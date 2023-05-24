14 solar panel facts you’ll want to know

Solar emits zero greenhouse gases and is one of the lowest-cost energy sources out there. If the UK has a chance of reaching net zero, by 2050 (as planned), there is a need to continue momentum in the solar panel sector — including more people investing and installing solar in their homes. According to an International Energy Agency 2022 Solar PV report, solar generation increased by 22 per cent in 2021 and, as of 2022, solar PV accounts for 3 per cent of global electricity generation.

More than one million UK households are now sporting solar panels and, although a big investment, they’re a worthwhile one with many benefits if you’re interested in clean, cheap energy and lowering your home’s carbon footprint. So, if you’re on the fence about installing them as your next home improvement, here are some more facts that might persuade you to take the leap.