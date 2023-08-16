Solar panel providers rarely appear on Trustpilot’s customer review site, however, Project Solar has been awarded 4.4 out of five stars. Of 3,800 reviews, 85 per cent give a four or five-star rating, with 13 per cent giving one or two stars.

Most reviews mention professional reps, good customer service and hassle-free installations, with Project Solar’s team responding promptly to every review. Conversely, some customers report problems with installations and a lack of communication from the company.

“We had solar panels and a battery fitted to our new build as part of a bit of an eco push and to try save some money at the same time. The sales person, John, explained everything from the outset and wasn’t pushy at all. The fitting day went like a dream and the panels are pleasant to look at, not like some on the market. Some people haven’t even noticed them on our garage they blend that well.”

Chris, via Trustpilot

“Solar panels installed ok and working. Over five weeks on since installation and left with broken roof tiles and scaffolding still in the way. We have asked repeatedly for this to be sorted but lots of talk but no action so far. Disappointed with lack of professionalism in dealing with customers after installation.”

Jonathan, via Trustpilot

“We have been thoroughly impressed with the communication and service provided by Project Solar. They made sure we were very informed of the options, pros and cons and left us feeling very confident with our purchase. In particular, the speed at which the process progressed from the first survey at our house to the solar panels being fitted was excellent and we can’t believe they are up already!”