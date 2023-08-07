Cleaning solar panels yourself is relatively straightforward, but it depends on where they’re mounted.

For instance, if they’re installed on the roof of a house or other tall building, you’ll need to be comfortable working at heights and follow safety protocols – although for your own safety, our experts highly recommend hiring a professional cleaner who has the right equipment to reach your roof safely.

Before you start, check your solar panel manufacturer’s instructions, as they may have specific cleaning guidelines. Follow the instructions carefully – they’ll help you clean your solar panels while preventing any damage that could void the warranty.

Before starting, turn your solar array completely off and disconnect it.

Gather the necessary tools

Before you begin cleaning your solar panels, ensure you have all the necessary tools to hand. These include a soft brush, a squeegee with a plastic blade on one side and a soft sponge on the other, and a bucket filled with soapy water.

Don’t use regular dish soap, as this will leave a residue. Pick up some solar panel cleaning fluid, which is specially formulated not to leave a residue on your panels. A soft towel or clean rag will be helpful too.

Remove loose debris

The first step involves gently removing any loose debris from the panels using your hands and a soft brush. Wind can blow various types of debris like leaves, twigs, and dust onto your panels, which can block sunlight.

Be careful during this step, as scratching the panels can reduce their efficiency and lead to other issues.

Wash the panels

Next, you’ll need to wash the panels. To do this, dip the sponge side of your squeegee into the cleaning formula and gently scrub the panels.

Make sure to clean all corners and edges thoroughly, as dirt can accumulate in these areas.

Take care of any cabling or switches, which aren’t supposed to get wet.

Rinse the panels

After washing the panels, the next step is to rinse them using clean water.

Removing all the cleaning fluid is essential, as it can leave a residue on the panels, obstructing sunlight and negatively impacting energy production.

Remove the water

Finally, once the panels have been thoroughly rinsed, dry them comprehensively.

If you don’t dry the panels, the water may leave a mineral residue that damages them over time. This is especially important if you live in a hard water area.