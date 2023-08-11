Frequently asked questions about SunPower solar panels
SunPower is an industry leader in the solar market, supplying high-efficiency solar panels across 30 countries. SunPower designs and manufactures solar products on a large scale and has a good reputation. Its product range features a variety of panels with varying power outputs and efficiency. One thing SunPower products have in common is their long product warranty, which is usually 25 years, and high efficiency.
SunPower’s solar products are designed and manufactured by Maxeon Solar Technologies, which is a global leader in solar innovation. The company initially began in 1988, and by developing game-changing solar cells its products were used by the likes of NASA and Honda, and ultimately this really put SunPower at the forefront of the industry. Fast forward a few years, SunPower, now a global solar company, split into two companies in 2019 – SunPower and Maxeon Solar, with the latter focusing more on the global market.
The industry leader has a longstanding history in solar technology and is well-known for its highly efficient SunPower Maxeon 3 panel, which comes with one of the lowest degradations on the market with 98 per cent minimum warranted year-one output and a maximum annual degradation of just 0.25 per cent. Its power output alone was applaudable, but its phenomenal 40-year product warranty, which is one of the longest warranties currently available for any solar panel on the market, really steals the show.
SunPower’s advanced solar technology has an abundance of premium features, such as long product warranties and low degradation, and its solar panel pricing does reflect this. Compared to the rest of the market, SunPower’s panels do feature on the pricey end of the spectrum, but not without justification. We’ve compared SunPower with other solar companies, focusing on what price range and power output ranges the companies have.
Solar company
Price range
Power output range
Product warranty range
SunPower
£200.28 to £614.40
330W to 440W
25 to 40 years
JA Solar
£188.40 to £262.80
365W to 420W
20 to 25 years
Jinko
£141.60 to £177
415W to 470W
12 to 25 years
Suntech
£103.20 to £232.80
400W to 555W
12 years
Qcells
£146.40 to £190.40
345W to 410W
12 to 25 years
REC
£171.60 to £262.80
365W 420W
20 to 25 years
SunPower easily wins on the product warranty, but in most other areas such as price and power output, it certainly does not come out on top. Other brands such as Jinko offer a higher power output for a more affordable price. Suntech’s highest power output is 555W, which is much higher than the Maxeon 3’s, and again is much more reasonably priced per panel.
SunPower Trustpilot scores and general reputation
SunPower has been a big player in the solar industry for over 30 years and completes solar installations on a global scale. It’s quite difficult to find a true representation of what customers think about SunPower. Though we did find it receives 2.7 out of a possible five stars on Trustpilot, there were only 360 customer reviews available.
“New solar installation and I was not able to connect or get the system running. Warren Grennan, from SunPower, came out. He was super nice and professional. Even better, he really knew what he was doing. It turns out the original install was done so poorly the system couldn’t work. Warren spent extra time correcting those mistakes and stuck around until everything was up and running properly. Thank you, Warren!”
The featured solar panels were chosen based on different use-cases such as home size, homes with low-light conditions and homes with limited roof space. SunPower has various products ranges and all of which feature different power outputs.
How we calculate solar panels’ value for money
Our experts multiplied the efficiency by the power output and divided that figure by the cost to calculate the value for money. This provides a fair and measurable result for each of SunPower’s panels. To find out more, read our article on how wereview solar panels.
SunPower Maxeon 3 435W: Best for homes with a high energy consumption
Key features
✓ 98 per cent minimum warranted year one output and maximum annual degradation of 0.25 per cent
✓ Designed to power through all weather conditions
✓Efficiency of up to 22.8 per cent
Specifications
Power output: 435W
Efficiency:22.8 per cent
Warranty: 40 years for both product and performance
Cost per panel:£614.40
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Long product warranty
Expensive compared with similar solar panels
Low degradation
High efficiency
The SunPower Maxeon 3 is well-known for its high power output and efficiency. It’s a premium monocrystalline solar panel that is well-suited to most UK homes thanks to its powerful solar technology. Perhaps one of the most notable features of the SunPower Maxeon 3 is its low degradation; degrading at just 0.25 per cent per year means homeowners will reap the benefits of their solar system for much longer than with other solar panels. The only obvious drawback with the Maxeon 3 is cost, as it’s one of the priciest panels on the market thanks to its advanced solar technology.
