Solar panels can be recycled as they’re made almost entirely from aluminium, silicon and glass – these materials are easily broken down and can be given a new lease of life. However, currently, only 10 per cent are being recycled with around 90 per cent ending up in landfill.

As the UK – and the rest of the world – moves ever closer to renewable energy sources, it would be a sad fact if those materials were wasted and created yet more climate doom. The solar boom, while positive for the environment, could create an even bigger issue if solar panels were not recycled. It’s believed that retired solar panels are estimated to cover an area equivalent to 3,000 football pitches by 2030.

Why are 90 per cent of solar panels ending up in landfill?

Currently, the reason most solar panels are ending up in landfills is due to a lack of infrastructure. Until very recently, the need for solar panel recycling facilities was not necessary. The first generation of defunct solar panels is only just becoming a concern – by 2016 it’s estimated that 4 million tonnes of PV had been installed globally, all with a lifespan of 25 to 30 years. This means that more infrastructure is needed to facilitate the large number of solar panels that will reach the end of life in the 2030s.

How much solar PV waste will there be in the future?

According to an IRENA report, by 2030 PV panel waste will reach four to 14 per cent of total generation capacity by 2030 and increase to over 80 per cent (78 million tonnes) by 2050. Though the sheer size of waste sounds worrisome, its financial value could help fund new solar panels.

The raw materials recovered in 2030 will be worth an outstanding $450 million. This could be used to produce up to 60 million new solar PV panels. By 2050, global PV waste is projected to reach 5 million tonnes annually. The materials recovered are estimated to total $15 billion – this could fund as many as 3 billion new panels.

This is exactly why solar panel recycling needs to be made a priority worldwide. In an ideal world, solar panels would function forever, but to know that they can be recycled and manufactured into more solar panels is reassuring.

In the US, it costs around $15 to $45 per PV panel to recycle and only $1 to $5 to discard a solar panel in a landfill. Cheaper processes for recycling processes are needed before these costs can be flipped, but it’s likely this cost will come down over time, just like the cost of solar panels did. It wasn’t until the cost of solar panels decreased and more incentives, such as the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) and the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) schemes, were introduced that the solar boom really started.