Local double glazing companies are a good option for new window installations (Adobe)

When choosing a double glazing provider, you would do well to consider local companies as well as national brands.

Local installers are likely to have the same products as national providers but may be able to offer reduced waiting times and lower travel fees because they’re located nearby. If you live in a remote area, some of the larger companies may not operate in your region. In that case, local companies might be your best option.

You should be able to find reputable local providers that can install bespoke and made-to-measure windows in a variety of styles. They may even offer more materials – such as wood and aluminium – than some of the larger businesses. Your neighbours, friends and family members may have existing relationships with local double glazing companies and can offer you insights into these installers’ product quality and customer service levels.

There are several possible ways to contact these companies. Choose the one that works best for your convenience and comfort.

ADM Improvements has been installing double glazing across the South East for nearly 20 years, and company director Antony Matthews spoke to our experts.

Antony says the company is busier than ever, carrying out up to five installations a day. The same is true across the country, with his industry contacts also reporting uptakes in residential installations.

Many customers are choosing to target specific windows for replacement – front-facing ones are particularly popular – and as a result, they can afford to explore different styles, such as sash or bay windows, or coloured options.

He goes on to say that one of the benefits of choosing a local installer over a bigger national company is that communication can be much more personal and the customer feels an increased connection to their project. Often, they can contact the installer that carried out the work directly rather than dealing with a support desk. This makes the resolution of any questions or issues far quicker and provides customers with an improved overall experience.