What are photovoltaic systems?

Photovoltaic systems typically consist of several components, some of which are crucial to the inner workings of the system, while others are optional.

Solar array

A photovoltaic system consists of multiple solar panels, which are connected to form a solar array. PV systems are typically mounted to your roof using brackets that are secured via bolts. Your solar array must be mounted at an optimal angle to maximise sunlight exposure – 30 to 35 degrees is the desired angle.

Your solar panel’s photovoltaic cells collect sunlight, which is then converted into DC electricity.

Inverter

An inverter is a crucial component within a photovoltaic system. As previously mentioned, solar panels collect sunlight and convert this into DC. An inverter’s role is to convert electricity from DC to AC, which is needed to power your home’s electrical appliances.

Battery bank

A battery bank stores unused energy generated from your solar panels. This optional component allows homeowners to save more money on their energy bills. Also known as solar batteries, a battery bank can store excess electricity to power your home during the evening or on cloudy days when your panels are generating less or no electricity. Though its money-saving capabilities are desirable, battery banks are costly.

Charge controller

This component is only necessary if you have installed a solar battery. For those who have, it’s what controls the DC from your solar panels, ensuring your batteries don’t overcharge – which can cause permanent damage – by stopping the flow of current. Charge controllers can regulate and monitor energy. .

Utility meter

All households have a utility meter. Its purpose is to measure your energy consumption. Your utility meter will be connected to your photovoltaic system at the point of installation and measure your energy consumption as well as your system’s energy generation – if you have not installed a battery, the surplus is fed back to the electric grid, and you’re usually paid for this through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme.

Electric grid

Most UK homes are connected to the electric grid. Living off-grid means you’ll rely solely on the renewable energy generated by your solar panels – which isn’t a reality for most. To do this, you’d need to store enough electricity in your solar batteries to power your home 24/7.

For those not off-grid, your surplus electricity is fed back to the grid. Similarly, if your battery is full, the excess electricity will also feed back to the electric grid.