Efficiency and power output
Solar panels that have an efficiency of at least 20 per cent are considered good, so the Maxeon 3’s 22.8 per cent is exceptionally good. Its high efficiency means a large portion of usable energy is generated from the Maxeon 3 and this is especially beneficial for larger homes with a higher energy consumption. The Maxeon 3 has a power output of 435W per panel. With a relatively high power output, the Maxeon will generate more power from fewer panels. The two combined make for a highly efficient solar panel that can generate more energy from a smaller roof space compared with other panels on the market with lower efficiencies.
One of the Maxeon 3’s best features, besides its efficiency, is its reliability in poor weather. Engineered to power through all types of weather conditions, the panel’s crack-resistant cells allow for a layer of protection against harsh weather and prevent corrosion of solar cells.
Cost
The SunPower Maxeon 3 is one of the more expensive panels on the market. This doesn’t come as a surprise since its product warranty and efficiency are high. With that being said, there are other solar panels that are comparable in terms of power output, efficiency and warranty for a more wallet-friendly price.
How does SunPower Maxeon 3 compare to similar panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
SunPower Maxeon 3
22.80%
435W
£614.40
425W Trina Vertex S+ solar panel
21.90%
425W
£144
420W REC Alpha Pure-R Series All Black solar panel
21.70%
420W
£262.80
470W Jinko Tiger Neo solar panel
21.80%
470W
£151.20
420W JA Solar Mono PERC Half-Cell solar panel
21.50%
420W
£114
When our researchers compared the Maxeon 3 to other similar solar panels on the market, it was evidently far more costly than any other panel that we came across. The REC Alpha 420W has an efficiency of 21.7 per cent and a power output of 420W but is less than half the cost of one Maxeon 3 solar panel. The Jinko Tiger Neo 470W solar panel has a higher output and efficiency of 21.8 per cent and is priced at a fraction of the cost of the Maxeon 3.
All of these cheaper solar panels have shorter product warranties, and this contributes to the price. Although the Maxeon 3 has a longer product warrant, there are other solar panels with warranties that cover a panel’s lifespan with a good power output that will cost far less.
What the experts say
“SunPower’s Maxeon 3 panels are a great choice for homeowners with limited roof space. But while there is no doubting SunPower’s impressive specifications and metrics, there are other brands on this list that offer better value if you’re on a tight budget.”
The SunPower Maxeon 3 is good for homes with high energy consumption. The Maxeon 3’s high power output and efficiency can produce a large amount of usable renewable energy. Thanks to its high efficiency, homeowners who install the Maxeon 3 would save a decent amount on their energy bills compared with other panels with less than 20 per cent efficiency.
Not good for
This solar panel is not good for those on a budget since the price per panel is especially high when compared with others on the market. At over £600 per solar panel, it’s an unfeasible investment for some.
SunPower Maxeon 3 375W: Best for medium-sized homes
Key features
✓ Up to 60 per cent more lifetime energy
✓ 12 per cent more power in year 25 than other solar panels
✓ Patented solid metal foundation prevents breakage and corrosion
Specifications
Power output: 375W
Efficiency: 21.2 per cent
Warranty: 40 years for both product and performance
Cost per panel:£346.80
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
High efficiency
Expensive compared with similar solar panels
Long product and performance warranty
Sleek design
The SunPower Maxeon 3 375W is a sleek, black monocrystalline solar panel that would suit homeowners concerned about aesthetics. Its seamless design blends into your roof, providing an elegant finish. Aesthetics aside, much like the 435W version, it’s a powerhouse of a solar panel, with high efficiency and power output. Just like the Maxeon 435W, its product warranty is 40 years for both product and performance – covering more than the average lifespan of a solar panel. The Maxeon 3 375W is quite pricey and is best suited to medium-sized homes with average energy consumption.
