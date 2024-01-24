Solar roof tiles are relatively new to the world of solar and are not as widely available as the best solar panels. More providers are expected to offer them as prices decrease and technology advances. The main solar roof tile providers in the UK are listed below:

Tesla

Tesla has long been known for its quest to transition to sustainable energy. The company announced that its solar roof tiles, available in the US, are to be made available for UK homeowners in 2023. The tiles are still yet to become available on the UK solar market, but you can browse specifications and sign up for updates via the Tesla website.

If their pricing is anything similar to the US, they won’t come cheap. According to MarketWatch, a Tesla solar roof can cost between $32,000 and $64,000 (about £25,000 to £50,000).

GB Sol

GB Sol, a solar supplier based in Wales, offers solar PV slates and infinity solar roofs. The company’s slate tiles are designed to integrate with natural blue slated roofs. The slates’ toughened glass and aluminium were designed with extreme weather conditions in mind.

These products are Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS)-certified and come with a 25-year warranty. GB Sol’s slates have a peak output of 28W, and the 4kW system costs £6,520, according to the company’s website.

XO Edge

XO Edge, a London-based solar roof tile manufacturer, has reimagined solar power, and the finished product is a trendy and sleek textured matte black finish solar roof tile that seamlessly blends with Mariana tiles for a contemporary look. The company’s tiles have been treated for ultraviolet resistance, and each tile weighs 1.4kg with a 12W output. XO Edge’s solar tile prices are not available on the company’s website.

Smartly Energy

Renewable energy consultancy Smartly Energy is a UK supplier that sources affordable renewable products from Europe. The company supplies and installs solar tiles from the European multi-award-winning company, Megasol. Smartly Energy’s integrated solar roof tiles come in three colours: grey, black and terracotta.

Marley

Marley is a UK-based solar manufacturer. The Marley SolarTile is not a traditional solar tile; it’s comparable to a solar panel but it doesn’t protrude from the roof. The solar tiles are sleek and replace a section of your existing roof, sitting flush with the roof.

The tiles have a peak output of 335W and a 20.7 per cent efficiency. The products also have a 15-year product warranty and 25-year performance warranty.

Tyle

London-based Tyle has manufactured a solar tile that mimics the appearance of a roof tile. Each solar tile has a peak output of 95W, and Tyle’s products are MCS-certified.