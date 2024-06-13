The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
✅In the UK, the average cost of replacement windows for a three-bedroom house is £4,000.
✅At around £500 for a casement window, uPVC is the cheapest type of frame material
✅Double glazed windows prices are determined by how many you need to install, the chosen frame material and the window design.
Depending on various factors, such as the material used, replacement windows prices can be around £4,000 for a semi-detached three-bedroom house. However, double glazing can save you up to £260 per year – around 20 per cent off the average heating bill – making the investment well worth it. With triple glazing, the savings are even more significant. Some manufacturers claim savings of up to 50 per cent, but triple glazed windows tend to cost more than their double glazed counterparts.
In this article, we cover the styles, designs and materials available for your new windows and assess how these impact the price. Our experts also explain the ideal time to replace your existing windows, how to measure them and how to get the most competitive window quotes.
To help you understand replacement windows prices, we’ve provided the average costs for double glazing a three-bedroom home with eight windows. We’ve calculated prices for various styles and frame materials. As prices vary depending on the size of your windows and your chosen installer, we recommend getting several quotes. You can use this form to get free quotes.
|Window type
|Material
|Average cost per window
|Average cost for a three-bedroom house
|Casement
|uPVC
|£525
|£4,200
|Casement
|Aluminium
|£1,054
|£8,400
|Casement
|Timber
|£1,581
|£12,600
|Sash
|uPVC
|£1,100
|£8,800
|Sash
|Timber
|£3,300
|£26,000
|Bow/Bay
|uPVC
|£1,700
|£13,000
|Bow/Bay
|Aluminium
|£3,400
|£27,200
|Bow/Bay
|Timber
|£5,100
|£40,500
Our team of experts has spent hundreds of hours researching windows by studying their performance and features, customer feedback and costs to help you make an informed decision about buying new windows. To learn more about our process, see how we cover windows.
When it comes to replacement windows prices, uPVC is the most cost-effective frame material.
uPVC windows are a popular choice for residential properties, thanks to their durability, low maintenance needs and cost-effectiveness. They’re a viable alternative to more traditional timber and aluminium frames.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|uPVC
|£527
|£597
|£650
Due to their excellent insulation properties, double glazed uPVC windows help to reduce energy loss, resulting in lower bills and a more comfortable indoor environment. They’re also effective at reducing noise, and they increase your home’s security level, as most are pre-fitted with multiple locking points.
uPVC window frames were once only available in white, but many manufacturers now offer coloured uPVC windows in various finishes, allowing you to customise your home according to your taste. Some manufacturers even offer uPVC that mimics the look of timber, giving homeowners the best of both worlds.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|Aluminium
|£1,054
|£1,194
|£1,300
Although aluminium windows are less popular than uPVC, they tend to have a slimmer profile, allowing for larger panes that let more natural light into your home. However, despite aluminium being a stronger material than uPVC, it doesn’t offer the same thermal efficiency. As such, aluminium windows can be prone to condensation and are cold to the touch in winter.
Like uPVC, aluminium windows are easy to maintain. They need only an occasional wash to keep them looking their best. They also come in a choice of colours to match the aesthetics of your home.
Aluminium windows usually cost around double the price of uPVC windows.
|Casement window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|Timber
|£1,581
|£1,791
|£1,950
Timber is a popular choice for homeowners looking to combine the benefits of double glazing with the traditional aesthetic of wooden window frames. While timber frames can significantly increase your property’s value, they’re the most expensive option, costing around three times the price of uPVC windows.
When properly maintained by refinishing and repainting the surface occasionally to restore its weatherproof properties, timber can last for many years. It’s well suited to older or period properties and is popular with homeowners who prefer the look and feel of natural materials.
Reduce installation costs by prioritising draughty windows. Installing a complete set of new windows may be cost-effective due to the reduced labour and material costs. However, if budget is an issue, then you can keep prices down by choosing to upgrade only the most problematic windows. This could include single glazed, leaky, damaged or front-facing windows.
Double glazing can save you between £235 and £260 annually, with the most significant savings occurring during winter. Although it may take a few years to recover your initial investment through the increased savings, significant improvements in aspects such as draught-proofing and insulation will be instantly apparent.
Casement designs are often the most affordable window style, especially when made of uPVC. Bay and bow windows are more complicated to manufacture and install, making them the most expensive.
|Casement frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,200mm x 1,200mm
|uPVC
|£527
|£597
|£650
|Aluminium
|£1,054
|£1,194
|£1,300
|Timber
|£1,581
|£1,791
|£1,950
Casement windows are the most affordable window type, with prices for uPVC frames ranging from £527 to £650 each. Frames can also be made from aluminium or timber, with the latter being the most expensive. Casement windows usually feature side-hinged panes that open outwards, but they can also come in bottom-hinged configurations – the safer option for households with young children – or top-hinged configurations.
|Sash window frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|uPVC
|£1,100
|£1,180
|Timber
|£3,300
|£3,200
Sash windows are often found on period properties but can be installed in new builds to mimic traditional architecture. They cost between £1,100 and £3,200 on average, with the cost of uPVC sash windows being the most affordable.
