Jinko Solar is a relative newcomer to the world of solar but, despite this, it’s one of the largest manufacturers in the world. Jinko Solar manufactures innovative, reliable and cost-effective solar panels that are distributed worldwide. The company currently has four different product ranges – Tiger, Tiger Neo, Tiger Pro and Cheetah – and we’ve reviewed the best ones based on performance.
Pricing
Comparing Jinko Solar panels with competitors
Jinko Solar company overview
Jinko Solar was founded in 2006 – making it one of the youngest solar manufacturers in the world. Regardless of age, Jinko Solar very quickly became one of the largest and best known solar companies globally.
Headquartered in Shanghai, Chinam Jinko Solar fulfils around 8,000 orders annually, covering more than 160 countries. One of the reasons that Jinko Solar is able to meet this high demand is due to its expansive global production bases. Currently, it has a total of 14 manufacturing branches located in China, United States, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Notably, Jinko Solar is the first solar company to establish a vertically integrated production capacity from silicon (the material solar panels are primarily made out of) processing to wafer, cell and module production in the industry. By simplifying and taking ownership of the entire manufacturing process, Jinko Solar is able to produce solar panels that are cost-effective.
Jinko Solar has been named a Tier 1 solar manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). One of Jinko Solar’s standout features is its high power outputs that range from 325W all the way up to 635W. Its power degradation is also notably low, with most panels maintaining at least 98 per cent of optimal power in their first year.
Jinko Solar has four different product ranges, each featuring various power outputs and panel efficiencies. Our researchers appreciated Jinko Solar’s diverse ranges and found there to be a panel to suit most UK households based on individual energy consumption.
Unfortunately, not all of Jinko Solar’s product range prices are widely available, which makes it difficult to compare solar panel prices. However, the prices we did source for the Tiger Neo range are reasonably priced when compared with other brands, such as QCells and JA Solar, considering power output.
Solar company
Price range
Power output range
Product warranty range
Jinko Solar
From £141.60
325W to 635W
12 to 30 years
Qcells
£146.40 to £190.40
345W to 410W
12 to 25 years
SunPower
£200.28 to £614.40
330W to 440W
25 to 40 years
JA Solar
£188.40 to £262.80
365W to 420W
20 to 25 years
Suntech
£103.20 to £232.80
400W to 555W
12 years
REC
£171.60 to £262.80
365W 420W
20 to 25 years
SunPower and REC’s solar panels are more costly than Jinko Solar. One noticeable difference is their product and performance warranties. Jinko Solar’s product warranties start at 12 years whereas most are between 20 and 25 years.
Jinko Solar reputation
Jinko Solar wasn’t particularly well-known until the release of its Tiger Neo series, made using an N-Type solar cell, which boosted its performance and cost-effectiveness. Jinko Solar has consistently scored in the ‘Top Performer’ category of the DNV GL/PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard report. Its annual report tests and establishes 20 industry leaders of solar panel manufacturers.
Jinko Solar best solar panels
In this article, our researchers chose solar panels to suit different UK households’ needs. With a focus on house size and energy consumption as well as price. To establish which Jinko solar panels were the best we analysed performance, efficiency and warranties.
How we calculate solar panels’ value for money
Our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided that figure by the cost to calculate the value for money. This provides a fair and measurable result for each of SunPower’s panels. To find out more, read our article on how wereview solar panels.
Jinko Solar Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W: Best for all home sizes
The Jinko Tiger Neo (Jinko Solar)
Key features
✓ 0.40 per cent annual power degradation
✓ High efficiency
✓ N-type solar panel
Specifications
Power output: 22 per cent
Efficiency: 420W
Warranty: 15 years products warranty and 30 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: Price on application (POA)
ProsHigh efficiency N-type module with high performance
ConsThe product warranty doesn’t cover the lifespan of the solar panels
Jinko Solar’s Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W solar panel uses cutting-edge technology to boost power and performance. The N-Type module has a negative charge and uses phosphorus, which has one extra molecule than silicon (the material solar panels are typically made from), and this contributes to the panel’s high performance. Alternatively, P-Type panels generate a positive charge in the absence of an electron.
