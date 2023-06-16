What is Apple Private Relay and is it a substitute for a real VPN?

Apple Private Relay is, in some respects, easier to use than a standard VPN. Any iPhone, iPad or Mac with an iCloud+ subscription can enable Apple Private Relay within their settings.

Once enabled, Private Relay uses two different proxies to hide your information – instead of tunnelling your data, like a VPN would.

When you access Safari and go to a website, your device connects to the first server, which is run by Apple. The first proxy won’t know the website you’ve visited and Apple won’t be able to see your online activity. Your location will also be disguised and an approximate one assigned – this location can be widened by country or time zone within the Private Relay settings.

Via an encrypted connection, the first server sends your data to the second server – run by a third-party provider. The second server decrypts the information and directs you to the correct website. It doesn’t know your real IP address, so it selects a random IP address from your approximate location.

Simply put, the first server knows your IP address but doesn’t know the website you’re trying to access. The second server understands the content you want to access, but not your IP address.