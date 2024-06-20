Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Best double glazing companies 2024

Get Free Windows Quotes
Compare quotes to get the best price on your new windows
Do you rent or own your home?
Own Rent
Written by Katharine Allison Energy Saving Writer
Updated June 20, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Windows play a pivotal role in any home, offering natural light and ventilation, while their advanced insulation properties can save you money on your heating bills. With over 12,000 double glazing companies to choose from, selecting the right installer can be challenging. Our experts’ top pick is Anglian, known for its well-made, durable windows and its recycling scheme that can save you up to £1,000.

Our experts have thoroughly researched the largest window installers, comparing double glazing prices, brand reputations, warranty options, customer satisfaction and product quality. So, if you’re searching online for the “best double glazing companies near me”, trust our comprehensive assessments to guide your decision.

Looking for a quick quote? Simply fill in your details below and we will put you in touch with double glazing installers near you. Property access is required for accurate quotes.

Complete our short form to request windows quotes for your home

Get free, no obligation quotes from up to 4 local windows installers

Compare quotes and pick the option that best suits your needs

What type of windows do you need?
GET STARTED
It takes just 60 seconds

Best double glazing companies compared

Provider Price per window Finance options Guarantee Trustpilot score Range of materials Energy rating Supported Where to buy
Compare Quotes
£250 – £910 12 – 180 months at 12.9% APR representative 10-year guarantee for all parts and labour; 10 – 15 years for gas-filled windows 3.9 stars uPVC, aluminium, wood A or A+ for double glazing uPVC; A++ for triple glazing Visit Site
Compare Quotes
£250 – £910 36 – 96 months at 12.9% APR representative 15-year guarantee on all clear double glazed units; 10 years on all other parts and decorative glazing 4.1 stars uPVC A Visit Site
Compare Quotes
£250 – £1,050 Buy now, pay later in 9 months at 16.9% APR and monthly payments at 12.9% APR 10-year guarantee 4.7 stars uPVC A+ Visit Site

Why you can rely on our recommendations

We conduct rigorous market analysis and evaluate companies based on product quality and prices, customer service, warranties and real customer feedback. Our comparisons are unbiased and focus on providing you with the best value for your investment. By trusting us, you get access to meticulously researched, expert-verified information that helps you make informed decisions, ensuring you choose a top-quality double glazing company with confidence.

34
data points measured
5
categories considered
70
windows reviewed to date
200+
hours testing and analysing windows
500+
customer reviews read

Anglian Home Improvements

Best overall double glazing window installer

icons8-low-price-pound-100

Anglian special offers

  • Like-for-like price match on unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows
  • Scrappage scheme offering average savings of £1,000
  • Discount of up to £250 if you place an order after enquiring online

Anglian Home Improvements is a leading company in the double glazing industry. It offers its services throughout England, Scotland and Wales. This business values its British manufacturing roots and produces durable, well-made products, which include double and triple glazed windows, doors and conservatories.

 Anglian’s double glazing windows deliver insulation, energy efficiency and boosted security, all backed by a robust recycling scheme that could save homeowners up to £1,000 on their new windows. The company has an impressive array of window styles and finishes and aims to cater to all tastes and practical needs. Its Trustpilot rating is 3.9, with over 33,000 customer reviews. Anglian offers a 10-year guarantee for all parts and labour, a 10- to 15-year guarantee for all gas-filled windows, and low-rate finance options.

Read our full Anglian windows review.

Pros
It services a wide area of the UK
Its recycling scheme can save customers up to £1,000
It offers bespoke and made-to-measure windows
Cons
Its Trustpilot rating is lower than some competitors
It has a comparatively high variable APR finance plan

Safestyle

Best guarantee

Now owned by Anglian Home Improvements, Safestyle is known for high-quality service and competitive pricing. Its comprehensive sustainability scheme involves recycling or repurposing as much material as possible from its customers’ old windows. Safestyle offers a broad selection of windows and doors that are designed to improve your home’s energy efficiency. The company says it’s committed to providing high-quality installations and excellent customer service, with a like-for-like price promise that means you probably won’t find the same quality product and service for less from anyone else.

This business provides a 15-year warranty on all clear double glazing units and covers all other window parts and decorative glazing with a 10-year guarantee. Safestyle carries out installations across England, Scotland and Wales. Its Trustpilot score is 4.1.

Read our full Safestyle windows review.

Pros
Installations are backed by Anglian Home Improvements
Offers a 15-year guarantee on most double glazed windows
Competitive pricing
Cons
Only offers uPVC windows
Windows only A-rated as standard
Trustpilot rating is lower than some competitors

Crystal Home Improvements

Best finance options

Crystal Home Improvements is a family-owned business with a wide range of products. Its uPVC windows, doors and conservatories are all designed with energy efficiency and aesthetics in mind. The company prides itself on its customer-focused approach and delivers personalised service during every step of the installation process and aftercare. Its Trustpilot rating is 4.7.

