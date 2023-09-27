Analysis of the most polluting industries – both globally and in the UK – paints a bit of a bleak picture. From heating our homes and getting to work to putting food on the table, we’re almost always supporting at least one of the top emissions-producing sectors.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything we – both in an individual and a collective sense – can’t do about it. So let’s take a closer look at what we need to do to move forward.

Policy changes and their impact

While there’s plenty you can do on a personal level to curtail the impact of the planet’s most polluting industries (a set of strategies we explore at length in our guide to how to be more eco-friendly), a great bulk of the responsibility lies with governments.

Specifically, their ability to introduce and implement policy changes.

How might this look? Well, in the energy sector for example, governments can impose carbon pricing mechanisms (such as carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems) to incentivise energy-producing companies to reduce their environmental footprint. Renewable energy mandates and subsidies can also encourage companies to adopt more sustainable ways of generating power – and shuck the age-old reliance on fossil fuels.

Some countries already leading the way in terms of renewable energy policies include Uruguay (which generated 91 per cent of its energy needs from renewables in 2022), Sweden (which reached its target of 50 per cent renewable energy in 2012, almost a decade ahead of schedule), and – perhaps surprisingly – the UK. The UK’s thriving offshore wind sector already powers more than 7.5 million homes. And, by 2030 – as part of the government’s ambitious plan to decarbonise the UK’s power system by 2035 – that number is expected to quadruple.

As for the transport industry, policy changes could include fuel efficiency standards and emissions regulations for vehicles. Electric vehicles (EVs) are already the focus of much governmental debate, with countries flocking to encourage their adoption through tax credits, incentives, and infrastructure development. In the UK, for instance, the government has set targets for 100 per cent of new car sales to be electric by 2035.

Other policy-related changes governments can make to curtail transportation emissions include investing in public transport, and promoting walking and cycling through marketing campaigns. Luxembourg, for instance, made public transport free to use in 2020 (though it does have the benefit of being Europe’s richest country)in an attempt to shed its unwanted status as Europe’s most car-reliant population (at that time, it had 696 cars per 1,000 people).

In the agricultural industry, policy changes could include regulations of methane emissions from livestock and manure management, and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices through subsidies and incentives. While in the food retail sector, positive impact can come from imposing energy-efficiency standards for refrigeration and lighting – as well as reducing food waste through incentives and regulations.

The Australian state of Victoria, for example, has introduced a circular economy policy (titled “Recycling Victoria: a new economy”) designed to halve its food waste by 2030 – cutting it from its 2020 total of 2.4 million to 1.2 million in just a decade.

Finally, policy changes in the manufacturing industry could take the form of building codes and standards prioritising energy efficiency and emissions reduction, as well as the promotion of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

Role of technological advancements

Technology – particularly artificial intelligence – is arguably the most powerful force shaping our collective lives and futures. And, when it comes to curtailing the emissions of the most polluting industries, technology has a big part to play.

Among the technology shaping the renewable reform of the energy sector, for instance, are advancements in energy storage – such as batteries and pumped hydro storage – for retaining excess power produced and funnelling it back into the grid. What’s more, smart grids can combine sensors, data analytics and automation to reduce energy losses – and, through optimising how energy is distributed, lower emissions. Many electricity providers in 2023, for example, encourage consumers to use energy during off-peak hours: incentivising them to save by capitalising on renewably sourced energy.

Alongside EVs, the transport industry’s technological advancements include the rise of autonomous vehicles and vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems. By enabling the wireless exchange of data between cars and road infrastructure, these systems can reduce traffic congestion and improve fuel efficiency – thereby lowering emissions.

Developments in alternative fuels – including biofuels, hydrogen fuel cells, and synthetic fuel – are already offering increasingly attractive substitutes to traditional petrol and diesel. Early data already suggests that synthetic fuels can achieve CO2 reductions of up to 90 per cent, with the market expected to be worth $22.5 billion by 2031.

In agriculture, precision-farming technologies (such as GPS-guided tractors and drones) are on the rise. Through high technology sensor and analysis tools, precision farming can enable farmers to streamline how they use resources, and – by limiting chemical use – reduce emissions associated with pesticides and over-fertilisation.

One technological advancement in the manufacturing industry is the development of low-carbon construction materials: such as low-carbon concrete and sustainable insulation. It’s something many countries are already moving to enshrine in law, with Finland introducing legislation for low-carbon construction on 1 January 2024 and Danish law requiring new buildings over 1,000 sqm to meet with an emissions cap of 12 kg of CO2 per sqm per year.

Individual and corporate responsibility

It’s a question so common – yet complicated – that it’s become a political hot potato: does the responsibility for curbing emissions lie on the individual, or on big business?

The answer, in truth, is both – so let’s break down what each party can bring to the table to mitigate the impact of the world’s most polluting industries.

Individual responsibility for tackling climate change includes:

Reducing your energy consumption through energy-efficient appliances, turning off lights and devices when not in use, and thoroughly insulating your home.

Adopting renewable energy where possible. This could include installing residential solar panels , or buying renewable energy from your utility provider.

Taking public transport more, or relying on sustainable solutions for getting around: including cycling, walking, or carpooling. If you need a private vehicle, think about transitioning to one of the electric variety to reduce your personal emissions.

Making sustainable food choices, such as sustainably fished seafood and seasonal produce. Buy from local farmers when you can, and consider switching to a predominantly plant-based diet (fruit and vegetables have a lower carbon footprint than meat and dairy products).

Choose products with minimal packaging, support eco-friendly brands, and – through planning your meals and finishing up the leftovers – curb your food waste.

However, the onus is also on businesses to do their bit. This includes: