It’s a common myth that solar panels are not well-suited to the Scottish climate – solar panels for homes do not need direct sunlight and can work even in low-light conditions.

Thankfully, solar panels absorb energy from different wavelengths that pass through thick clouds as well as the sunlight that we can see. It’s estimated that solar panels will produce between 10 and 25 per cent of their power output on cloudy days. While Scotland may suffer from low light and a high percentage of cloud coverage more regularly than other places in the UK, solar panels in Scotland will still generate electricity to power homes.

Naturally, solar panels will generate more electricity during the sunnier seasons – summer and spring – than autumn and winter. This is true for wherever your house is located, however, as previously mentioned, while cloudy weather affects efficiency, this is only to a certain degree.

Another weather factor that may be of concern is snow – Scotland has an average of 10 to 20 days of snowfall per year. Solar panels are installed tilted, so most snow will naturally slide off thanks to gravity, and the rest will most likely melt from the heat that spreads throughout the panels when collecting solar energy.