Seraphim solar panels review

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated August 30, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this review

  • Seraphim company overview
  • Seraphim solar panels costs
  • N-TOPCon SRP 435 Full-Black solar panel: Best for aesthetic appeal
  • S4 SRP 400 Lightweight Dual-Glass module: Best for smaller households
  • N-TOPCon SRP 630 BTZ BG: Best for large properties requiring a powerful panel
  • S4 SRP 555 BMA HV PERC Mono module: Best for mid-sized homes
  • S4 SRP 390 BMD BG: Best for small apartments and terraced properties
  • Frequently asked questions about the Seraphim solar panels

Seraphim, officially known as Jiangsu Seraphim Solar Systems, emerged as a newer player in the solar panel manufacturing sector, having been established in Changzhou, China, in 2011. It offers a range of solar panels designed for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Seraphim’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned them as a notable player in the solar industry. 

Our experts have reviewed Seraphim’s solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, including their power output and efficiency, allowing you to make an educated decision regarding your property’s solar system installation.

Seraphim company overview

Established in 2011, Seraphim gained international recognition by passing TÜV SÜD’s rigorous Thresher Test Protocol in 2013 – the first company to do so. In the same year, a collaboration with material supplier Fujifilm enabled Seraphim’s panels to offer extended lifetimes. 

Seraphim was listed as a Tier 1 manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) in 2015. The same year saw its solar panels passing DNV GL’s systematic tests and, in both 2017 and 2019, they were recognised as DNV GL Top Performers. The Top Performer accolade has also been awarded by PV Evolution Labs.

As a relatively young contender, Seraphim combines innovation with sustainability, striving to contribute to the global shift towards renewable energy sources. With manufacturing facilities spread internationally, Seraphim is poised to further its impact on the solar industry through reliable and efficient solar energy solutions.

Seraphim offers several solar panel ranges featuring bifacial and monofacial half-cut cells in all-black designs, tailored for residential solar setups.

Seraphim solar panels costs

Our researchers have not determined the costs per panel for Seraphim’s solar panels. JA Solar manufactures similar panels priced between £100 and £200, while Sunpower’s Maxeon range is upwards of £300 per panel.

N-TOPCon SRP 435 Full-Black solar panel: Best for aesthetic appeal

Key features

✓ Excellent low-light performance

✓ High conversion efficiency

✓ Superior load capacity

Specifications

  • Power output: 435W
  • Efficiency: 22.2 per cent
  • Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
  • Cost per panel: Price on application (POA)
Pros All black design High efficiency Higher bifaciality than Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) panels
Cons No price transparency

Seraphim’s sleek, all-black PV panel delivers an output of 435W and being bifacial, generates energy from the front and back surfaces. This leads to increased efficiency and better low light performance. 

Efficiency and power output

The N-TOPCon panel has a maximum power output of 435W and an efficiency of 22.2 per cent, putting it above many of the panels we’ve reviewed. 

Cost

Seraphim doesn’t list its solar panel costs online This is not uncommon, as several other manufacturers’ prices are only available on request, but some, such as JA Solar, Suntech, and REC have published their prices.   

How does the N-TOPCon compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
N-TOPCon SRP22.20%435WPOA
JA Solar 400W Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell QC420.50%400W£114
Longi Solar 405W Hi-Mo21%405W£128.40
Perlight Delta 415W Mono21.20%415W£203

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★
Power output★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]N/A
Overall★★★1/2

What is this panel best for?

This panel is a good choice for most typical UK households, especially if you are concerned about your property’s appearance. 

Not good for

If you don’t need a 435W panel, choosing a panel with a lower output may be a more cost-effective option. However, any surplus energy generated can be sold back to the grid under the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme, further reducing your household bills. 

S4 SRP 400 Lightweight Dual-Glass module: Best for smaller households

Key features

✓ Ultra thin frame

✓ Lightweight

✓ Optimised for low light conditions

Specifications

  • Power output: 400W
  • Efficiency: 20.4 per cent
  • Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros Resistant to sand, salt and hailstones Half-cut cell technology Bifacial dual-glass design
Cons Prices are only available on request

This panel from Seraphim is a bifacial dual-glass module employing PERC technology. PERC achieves a higher energy conversion efficiency by adding a reflective layer on the rear of the cells. 

Durability over sand is a valuable feature to possess as sand and dust can be airborne, causing wear and tear over time. 

Efficiency and power output

Seraphim’s S4 SRP 400 has an efficiency of 20.4 per cent and a power output of 400W. These figures are thanks to the glass double layer. 

Cost

As with all of Seraphim’s panels, no prices are published, making it impossible to thoroughly compare its panels with others offering similar performances. 

How does the S4 SRP 400 compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
S4 SRP 40022.20%400WPOA
Perlight Delta 415W Mono21.20%415W£203
Viridian Solar Clearline Fusion M1021.50%405WPOA
Jinko Tiger Neo N-Type 54 Cell21.50%420W£177

Our rating

Efficiency★★★
Power output★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]N/A
Overall★★★

What is this panel best for?

