinko Solar’s oldest product range and this contributes to its low efficiency.  

Our rating

Efficiency★★★
Power output★★1/2
Value for money (ExP/C)★★
Overall★★1/2

What is this panel best for?

The Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W panel is compact and ideal for small roofs.  

Not good for

Homes with high energy output. Other Jinko Solar panels have an efficiency of over 21 per cent.

Jinko Solar Tiger Pro Bifacial Module 555W: Best for homes with limited roof space

The Jinko Tiger Pro (Jinko Solar)

The Jinko Tiger Pro (Jinko Solar)

Key features

✓0.45 per cent annual power degradation 

✓ Nine busbar solar cell technology

✓ 30-year performance warranty 

Specifications

  • Power output: 55W
  • Efficiency: 21.48 per cent
  • Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 30 years performance warranty
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros High power output
Cons Low efficiency compared with other solar panels on the market with a similar power output

The Jinko Solar Tiger Pro range features solar panels with high power outputs. At the top of that range is the Tiger Pro 555W panel which comes with only a 0.45 per cent annual degradation. The panel’s most notable feature is its nine-busbar technology which has better light trapping ability resulting in a high power output.

Efficiency and power output

The Tiger Pro 555W is a highly efficient solar panel thanks to its multi-busbar technology. The panel has an efficiency of 21.48 per cent, which is high, but other panels on the market such as the SunPower Maxeon 3 have an efficiency of 22 per cent. For a panel with such a high output, its efficiency is a downside. 

Cost

The Jinko Solar Tiger Pro’s pricing isn’t readily available, and customers would need to inquire to find the price. Though we can’t compare the panel for price, we have compared some of its main features. 

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger Pro 555W21.48%555WPOA
555W JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell GR MC4 with 30mm frame thickness Solar Panel21.50%555W£156
Sharp 540W Silver Frame White Back Sheet Pv Module Nujd54020.80%540W£246.82

The Tiger Pro’s efficiency is better than Sharp’s 540W panel and it has a high power output. However, JA Solar’s Perc Half Cell 555W panel has a marginally higher panel efficiency.

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★
Power output★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)★★ 1/2
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

Homes with limited roof space. The panel’s outstandingly high power output means you could install fewer panels, if space was limited, but still generate a decent amount of renewable energy. 

Not good for

Households with small energy consumption. The Tiger Pro has a high performance and might generate too much energy for small households.

Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon N-Type Solar Panel 470W: Best for affordability

jinko tiger neo

The Jinko Tiger Neo (Jinko Solar)

Key features

✓ N-Type solar panel

✓ Annual degradation of 0.40 per cent over 30 years 

✓ 30 years performance warranty 

Specifications

  • Power output: 470W
  • Efficiency: 21.8 per cent
  • Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 30 years performance warranty 
  • Cost per panel: £151.20 
Pros Affordable
Cons Short product warranty

The Jinko Solar Tiger Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W is built on high-performance TopCon cell technology. The N-type panels, as opposed to P-Type panels, have become increasingly popular thanks to their higher efficiency. The Tiger Neo series is the company’s latest product range featuring high power outputs and efficiencies.   

Efficiency and power output

Jinko Solar’s Tiger Neo TopCon 470W panel uses N-Type cells which give it high performance and efficiency. The panel’s 21.8 per cent efficiency far surpasses the average 20 per cent efficiency that is typically expected for solar panels. With a 470W power output, the panel can generate a considerable amount of usable energy. 

Cost

We’ve compared the Tiger Neo 470W panel with other similar solar panels. JA Solar’s JAM7s2 has a similar output but its efficiency is lower and the price per panel is more costly. While the Longi 54c HiMo5 solar panel’s efficiency is similar and it costs less, its power output falls short. When considering power output, efficiency and cost, the Tiger Neo panel is excellent value for money.  

How does Jinko Solar Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W21.80%470W£151.20
JAM7S2 460W Mono Perc Half-Cell MBB Black Panel Frame20.70%460W£198
410W Longi 54c HiMo5 Black Frame Mono solar panel21%410W£133.20

Rating

What is this panel best for?

Large homes that have a high energy demand and a small budget. Considering its high performance, the Jinko Solar Neo is good value for money.  

Not good for

Product warranty; the panel comes with 12 years, which is lower than other brands, such as SunPower.

Frequently asked questions about Jinko Solar