Sash windows combine modern technology with classic styling, consisting of one or more movable panels that you can slide vertically – or sometimes horizontally – to open and close.
Not all manufacturers produce aluminium sash windows, so you generally only have a choice between uPVC and timber. The latter has a high initial outlay but also the potential to last much longer than uPVC if properly maintained.
|Tilt and turn frame material
|600mm x 900mm
|900mm x 1,200mm
|1,400mm x 1,400mm
|uPVC
|£500
|£570
|£655
|Aluminium
|£720
|£850
|£1,020
|Timber
|£1,000
|£1,111
|£1,500
Tilt and turn windows cost between £512 and £990 each. Their modern design has multiple opening options for ventilation and ease of cleaning. Despite costing more than casement windows, tilt and turn windows are growing in popularity in the UK, thanks to their flexibility in terms of material.
Tilt and turn designs typically have multiple locking points, and they incorporate a unique hardware system, allowing them to operate in two distinct ways:
Made from uPVC, aluminium or timber, these windows are available in various styles and finishes to suit different architectural preferences and budgets.
|Bay window frame material
|1,016mm x 914mm
|3,200mm x 1,980mm
|uPVC
|£1,700
|£2,800
|Aluminium
|£3,400
|£5,600
|Timber
|£5,100
|£8,400
Bay windows are one of the most expensive window styles on the market, with installation costs sitting between £1,700 and £8,400. Bay windows bow outwards from the property, creating more interior space and adding visual interest to the exterior.
Comprising three or more window panels arranged at angles, bay windows typically form a curved or polygonal shape. The most common configuration is a large central window flanked by two smaller angled windows on each side, creating a rectangular bay.
Since bay configurations are more complex to install and require more materials, the cost of bay windows is usually higher than that of casement or tilt and turn window frames. They’re available in uPVC, aluminium and timber.
|Bow window frame material
|1,016mm x 914mm
|3,200mm x 1,980mm
|uPVC
|£1,700
|£2,800
|Aluminium
|£3,400
|£5,600
|Timber
|£5,100
|£8,400
Like bay windows, bow windows protrude from the property and require more materials to install, resulting in high costs of between £1,700 and £8,400 for replacement windows.
However, unlike bay designs, bow windows extend from the wall rather than the ground. They’re characterised by their curved shape, with the glass panels arranged in a gentle arc, as opposed to the bay’s more angular appearance.
You can find bow windows in uPVC, timber and aluminium, with uPVC being the cheapest option. However, not all manufacturers sell bow windows.
Your installer will take detailed window measurements, but knowing how to measure your windows yourself should give you a rough idea of project costs before comparing quotes, ordering new windows online or thinking about dressings, such as blinds or curtains.
Window measurements are given in millimetres and should, if possible, be taken from the exterior of your property. It’s essential to measure the window aperture (the hole in your wall that the window frame sits in) rather than the frame, taking the measurements from the edges of the bricks.
Some suppliers will ask for a 5mm to 10mm deduction from your figures to allow for natural shifting, so remember to ask if this is necessary.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to measuring your windows:
The two main differences between double and secondary glazing are their structure and price. Secondary glazing is less expensive than double glazing because it doesn’t require you to purchase completely new windows. However, It’s not as energy efficient, so double glazing could help you save more money on your energy bills in the long run.
Double glazed windows consist of two panes of glass separated by a spacer bar, and the gap is filled with either an insulating gas – usually argon – or air, creating a vacuum. This sealed unit stops the warmth inside your home from transferring to the external pane of glass. This prevents moisture from gathering between the panes, making it more effective at reducing interior condensation.
Double glazing effectively reduces noise and improves your home’s security. Thanks to the vast choices in materials, styles and colours, it can also increase your property’s kerb appeal and value.
However, if a unit develops a fault, repairs can be challenging. The entire window may need to be replaced, which can be expensive and time-consuming.
Secondary glazing involves adding another pane of glass or acrylic on the interior side of an existing single glazed window, creating a second layer of insulation. While not as energy-efficient as double glazing, secondary glazing still improves thermal insulation, although there is a greater chance of condensation.
Secondary glazing is usually cheaper than double glazing, and it’s less intrusive, as it doesn’t require replacing the existing windows. This also makes it a popular option for listed buildings or homes in conservation areas, where planning laws restrict the replacement of old windows.
Secondary glazing is less visible from the exterior, so it maintains the original appearance of the building. However, it might not be as visually appealing from the inside.
Ultimately, the choice between double and secondary glazing depends on your budget, requirements and aesthetic preferences. Double glazing is generally more effective at improving thermal insulation, while secondary glazing is cheaper and easier to install.
Triple glazing offers more energy efficiency than double glazing. Unlike double glazing, which features two panes and one gas gap, triple glazed windows have three panes and two gaps. This allows the windows to better regulate indoor temperatures, keeping homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Historically, triple glazing had a reputation for being vastly more expensive than double glazing, but in recent years, triple glazing prices have decreased to around only 10 to 20 per cent more than double glazing. Some companies even offer a triple glazing upgrade for the same price as double glazed windows.
