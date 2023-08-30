Established in 2011, Seraphim gained international recognition by passing TÜV SÜD’s rigorous Thresher Test Protocol in 2013 – the first company to do so. In the same year, a collaboration with material supplier Fujifilm enabled Seraphim’s panels to offer extended lifetimes.

Seraphim was listed as a Tier 1 manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) in 2015. The same year saw its solar panels passing DNV GL’s systematic tests and, in both 2017 and 2019, they were recognised as DNV GL Top Performers. The Top Performer accolade has also been awarded by PV Evolution Labs.

As a relatively young contender, Seraphim combines innovation with sustainability, striving to contribute to the global shift towards renewable energy sources. With manufacturing facilities spread internationally, Seraphim is poised to further its impact on the solar industry through reliable and efficient solar energy solutions.

Seraphim offers several solar panel ranges featuring bifacial and monofacial half-cut cells in all-black designs, tailored for residential solar setups.