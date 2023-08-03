Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels convert sunlight into usable electricity by using cells, usually made from silicon, a semiconductor material, embedded in a metal frame with a glass casing.

Solar thermal panels are another type of solar panel that can utilise the sun’s power. They work by using the sun to heat a fluid in tubes on the roof that, in turn, can supply domestic hot water instead of power. This type of panel is cheaper than PV panels and tends to be more efficient, especially as heat waves carry more energy than sunlight.

Some solar panels combine thermal and photovoltaic technologies, these are known as hybrid solar panels, or solar PVT (photovoltaic thermal) panels. This type of panel can produce both heat and electricity through the combined module. A hybrid solar system allows for continuous power, the system channels electricity through a hybrid inverter and battery with the surplus electricity being passed along to the grid and the rest is stored in the home’s battery for usage.