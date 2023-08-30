N-TOPCon SRP 435 Full-Black solar panel: Best for aesthetic appeal
Seraphim, officially known as Jiangsu Seraphim Solar Systems, emerged as a newer player in the solar panel manufacturing sector, having been established in Changzhou, China, in 2011. It offers a range of solar panels designed for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Seraphim’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned them as a notable player in the solar industry.
Our experts have reviewed Seraphim’s solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, including their power output and efficiency, allowing you to make an educated decision regarding your property’s solar system installation.
Seraphim company overview
Established in 2011, Seraphim gained international recognition by passing TÜV SÜD’s rigorous Thresher Test Protocol in 2013 – the first company to do so. In the same year, a collaboration with material supplier Fujifilm enabled Seraphim’s panels to offer extended lifetimes.
Seraphim was listed as a Tier 1 manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) in 2015. The same year saw its solar panels passing DNV GL’s systematic tests and, in both 2017 and 2019, they were recognised as DNV GL Top Performers. The Top Performer accolade has also been awarded by PV Evolution Labs.
As a relatively young contender, Seraphim combines innovation with sustainability, striving to contribute to the global shift towards renewable energy sources. With manufacturing facilities spread internationally, Seraphim is poised to further its impact on the solar industry through reliable and efficient solar energy solutions.
Seraphim offers several solar panel ranges featuring bifacial and monofacial half-cut cells in all-black designs, tailored for residential solar setups.
Our researchers have not determined the costs per panel for Seraphim’s solar panels. JA Solar manufactures similar panels priced between £100 and £200, while Sunpower’s Maxeon range is upwards of £300 per panel.
Key features
✓ Excellent low-light performance
✓ High conversion efficiency
✓ Superior load capacity
Specifications
Power output: 435W
Efficiency: 22.2 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
Cost per panel: Price on application (POA)
ProsAll black designHigh efficiencyHigher bifaciality than Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) panels
ConsNo price transparency
Seraphim’s sleek, all-black PV panel delivers an output of 435W and being bifacial, generates energy from the front and back surfaces. This leads to increased efficiency and better low light performance.
Efficiency and power output
The N-TOPCon panel has a maximum power output of 435W and an efficiency of 22.2 per cent, putting it above many of the panels we’ve reviewed.
Cost
Seraphim doesn’t list its solar panel costs online This is not uncommon, as several other manufacturers’ prices are only available on request, but some, such as JA Solar, Suntech, and REC have published their prices.
How does the N-TOPCon compare to panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
N-TOPCon SRP
22.20%
435W
POA
JA Solar 400W Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell QC4
20.50%
400W
£114
Longi Solar 405W Hi-Mo
21%
405W
£128.40
Perlight Delta 415W Mono
21.20%
415W
£203
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★1/2
What is this panel best for?
This panel is a good choice for most typical UK households, especially if you are concerned about your property’s appearance.
Not good for
If you don’t need a 435W panel, choosing a panel with a lower output may be a more cost-effective option. However, any surplus energy generated can be sold back to the grid under the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme, further reducing your household bills.
Key features
✓ High power output
✓ Reduced hotspot effect
✓ Higher load capacity
Specifications
Power output: 630W
Efficiency: 22.5 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsCompact panel designHigh efficiencyHigher bifaciality than PERC panels
ConsNo prices available
The TOPCon technology used in Seraphim’s 630W panel allows for higher energy yields while taking up less roof space. The slim multi-busbar design reduces resistive losses by minimising the current that flows through the busbars, creating an efficient panel.
Efficiency and power output
Thanks to the multi-busbar technology, the TOPCon 630 delivers 630Ws of power and has an efficiency percentage of 22.5 per cent.
Cost
There is no cost information available from Seraphim regarding its TOPCon 630 module.
How does the N-TOPCon SRP 630 compare to panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
N-TOPCon SRP 630 BTZ BG
22.50%
630W
POA
JA Solar GR MC4
21.50%
550W
£156
Trina Solar 505W Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono
21.10%
505W
£162
Sharp 540W Nujd540
20.80%
540W
£246.82
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
For large energy-hungry families, this high-output panel is a good choice.
Not good for
For small properties and two- to three-people households, there may be better investments than this panel’s 630W power output. However, if you want to reduce your bills further, you’ll earn income by selling excess energy back to the grid.
Key features
✓ Thin, robust frame
✓ Lightweight panel
✓ Efficient in low light conditions
Specifications
Power output: 390W
Efficiency: 19.9 per cent
Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
Cost per panel: POA
ProsResistant to salty air, hailstones and sandHalf-cut cell technologyBifacial design
ConsSeraphim lacks pricing transparency
Seraphim have adopted bifacial technology with the S4 SRP 390 module, optimising its efficiency with a dual-glass design. The glass is 1.6mm thin but with enhanced strength and durability, making this panel lightweight but reliably robust.
Efficiency and power output
The S4 SRP 390 solar panel produces an energy output of 390W and an efficiency of 19.9 per cent, which is lower than we’d expect, considering the efficiency of Seraphim’s other modules.
Cost
As is the practice with Seraphim, the cost of this panel is not published online and is only available upon request.
How does S4 SRP 390 compare to panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
S4 SRP 390
19.90%
390W
POA
JA Solar 365W
19.60%
365W
£108
Q Cells 350W Mono Q Peak Duo G9 Plus
20.30%
350W
£160.80
REC 365WTwinPeak 4 Series
20%
365W
£188.40
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★
Power output
★★1/2
Value for money (ExP/C]
N/A
Overall
★★★
What is this panel best for?
If you live in a terraced home or apartment, this panel, at 390Ws, is worth considering.
Not good for
Seraphim’s 390W panel doesn’t produce enough power for a larger household.