For small households consisting of two or three people, a panel that provides around 400W power output is ideal. As such, Seraphim’s S4 SRP 400 module is one worth considering. 

Not good for

Larger households would do well to look for panels offering a higher power output. 

N-TOPCon SRP 630 BTZ BG: Best for large properties requiring a powerful panel

Key features

✓ High power output

✓ Reduced hotspot effect

✓ Higher load capacity

Specifications

  • Power output: 630W
  • Efficiency: 22.5 per cent
  • Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros Compact panel design High efficiency Higher bifaciality than PERC panels
Cons No prices available

The TOPCon technology used in Seraphim’s 630W panel allows for higher energy yields while taking up less roof space. The slim multi-busbar design reduces resistive losses by minimising the current that flows through the busbars, creating an efficient panel.   

Efficiency and power output

Thanks to the multi-busbar technology, the TOPCon 630 delivers 630Ws of power and has an efficiency percentage of 22.5 per cent. 

Cost

There is no cost information available from Seraphim regarding its TOPCon 630 module. 

How does the N-TOPCon SRP 630 compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
N-TOPCon SRP 630 BTZ BG22.50%630WPOA
JA Solar GR MC421.50%550W£156
Trina Solar 505W Vertex-S Triple Cut PERC Mono21.10%505W£162
Sharp 540W Nujd54020.80%540W£246.82

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★★
Power output★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]N/A
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

For large energy-hungry families, this high-output panel is a good choice. 

Not good for

For small properties and two- to three-people households, there may be better investments than this panel’s 630W power output. However, if you want to reduce your bills further, you’ll earn income by selling excess energy back to the grid. 

S4 SRP 555 BMA HV PERC Mono module: Best for mid-sized homes

Key features

✓ Reduced shading impact

✓ Resistant to sand, salt, and hailstones

✓ Allows for installation by rails or clamps

Specifications

  • Power output: 555W
  • Efficiency: 21.4 per cent
  • Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros Designed for rail or clamp installation Enhanced low light performance Panel size allows for easy installing
Cons No price listings

This high-power module has been designed with easy installation in mind – each panel has arm span dimensions. This may have a positive effect on the installation costs.

It also offers rail or clamp installation methods, depending on the requirements. 

Monocrystalline, solar panels are created from a single crystal of silicon, grown expressly for solar photovoltaic panels, and this contributes to the panel’s high efficiency. 

Efficiency and power output

Seraphim’s S4 mono panel delivers an efficiency of 21.4 per cent and a power output of 555W, thanks to the employment of PERC technology. 

Cost

There are no prices available for this solar panel.

How does Seraphim’s S4 SRP 555 compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
S4 SRP 555 BMA HV PERC21.40%555WPOA
Longi Roof 3.021.70%555WPOA
Longi Solar 500W Hi-Mo 5M21.50%500W£145
JA Solar GR MC421.50%550W£156

Our rating

Efficiency★★★★★
Power output★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C]N/A
Overall★★★★

What is this panel best for?

If you’re seeking a solar panel with a high power output and good efficiency, this panel produces enough energy for a large family. 

Not good for

Although not oversized, this panel could still be too large for smaller properties and products from other manufacturers may be more suitable.

S4 SRP 390 BMD BG: Best for small apartments and terraced properties

Key features

✓ Thin, robust frame

✓ Lightweight panel

✓ Efficient in low light conditions

Specifications

  • Power output: 390W
  • Efficiency: 19.9 per cent
  • Warranty: 15-year product warranty and 30-year linear power output warranty
  • Cost per panel: POA
Pros Resistant to salty air, hailstones and sand Half-cut cell technology Bifacial design
Cons Seraphim lacks pricing transparency

Seraphim have adopted bifacial technology with the S4 SRP 390 module, optimising its efficiency with a dual-glass design. The glass is 1.6mm thin but with enhanced strength and durability, making this panel lightweight but reliably robust. 

Efficiency and power output

The S4 SRP 390 solar panel produces an energy output of 390W and an efficiency of 19.9 per cent, which is lower than we’d expect, considering the efficiency of Seraphim’s other modules. 

Cost 

As is the practice with Seraphim, the cost of this panel is not published online and is only available upon request. 

How does S4 SRP 390 compare to panels in its price range?

Panel nameEfficiencyPower outputCost per panel
S4 SRP 39019.90%390WPOA
JA Solar 365W19.60%365W£108
Q Cells 350W Mono Q Peak Duo G9 Plus20.30%350W£160.80
REC 365WTwinPeak 4 Series20%365W£188.40

Our rating

Efficiency★★★
Power output★★1/2
Value for money (ExP/C]N/A
Overall★★★

What is this panel best for?

If you live in a terraced home or apartment, this panel, at 390Ws, is worth considering.

Not good for

Seraphim’s 390W panel doesn’t produce enough power for a larger household. 

Frequently asked questions about the Seraphim solar panels

