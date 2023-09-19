The transition to renewable energy sources is rapidly reshaping the global energy landscape. Solar energy is at the forefront of this shift – a sustainable, infinitely renewable resource becoming increasingly accessible for households and businesses alike. Solar panels can save money on energy bills, cut carbon footprints, and allow homeowners to reduce their reliance on the National Grid. Across the UK, an average of 12,000 solar systems are installed every month, and the industry employs over 2,000 solar installers to fulfil the growing demand.

Selecting the best solar panel installers isn’t always simple due to varying service quality, expertise, and materials. A thorough selection process, focusing on professionalism, reliability, and value is vital. Top installers have positive reviews, industry accreditations, and transparent communication about costs, timelines, and equipment. Remember, choosing the right installer impacts your solar system’s long-term performance and satisfaction.

Our Solarsense installer review examines its performance across the board, including customer reviews, warranties and prices, providing you with a reliable analysis of the company.