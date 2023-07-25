The key to a successful solar installation is employing reliable and experienced tradespeople, and there are several factors to consider before making your choice.

Experience and expertise: Look for an installer with a track record of successful solar panel installations. This should ensure a quality installation and help you avoid potential pitfalls during the process

MCS certification: Ensure the installer is certified by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme. The MCS guarantees the installer meets industry standards

References and reviews: Ask for references from previous customers and check online reviews to understand the installer’s reputation

Warranty: Make sure the installer offers a robust warranty on their work, ensuring your protection if something goes wrong after the installation

Detailed quote: Get a detailed quote that includes all costs, from the solar panels and inverter to installation and maintenance

Customer service: Look for an installer that offers excellent customer service, from the initial consultation to after-sales support

Considerations specific to Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, planning permissions for solar panels are generally straightforward. Solar panels are permitted for domestic properties and do not require planning permission. However, you may need to apply for permission if you live in a listed building or conservation area. Check with your local council.

Every solar panel installation in Northern Ireland must conform to the Engineering Recommendation EREC G98/NI standard. Post-installation and commissioning, your installer will register your energy generator with NI Energy Networks, verifying that your solar panels are grid-connected. Following this, you can register for exporting the generated electricity.

Step-by-step solar panel installation process

Most solar installations in Northern Ireland follow the same process and, depending on the installation size, should be completed on time, with as little disruption as possible. Your chosen installer will help you pick out the best solar panels to meet your energy requirements.

Site evaluation and energy audit

The first step is to evaluate the installation site for suitability, which involves assessing your home or building for structural integrity and proper sun exposure. An energy audit is also conducted to gauge your energy consumption and determine the appropriate size for the solar panel system.

System design

A solar system design will be drafted based on the site evaluation and energy audit. The plan should outline the size of the system, the number and type of panels, the positioning of those panels, the inverter model to be used, and, if needed, the type and size of the battery storage system.

Installation

This is the physical installation phase, which includes several steps:

Mounting of solar panels: The panels are usually installed on the roof, but they can also be ground-mounted, depending on your property. The panels need to be securely attached and optimally angled to catch sunlight Inverter installation: The inverter, which converts the direct current (DC) power generated by the panels into usable alternating current (AC) power, is installed, usually near the main panel Battery installation: If you’ve chosen to include a battery storage system, this is also installed during this step System wiring: All the components are wired together to form a complete system. This step requires professional knowledge of electrical systems



Inspection

After the installation, the system will be subject to a general building inspection and an electrical inspection to ensure it meets the relevant standards.

Connection to the grid

Once the system passes inspection, it is connected to the local power grid. This involves coordinating with the local utility company, which may also require its own assessment.

Commissioning and testing

After the system is connected to the grid, it is turned on, commissioned, and tested again to ensure it’s operating correctly.

Monitoring and maintenance

Once the system is running, it will need to be monitored to ensure it is performing as expected, and regular maintenance may be needed to keep the system in good working condition.