Crystal provides a 10-year, no-quibble guarantee for parts and labour, a “buy now, pay later” finance option and a monthly payment plan.

The Essex-based company offers its services in Essex, Hertfordshire, Epping and the surrounding areas.

Pros
High Trustpilot rating
Buy now, pay later finance options
High-quality products produced in the UK
Cons
Only offers uPVC windows
Only serves communities in the South East of England
High representative APR compared to some competitors

Best of the rest

The following double glazing installers are great in their own right. They both offer high-quality service and are well worth your consideration.

Britelite

Founded in 1970, Britelite Windows is an accredited window provider focused on security and energy efficiency. The company offers uPVC windows with either double or triple glazed glass in several styles, including casement, traditional Residence 7 and 9 and sliding sash.

Britelite, which operates in Kent, Sussex, Essex, Surrey and London, offers customers a 10-year transferable warranty.

Britannia

Britannia was formed in 1982. This reliable double glazing company offers flexible payment and finance options, with a “buy now, pay later” scheme of 0 per cent APR on purchases of more than £3,000. It provides a variety of window styles in uPVC or aluminium, including double glazed windows with an energy-efficiency rating of A+.

Britannia serves customers in the South East and South West of England.

How can I find the best double glazing companies near me?

Check out our map below to find local double glazing companies, and get up to four no-obligation quotes from high-quality installers in your area. If you wish to broaden your research, use keywords such as “double glazing companies near me” in a reputable search engine.

Get double glazed windows quotes near me

Discover how much new windows would cost for your home by answering a few quick questions

When searching for double glazing providers, you should make sure the ones you approach have good reputations. Local business directories and listings provide basic business information about companies operating in specific regions and can possibly give you customer testimonials as well. By browsing these reviews, you can gain insights into each provider’s reputation, customer service, product quality, warranty offerings and pricing and finance options. These are all vital factors when you’re considering which double glazing company to work with.

Get recommendations from your neighbours

Friends, family members and neighbours who are willing to talk about their experiences with double glazing window companies can assist you in your hiring search. Online reviews offer a broad perspective but might not always completely or accurately represent a company’s service quality. Personal recommendations from people you know and trust can provide valuable, practical insights that you may not find online.

For example, they can share information on the disruption level during installation, the cleanliness of the work site and the punctuality of the workers. They can tell you whether a particular company completed its projects on time and on budget.

In addition, your local DIY store can help you hunt for reputable double glazing companies. Hardware suppliers often develop relationships with local service providers based on shared values of quality, reliability and customer satisfaction. So, these stores can be good sources of information about window installers.

Our team’s first-hand experience of getting double glazing windows installed

Several members of the Independent Advisor team have first-hand experience in finding double glazing companies and getting new windows installed in their homes. Here are some of their key tips and takeaways to help you choose the provider that best meets your needs.

icons8-quote-96

Amy, from Somerset

For our house in a conservation area, we had to apply for planning permission to install replacement timber windows. Choosing a local supplier meant any amendments from the planning officers were quickly dealt with by a company who knew the regional styles and preferences. They also offered a very competitive price for bespoke work and came with great recommendations from neighbours.

icons8-quote-96

Ed, from Bath

I chose Anglian Home Improvements to replace my kitchen window and swap my patio doors with French doors, as the company was offering remote appointments and had a good offer on its windows. The process was straightforward, with a technician coming out to measure up, followed by the installation. This was quick, with minimal disruption or mess left over afterwards. However, I had an issue with the door alignment allowing cold air to get in. Anglian fixed it free of charge. Overall, I’m very happy with Anglian. One small gripe is that Anglian only provided one key for the window, whereas Britannia provided multiple copies.

Which double glazing window company provides the best customer service?

Determining which double glazing company provides the best customer service often depends on individual clients’ experiences and expectations and can therefore be subjective. That said, if you gather enough information about an installer’s response time, quality of communication, professionalism and after sales service, you’ll get a good indication of the type of customer service it provides.

Several double glazing companies have reputations for good customer service. These businesses, which include Anglian, are often praised for their professional installation teams, responsive customer support and reliable aftercare. Remember that customer service quality can change over time, so it’s a good idea to check the most recent customer reviews and ratings of the installers you’re considering as potential hires.

Local double glazing window companies explained

Local double glazing companies man carrying new windows
Local double glazing companies are a good option for new window installations (Adobe)

When choosing a double glazing provider, you would do well to consider local companies as well as national brands.

Local installers are likely to have the same products as national providers but may be able to offer reduced waiting times and lower travel fees because they’re located nearby. If you live in a remote area, some of the larger companies may not operate in your region. In that case, local companies might be your best option.

You should be able to find reputable local providers that can install bespoke and made-to-measure windows in a variety of styles. They may even offer more materials – such as wood and aluminium – than some of the larger businesses. Your neighbours, friends and family members may have existing relationships with local double glazing companies and can offer you insights into these installers’ product quality and customer service levels.

There are several possible ways to contact these companies. Choose the one that works best for your convenience and comfort.

