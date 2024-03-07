When it’s time to install your solar thermal panels, we recommend scouring the market to compare quotes. If that sounds taxing, simply take 60 seconds to fill out our short form with some details about your solar water heating system needs and we’ll pair you with free, tailored quotes from the UK’s leading suppliers.

Of course, not all solar thermal panel installers are worth their salt. It’s the same deal as with solar panel costs: some suppliers will include installation costs in the quote, while other, less reputable, ones may count setup costs as a separate fee (often hidden in reams of small print).

It’s also worth researching the market for local, regional solar thermal panel installers. They may not be as prominent as the large, national suppliers hogging the Google search results and dominating the advertising space, but according to research by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, these “smaller fish” gave customers a lower quote 70 per cent of the time compared with their bigger competitors. And these quotes were around 10 per cent less on average.

Another thing to look for before you pick a supplier is Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) accreditation. Essentially, this is a certification solar thermal and PV panel installers receive that proves they and their products are up to the rigorous standards required by the industry. MCS certification isn’t mandatory by law, but it’s absolutely recommended.

Finally, there’s the question on the lips of all self-confessed “handy” dads everywhere: can you install solar thermal panels yourself? The answer is yes, you can – and a DIY kit will cost you in the ballpark of £1,750. This is far less than it would cost you with an accredited company, but the DIY approach does come with drawbacks.

For one, these kits don’t come with MCS certification. Previously, MCS-approved solar thermal panels have been required to claim access to now-expired government incentives, such as RHPP and RHI. While this isn’t too much of an issue right now given that there are no active government grants for solar water heating systems as of 2024, any future incentives will almost certainly require MCS certification. And, given the financial benefits these incentives will offer, it makes sense to spend a little more now for professional installation, then reap the rewards down the line.