Efficiency and power output
The Tiger N-Type 420W solar panel has an efficiency of 22 per cent – one of the highest on the market. Although some of SunPower’s panels have an efficiency of 22 per cent, none of them are N-Type modules.
The Tiger N-Type range has a maximum power output of 420W, which isn’t the highest power output that Jinko Solar offers. However, this solar panel is an excellent choice for most house sizes, thanks to its high efficiency.
Cost
Unfortunately, our researchers were unable to find the Tiger N-Type’s panel price. While we couldn’t compare prices, we could compare outputs and efficiency.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger N-Type 66TR 420W
22%
420W
POA
SunPower Maxeon 6 AC 425W
22%
425W
POA
420W REC Alpha Pure-R Series All Black Solar Panel
21.70%
420W
£262.80
Jinko Solar’s Tiger panel has a marginally lower power output than the SunPower Maxeon 6 but it has a slightly bigger efficiency than REC’s Alpha Pure-R 420W panel. Basically, in terms of performance, it sits comfortably in the middle of its competitors.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★1/2
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
Longevity – N-Type solar panels are the future and tend to last longer than P-Type panels. It also comes with an increased warranty and low power degradation.
Not good for
Households on a budget. N-Type solar panels tend to cost more than P-Type panels.
Jinko Solar Cheetah Mono PERC Half Cell module 345W: Best for small homes
The Jinko Solar Cheetah (Jinko Solar)
Key features
✓ Can withstand high wind and snow loads
✓ Five busbar solar cells offering better aesthetic and efficiency
✓ Low light performance
Specifications
Power output: 345W
Efficiency: 20.45 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 25 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsWorks well in low-light conditionsCompact design, ideal for small roofs
ConsLow power output
The Jinko Solar Cheetah series was the first series that Jinko Solar released. This might be the reason why its power output range is so low compared to the rest of its product ranges. The Jinko Solar Cheetah Mono PERC Half Cell module is compact and simple.
The best in the range is the 345W panel with a 20.45 per cent efficiency. The Cheetah panel benefits from five busbars, which are wires that connect the cells, creating a higher panel efficiency. While the Jinko Solar Cheetah’s five-busbar technology was ahead of its time when the panel was released and is still good, Jinko Solar’s Tiger Neo has 16 busbars and Q Cell’s Q.Peak duo has 12.
Efficiency and power output
Though the Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W has a low power output, its efficiency is still above average at 20.45 per cent. This would be enough to power small homes entirely with solar throughout the summer months, but most likely you would need to rely on National Grid energy throughout the winter months. Its advanced glass and cell surface textured design allows for good low-light performance.
Cost
The Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W’s price is not widely available, so we were unable to compare its price to other similar panels.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W
20.45%
345W
POA
345W Q Cells Mono Q Peak+ G9 Plus
20%
345W
£156
350W Q Cells Mono Q Peak Duo G9 Plus All Black solar panel
20.30%
350W
£160.80
Our researchers compared the Jinko Solar Cheetah with two of Q Cell’s panels with similar power output. Both of which had higher efficiency. It’s worth noting that the Cheetah series is Jinko Solar’s oldest product range and this contributes to its low efficiency.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★
Power output
★★1/2
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★
Overall
★★1/2
What is this panel best for?
The Jinko Solar Cheetah 345W panel is compact and ideal for small roofs.
Not good for
Homes with high energy output. Other Jinko Solar panels have an efficiency of over 21 per cent.
Jinko Solar Tiger Pro Bifacial Module 555W: Best for homes with limited roof space
The Jinko Tiger Pro (Jinko Solar)
Key features
✓0.45 per cent annual power degradation
✓ Nine busbar solar cell technology
✓ 30-year performance warranty
Specifications
Power output: 55W
Efficiency: 21.48 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 30 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsHigh power output
ConsLow efficiency compared with other solar panels on the market with a similar power output
The Jinko Solar Tiger Pro range features solar panels with high power outputs. At the top of that range is the Tiger Pro 555W panel which comes with only a 0.45 per cent annual degradation. The panel’s most notable feature is its nine-busbar technology which has better light trapping ability resulting in a high power output.
