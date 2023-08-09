Switching to solar energy comes with a number of benefits for UK homeowners, the main one being saving money on energy bills. If your solar panels are poorly installed, you won’t reap the full benefits.

You might be asking: “How do I choose a reputable solar panel installer near me?” This is a question that can be answered by following our simple checklist of what your installer should have.

Below is a list of the most important factors to consider when choosing the best solar panel installers:

Certifications

It’s crucial that your solar panel installer has the right certifications, but what are they?

If your installer is accredited by, or a member of, one of these organisations or schemes, then you’re on the right track:

The MCS is an organisation that creates and maintains standards relating to low-carbon products, installers and installations. Choosing an MCS-accredited installer will ensure your solar system is installed to the highest standards. It’s also a requirement if you want to connect your system to the National Grid to sell your excess electricity through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme.

RECC membership means a company has agreed to follow The Office of Fair Trading Code. This consumer code ensures you’re covered before, during and after installation.

The Solar Trade Association (STA) is responsible for policies relating to solar panel installers, and lots of the best installers are members.

Experience

It should come as no surprise that your solar panel installer must have some experience, but how much?

The recommended number of years for your installer to have under their belt is around five years, though this is just a guide, rather than a foolproof figure.

It’s best if the company has already installed the following:

Solar PV systems – more than one, preferably

A solar system on a similar roof to yours

Cost

The cost of installing solar panels will vary between households and is largely affected by system size and if there are any mitigating circumstances that could drive up costs. When considering solar panel cost, it’s advisable to gather multiple quotes from varying installers and compare them, to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Warranties

Like with most big purchases, solar panel installations usually come with a warranty. Here’s what you should know: