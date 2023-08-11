The SunPower Maxeon 3 is well-known for its high power output and efficiency. It’s a premium monocrystalline solar panel that is well-suited to most UK homes thanks to its powerful solar technology. Perhaps one of the most notable features of the SunPower Maxeon 3 is its low degradation; degrading at just 0.25 per cent per year means homeowners will reap the benefits of their solar system for much longer than with other solar panels. The only obvious drawback with the Maxeon 3 is cost, as it’s one of the priciest panels on the market thanks to its advanced solar technology.

Efficiency and power output

Solar panels that have an efficiency of at least 20 per cent are considered good, so the Maxeon 3’s 22.8 per cent is exceptionally good. Its high efficiency means a large portion of usable energy is generated from the Maxeon 3 and this is especially beneficial for larger homes with a higher energy consumption. The Maxeon 3 has a power output of 435W per panel. With a relatively high power output, the Maxeon will generate more power from fewer panels. The two combined make for a highly efficient solar panel that can generate more energy from a smaller roof space compared with other panels on the market with lower efficiencies.

One of the Maxeon 3’s best features, besides its efficiency, is its reliability in poor weather. Engineered to power through all types of weather conditions, the panel’s crack-resistant cells allow for a layer of protection against harsh weather and prevent corrosion of solar cells.

Cost

The SunPower Maxeon 3 is one of the more expensive panels on the market. This doesn’t come as a surprise since its product warranty and efficiency are high. With that being said, there are other solar panels that are comparable in terms of power output, efficiency and warranty for a more wallet-friendly price.

How does SunPower Maxeon 3 compare to similar panels in its price range?