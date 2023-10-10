A solar farm (also known as a solar park or solar power plant) is a large-scale facility where solar energy is captured and prepared for public use.

These solar panels – also called photovoltaic (PV) panels – capture sunlight and convert it into direct current (DC) electricity. Then, inverters convert this into alternating current (AC) – the type of electricity our homes and businesses use every day – before feeding it into the grid and distributing it, via power lines and substations, throughout local and regional communities.

So, what does a solar farm look like? Well, think vast fields, full of rows upon rows of solar panels packed in next to each other in a dense, grid-like formation. These solar panels will usually be mounted on structures to slant them at the most optimal angle for capturing the sun – or even tracking it as it moves across the sky for day-long electricity generation.

Solar farms are a vital form of renewable energy. Because the sun’s energy is a sustainable resource (and because harnessing it doesn’t emit greenhouse gases, unlike burning fossil fuels) solar farms will go a long way to mitigating the ongoing climate emergency. And play a crucial role in reforming an energy sector that is, far and away, the world’s most polluting industry.

Components of a solar farm

Solar farms aren’t just fields of solar panels. They’re delicate ecosystems that rely on a range of different technologies and techniques all working in harmony. These include:

Solar panels

Solar panels are responsible for capturing the sun’s light and converting it into electricity. Solar panels are made of semiconductor materials – like silicon – which allows them to generate an electric current when exposed to sunlight.

Inverters

With the DC electricity generated, it needs to be converted – and here’s where a solar farm’s inverters come in. Inverters take the DC electricity the solar panels generate and convert it into its usable AC counterpart.

There are several different types of inverters, including:

Central inverters , which handle a solar farm’s entire solar array

String inverters , which manage smaller groups of panels in a solar farm

Microinverters , which are attached to individual solar panels in a solar farm

Transformers

The role of transformers is to increase the voltage of the electricity the solar panels have generated – before it’s transmitted to the grid. By giving the voltage a boost, transformers help avoid the loss of energy during the long distances it has to travel to its destination. (A bugbear which, as we’ll see, is already having major consequences for China’s solar industry.)

Monitoring and control systems

Monitoring and control systems are there to ensure the solar farm is operating at optimal levels. These systems track the farm’s performance: collecting real-time data from its solar panels, inverters, and transformers to identify and resolve issues as and when they occur.

On top of this, solar farms may employ a range of other tools and technologies. Weather sensors, for example – which measure parameters like temperature, wind speed, and humidity – can help solar farm operators understand how the park performs under different meteorological conditions.