ADM Improvements has been installing double glazing across the South East for nearly 20 years, and company director Antony Matthews spoke to our experts. 

Antony says the company is busier than ever, carrying out up to five installations a day. The same is true across the country, with his industry contacts also reporting uptakes in residential installations. 

Many customers are choosing to target specific windows for replacement – front-facing ones are particularly popular – and as a result, they can afford to explore different styles, such as sash or bay windows, or coloured options.

He goes on to say that one of the benefits of choosing a local installer over a bigger national company is that communication can be much more personal and the customer feels an increased connection to their project. Often, they can contact the installer that carried out the work directly rather than dealing with a support desk. This makes the resolution of any questions or issues far quicker and provides customers with an improved overall experience.

How does the quote process work?

The easiest way to receive and compare multiple double glazing quotes is to fill in our form, which will provide you with up to four quotes from local providers.

  • You must confirm that you own your property and provide some basic details, such as how many windows you need and whether you want them supplied and fitted
  • Depending on the details you include and the location of your residence, our trusted partners will contact you to discuss your needs so they can provide a free, no-obligation quote
  • If you decide to work with one of the selected providers, the company will arrange for a specialist to visit your home. During this call-out, the specialist will measure your windows and work out any finer details to give you a more accurate estimate
  • Once the windows have been made to your specifications, the provider will arrange a date for installation
Get Free Windows Quotes
Compare quotes to get the best price on your new windows
Please enter a valid UK postcode.

Double glazing companies FAQs

There are several instances when you might consider contacting a double glazing company:

  • Window replacement: when your existing windows grow old or get damaged, a double glazing company can install new, energy-efficient ones
  • New construction: if you’re building a new home, you should contact a double glazing company during the early stages of construction. That way, your window installation can be integrated into the building process
  • Noise issues: if you live in a noisy area, your peace and tranquillity can be disturbed. Double glazing offers a practical solution to noise pollution
  • Energy efficiency goals: if you want to reduce your energy consumption and lower your power bills, double glazing your windows is an important step to take

Window replacement may cause some temporary disruption to your home life. You should plan to have the work done at a time that minimally impacts your daily routine. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to save money on your new windows. Check whether you’re eligible for a windows grant from the UK government.

Installing new windows is a complex process that requires a certain level of expertise and technical skill. The following reasons make it a good idea to hire professionals to do the job:

  • Expertise: double glazing companies have the necessary skills and knowledge to install your windows correctly
  • Quality assurance: professional businesses usually offer guarantees on their work. If something goes wrong with their installations, they’re obligated to fix it at no extra cost
  • Regulations: double glazing companies are familiar with the building regulations related to window installation and will make sure to comply with them
  • Equipment: installing new windows requires specialised tools and equipment, which professional companies have
  • Safety: professional installers are trained in safety procedures that minimise the risk of accidents

To assess the reliability of a double glazing company:

  • Check for credentials such as a Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme certificate (FENSA) or Certification and Self-Assessment (CERTASS), which indicate the business complies with building regulations
  • Review customer testimonials and online reviews to gauge the installer’s reputation and service quality
  • Ensure the company offers comprehensive warranties and transparent, detailed quotes
  • Confirm the provider has valid insurance, and examine its professional conduct during your initial communications
  • Assess the representative’s conduct during your initial communications – is the person responsive and professional?
  • Make sure the company provides a thorough consultation and clearly outlines the contract terms

How we research and write about windows

To ensure our window reviews are as exhaustive as possible, we thoroughly examine and evaluate products according to 34 distinct criteria. Each window’s cumulative performance across these data points forms its final rating and influences our ultimate recommendation.

Some of the most important features we consider when reviewing windows include:

  • Energy efficiency and performance
  • Features and security considerations
  • Durability and build quality
  • Available window styles, designs and materials
  • The installation process
  • The manufacturer’s reputation
  • Price
  • Guarantees
  • Customer reviews

Each criterion is categorised into one of the following sections:

  • Performance and features
  • Supplier’s/manufacturer’s reputation and credibility
  • Customer experience
  • Environmental impact
  • Price

Our team of in-house fact-checkers verifies the details in all our window articles to make sure our content is as accurate and up to date as possible. To find out more about our process, read our article on how we cover windows.

Windows cost calculator

See how much it would cost to get new windows for your home.

Estimated cost:
£372-£961
GET FREE QUOTES

This calculator works using pricing data sourced directly from UK windows manufacturers. Prices are subject to fluctuations, however, so please use the results as a guide and contact suppliers for an exact price for your property.

Katharine Allison

Energy Saving Writer

As Independent Advisor’s energy saving expert, Katharine, a keen advocate for sustainability, is an authority on solar panels, double glazing, and cutting-edge renewable energy technologies. Her dedication merges with a commitment to enlighten and steer readers toward embracing eco-friendly solutions and the latest trends in sustainability.

With over 10 years of experience, she has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies and publications, including the Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Denon Construction. 

Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare and has art, philosophy, and psychology degrees. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

More articles like this