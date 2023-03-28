The world of VPNs can be a confusing one for those who are less technically savvy. What does encryption mean, and why does it matter what kind of encryption your provider uses? Why does everyone focus on servers when talking about VPNs? All of the terms used by companies – and even in Independent Advisor reviews – can make it difficult to work out what you should be thinking about when choosing a provider.

To help you cut through the jargon, we’ve put together this handy guide containing some of the words you might see in our articles, what they mean, and why they matter when we talk about VPNs.