A few factors can raise the cost of new windows, including:
Typically, a team of two installers will fit the double glazing. Such services average about £500 daily, with an hourly rate of between £25 and £35 per person. The day rate for a single installer ranges from £200 to £280.
Installing one window can take up to three hours, barring complications, while fitting replacement windows in an entire property varies based on their number, type and size.
Labour costs can also vary depending on the region, with London and the South East generally commanding higher prices than other parts of the country.
Double glazed windows have an average lifespan of 15 to 20 years, which is typically when homeowners choose to replace them.
However, there are a few other telltale signs that windows need to be replaced:
When comparing window quotes and prices, ensure you’re making an informed decision based on your requirements, preferences and budget. Before contacting any double glazing companies, research the available options for materials and styles.
To provide accurate quotes, suppliers – or their sales representatives – will need to book an appointment to visit your home, take measurements and discuss your options.
Most window companies make windows to order, using the exact measurements taken during your initial appointment. Although off-the-shelf window units are available, they’re unlikely to fit your property exactly, which can result in draughts, dampness and a reduced lifespan for your windows. You can avoid these problems by using a professional installer.
You should never feel pressured to decide on the spot, and you certainly shouldn’t sign any contracts without reading the small print. Reputable suppliers, such as Anglian, will allow you time to determine whether you want to accept their quotes and proceed with the installation.
While it’s always enticing to opt for the most cost-effective solution, quotes that seem too good to be true should raise red flags.
Overly cheap quotes for new windows can sometimes indicate inferior quality materials, inexperienced installers or an intention to use shortcuts during the installation process. Such issues can result in poor insulation, reduced durability and other potential problems, such as condensation between panes. Instead of enjoying long-term energy savings and comfort, you might face unexpected repair bills or premature replacements, so it’s imperative to strike a balance between cost and quality.
Asking the right questions and comparing quotes from reputable companies can help ensure your investment in replacement windows is both sound and beneficial in the long run.
Find the best deal. Most double glazing companies produce tailored quotes, as everything from the window style to the lock choice affects the final price. As a result, it’s worth getting quotes from multiple companies to see who offers the best deal, giving you more flexibility to haggle.
Check that your installer is FENSA or Certass registered. A FENSA or Certass certificate ensures that new installations comply with relevant building regulations and are registered with the local council. This is essential when selling a home. These certificates also provide protection for the homeowner in the event of any problems.
A quote for new windows should be as detailed and transparent as possible, including all the necessary information to help you make an informed decision.
Here are relevant details your quote should include:
If you’re unsure of any element or want clarification on a particular point, make sure you ask before you sign the contract. This will allow you to make an informed decision about the supplier you want for your windows upgrade.
Replacement windows prices can cost the average UK homeowner around £4,000, though the exact cost will vary depending on your chosen window type and frame material. Individual frame materials offer different advantages, so it’s important to find a balance between price and benefits. The choice of company is just as important as the type of double glazed windows, as prices and product warranties vary between companies. It’s wise not to rush into your decision. Instead, take the time to compare quotes, products and warranties from several window companies.
Negotiating a lower price on your new windows can be rewarding if you know the best strategies and are prepared to be patient, persistent, and compromise.
Here are some helpful tips:
The prices for new double-glazed windows have increased in recent years, and this is due to a number of factors. The rising costs of raw materials, manufacturing, transportation, and labour are all reflected in the prices homeowners pay.
Glass, in particular, is experiencing higher production costs, meaning window manufacturers must pay more for the same quantity of glass, while both the pandemic and Brexit have caused significant labour shortages in the UK, impacting on window prices. There are certain government grants for windows that can reduce the cost of new windows for homeowners that meet a certain criteria.
Yes, it’s more cost-effective to replace all your windows at once. Completing your windows installation in one go and not in stages can reduce material costs and you’ll save money on labour. Replacing all of your windows at once will also improve your home’s energy efficiency. Windows are the main source of heat loss in a home, and a window’s efficiency declines over time, meaning an increase in energy bills.
Yes, the colour of your windows can affect the overall price. For example, standard white uPVC windows are the most affordable type of windows. But when you change the colour or finish, the cost can increase – grey uPVC windows can cost around 10 per cent more than white uPVC windows, for instance. Similarly, if you opt for wood grain finish, your total cost will be around 10 to 15 per cent higher than white windows.
Investing in premium windows can be cost-effective over time due to superior energy efficiency, reducing heating and cooling expenses. These windows often feature enhancements such as triple glazing, noise reduction, and low-emissivity coatings, which help minimise heat loss. Available in diverse colours, styles, and durable materials like timber, these windows offer long-term value with added benefits, including customisation options and better insulation.
Nonetheless, it’s crucial to weigh these advantages against your budget and needs to make an informed choice.
This calculator works using pricing data sourced directly from UK windows manufacturers. Prices are subject to fluctuations, however, so please use the results as a guide and contact suppliers for an exact price for your property.