Efficiency and power output
The Tiger Pro 555W is a highly efficient solar panel thanks to its multi-busbar technology. The panel has an efficiency of 21.48 per cent, which is high, but other panels on the market such as the SunPower Maxeon 3 have an efficiency of 22 per cent. For a panel with such a high output, its efficiency is a downside.
Cost
The Jinko Solar Tiger Pro’s pricing isn’t readily available, and customers would need to inquire to find the price. Though we can’t compare the panel for price, we have compared some of its main features.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger Pro 555W
21.48%
555W
POA
555W JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell GR MC4 with 30mm frame thickness Solar Panel
21.50%
555W
£156
Sharp 540W Silver Frame White Back Sheet Pv Module Nujd540
20.80%
540W
£246.82
The Tiger Pro’s efficiency is better than Sharp’s 540W panel and it has a high power output. However, JA Solar’s Perc Half Cell 555W panel has a marginally higher panel efficiency.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★ 1/2
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
Homes with limited roof space. The panel’s outstandingly high power output means you could install fewer panels, if space was limited, but still generate a decent amount of renewable energy.
Not good for
Households with small energy consumption. The Tiger Pro has a high performance and might generate too much energy for small households.
Jinko Tiger Neo TOPCon N-Type Solar Panel 470W: Best for affordability
The Jinko Tiger Neo (Jinko Solar)
Key features
✓ N-Type solar panel
✓ Annual degradation of 0.40 per cent over 30 years
✓ 30 years performance warranty
Specifications
Power output: 470W
Efficiency: 21.8 per cent
Warranty: 12 years product warranty and 30 years performance warranty
Cost per panel: £151.20
ProsAffordable
ConsShort product warranty
The Jinko Solar Tiger Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W is built on high-performance TopCon cell technology. The N-type panels, as opposed to P-Type panels, have become increasingly popular thanks to their higher efficiency. The Tiger Neo series is the company’s latest product range featuring high power outputs and efficiencies.
Efficiency and power output
Jinko Solar’s Tiger Neo TopCon 470W panel uses N-Type cells which give it high performance and efficiency. The panel’s 21.8 per cent efficiency far surpasses the average 20 per cent efficiency that is typically expected for solar panels. With a 470W power output, the panel can generate a considerable amount of usable energy.
Cost
We’ve compared the Tiger Neo 470W panel with other similar solar panels. JA Solar’s JAM7s2 has a similar output but its efficiency is lower and the price per panel is more costly. While the Longi 54c HiMo5 solar panel’s efficiency is similar and it costs less, its power output falls short. When considering power output, efficiency and cost, the Tiger Neo panel is excellent value for money.
How does Jinko Solar Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W compare to panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W
21.80%
470W
£151.20
JAM7S2 460W Mono Perc Half-Cell MBB Black Panel Frame
20.70%
460W
£198
410W Longi 54c HiMo5 Black Frame Mono solar panel
21%
410W
£133.20
Rating
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Jinko Solar Tiger Neo TopCon N-Type mono 470W
21.80%
470W
£151.20
JAM7S2 460W Mono Perc Half-Cell MBB Black Panel Frame
20.70%
460W
£198
410W Longi 54c HiMo5 Black Frame Mono solar panel
21%
410W
£133.20
What is this panel best for?
Large homes that have a high energy demand and a small budget. Considering its high performance, the Jinko Solar Neo is good value for money.
Not good for
Product warranty; the panel comes with 12 years, which is lower than other brands, such as SunPower.
Yes, Jinko Solar panels are available in the UK. Jinko Solar distributes its highly efficient and high-performance panels to 160 countries, including the UK. To find out where Jinko Solar panels are available in the UK, you can check with your local solar panel installer.
Jinko Solar has four different product ranges, but its Jinko Tiger Neo is the most popular and its latest release. It’s very effective in all weather conditions which makes it ideal for the unpredictable UK summers. It has a maximum power output of 630W and can reach up to 22.54 per cent efficiency. Both of these will ensure that the Tiger Neo generates a good amount of renewable energy no matter the weather.