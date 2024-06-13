Depending on various factors, such as the material used, replacement windows prices can be around £4,000 for a semi-detached three-bedroom house. However, double glazing can save you up to £260 per year – around 20 per cent off the average heating bill – making the investment well worth it. With triple glazing, the savings are even more significant. Some manufacturers claim savings of up to 50 per cent, but triple glazed windows tend to cost more than their double glazed counterparts.

In this article, we cover the styles, designs and materials available for your new windows and assess how these impact the price. Our experts also explain the ideal time to replace your existing windows, how to measure them and how to get the most competitive window quotes.

Independent Advisor recommends that access to the property is required to get an accurate quote.