Efficiency and power output
The SunPower Maxeon 3 375W is a powerful solar panel with a maximum efficiency of up to 21.2 per cent – higher than the recommended 20 per cent. Its high efficiency is ideal for both small and large homes, particularly homes with little roof space. This is because the SunPower Maxeon 3 could produce a certain amount of solar energy by using less roof space. The panel’s 375W power output is not necessarily the highest on the market but is still a decent wattage. According to our extensive solar panel research, the average watt for a solar panel is 400W; but it’s important to note that most other solar panels do not have an above 20 per cent efficiency.
Compared with the larger model, the 375W version is obviously not as efficient, but it’s fair to say that both panels are more efficient than most others on the market.
Cost
Unlike the Maxeon 435W, the Max3 375W solar panel won’t break the bank quite as much; but it’s still on the expensive side for panels with similar features. To put it into context, one 375W solar panel is more expensive than two JA Solar panels with a higher power output.
Our researchers have reviewed all the top solar companies in the UK, comparing their panels. We’ve compared solar panels with similar efficiency and power output to establish where the Maxeon 3 falls on the price spectrum.
How does SunPower Maxeon 3 375W compare to panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
SunPower Maxeon 3 375W
21.20%
375W
£346.80
380W JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell panel
20.40%
380W
£153.60
380W Qcells Q Peak Duo Black solar panel
20.10%
380W
£170.40
Though the Maxeon 3 375W has a high efficiency when compared with other panels on the market, it is more expensive. The JA Solar Mono 380W has an efficiency of 20.4 per cent and is less than half price per panel and the Qcells 380W panel is also better priced with a higher power output.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★
Overall
★★★
What is this panel best for?
The SunPower Maxeon 3 375W is good for homes with not a large amount of roof space but still a high energy consumption. Thanks to its high power output and efficiency, the 375W version can generate a decent amount of renewable energy using a smaller roof space than is required for panels with lower than 20 per cent efficiency.
Not good for
The Maxeon 3 is not good for homes on a budget. Throughout our solar panel research, we found that when we compared the SunPower Maxeon 3 375W to similar panels on the market, it was on average twice the price per panel. Yes, it has exceptionally high efficiency, but other JA Solar and Q Cell panels have a higher power output and comparable efficiency.
SunPower Maxeon 6 AC 425W: Best for homes with limited roof space
Key features
✓ Year one warranted output 98 per cent
✓ Maximum annual degradation 0.25 per cent
✓ Crack-resistant cells that resistant against adverse weather conditions
Specifications
Power output: 425W
Efficiency: up to 22 per cent
Warranty: 40 years product and performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
All-black design
Might produce too much energy for small homes
High power output
The Maxeon 6 425W is a full-black panel and would suit homeowners who are concerned with the aesthetics of solar panels on their roof. It’s designed to maximise power output, even when faced with adverse weather conditions. It’s ideal for households situated in areas with low-light conditions.
Power output and efficiency
Power output is the Maxeon 6 425W’s best feature. It has an efficiency of up to 22 per cent, which means each panel can generate a high amount of solar energy. With a power output of 425W, the panel would suit homes with a high energy consumption. Equally, it would be well suited to homes with small roof space, since fewer panels would be required to generate a good amount of solar energy.
Cost
Our researchers compared the Maxeon 6 panel with other similar panels on the market and found it had a higher efficiency.
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
Sunpower Maxeon 6 425W
22%
425W
POA
Perlight Delta 425W Total Black Mono
21.40%
425W
£182
425W Trina Vertex S Mono Black Frame Solar Panel
21.30%
425W
£117.60
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
Homes with limited roof space would benefit from this panel. The Maxeon 6 has a high power output and efficiency, meaning you could install fewer panels and still meet energy consumption demands.
Not good for?
With a 425W output, this panel might produce more energy than would be needed for a household with low electricity consumption.
SunPower Performance 6 410W: Best for homes with low-light conditions
Key features
✓ Designed to deliver more lifetime energy than standard solar panels
✓ Maximum annual degradation of 0.45 per cent
✓ Works well in low-light conditions
Specifications
Power output: 410W
Efficiency: 20.9 per cent
Warranty: 25 years’ product and performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Works well in low-light conditions
Efficiency not as high as the Maxeon 3 or Maxeon 6
High power output
SunPower’s Performance 6 panels combine performance, reliability and aesthetics. Its innovative shingled-cell design is durable and has a high performance. SunPower’s Performance panels have the ability to produce 8 per cent more energy in the same space than conventional mono perc panels, which makes them a great choice for homeowners with high shade coverage.
Power output and efficiency
The SunPower Performance 6 410W panel has a maximum efficiency of up to 20.9 per cent, which is not as high as the Maxeon 3 or Maxeon 6 panels. Its power output is 410W, which would be well-suited to most homes and would provide enough usable energy for the average UK home.
Cost
How does SunPower Performance 6 410W compare with other panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
SunPower Performance 6 410W
20.90%
410W
POA
JAM53S30 410 Half Cell PV
20.10%
410W
£172
410W Longi 54c HiMo5 Black Frame Mono solar panel
20.10%
410W
£133.20
The Performance 6 holds up well against its competitors, making it a great choice if it’s within your budget.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★★
Power output
★★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★
Overall
★★★★
What is this panel best for?
Households located in areas with limited sunshine or low-light conditions would find this panel suitable for their needs. The SunPower Performance 6 is designed to produce more energy than other solar panels, even in low-light conditions.
Not good for
Although the Performance 6 has a good power output, its warranty is only 25 years – some of SunPower’s other panels have 40 years’ warranty for both product and performance.
✓ Engineered to withstand humidity, daily temperature swings and shading
✓ Delivers up to 7 per cent more energy in the same conditions over 25 years compared to conventional mono perc panels
✓ Maximum degradation of 0.45 per cent per year
Specifications
Power output: 385W
Efficiency: 19.6 per cent
Warranty: 25 years’ product and performance warranty
Cost per panel: POA
Pros and cons
Pros
Cons
Sleek, black design
Low power output when compared with SunPower’s other panels
Minimal annual degradation
Power output and efficiency
SunPower’s Performance 3 385W has the lowest efficiency out of all of its product ranges. Its efficiency is also lower than other panels with a similar power output, such as the JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell Silver Short Frame QC4, which has an efficiency of 20.4 per cent. Its power output would be best suited to smaller homes that don’t require much electricity.
Cost
How does SunPower Performance 3 385W compare with similar panels in its price range?
Panel name
Efficiency
Power output
Cost per panel
SunPower Performance 3 385W
19.60%
385W
POA
380W JA Solar Mono MBB Percium Half-Cell
20.40%
380W
£153.60
380W Q Cells Q Peak Duo Black ML-G9PLUS Solar Panel
20.10%
380W
170.4
The Performance 3 has a lower efficiency rating than some of its competitors, so you might find better value elsewhere.
Our rating
Efficiency
★★★
Power output
★★★
Value for money (ExP/C)
★★★
Overall
★★★
What is this panel best for?
This panel is worth considering for homes with an average energy consumption and that don’t require a high power output.
Not good for
It wouldn’t suit fully detached properties with more than three bedrooms – its power output and efficiency may not be able to provide enough energy.
Frequently asked questions about SunPower solar panels
SunPower was first established in 1988 and began as a small solar technology company until its solar cell technology was recognised and gained traction within the industry. Today, SunPower is a global solar company supplying countries worldwide. SunPower also offers some of the best product and performance warranties and solar panel efficiency ratings on the market. The only downside to its advanced solar technology is that it comes at a high price compared with other companies on the market.
The SunPower Maxeon 3 comes with up to 22.8 per cent efficiency, which is not only above the average 20 per cent efficiency for a solar panel, but is one of the highest available. The Maxeon 3’s high efficiency also means it is capable of producing large amounts of sustainable energy from fewer solar panels. Compared with other solar panels on the market, there are just a few others that have an above-20 per cent efficiency and even fewer over 22 per cent.
The SunPower Maxeon 3 comes with a combined 40-year product and performance warranty, which is the longest solar panel warranty currently on the market. This means the solar panel is covered for both the product itself and for the panel’s performance, meaning you’re guaranteed to get the most out of it throughout its lifetime. The panel has a projected 98 per cent maximum power output for year one and only a 0.25 per cent annual degradation after that.
