Security

NordVPN’s Chrome extension comes with a good level of privacy and includes similar features to its mobile and desktop apps. The extension works in the same way, hiding your IP address while you’re browsing and encrypting all of your internet traffic.

Its Chrome extension’s Threat Protection Lite feature blocks ads and prevents you from accessing malware-hosting sites. Unlike other VPN providers, NordVPN’s Chrome extension has its own split tunnelling feature – allowing you to disable the VPN for selected websites.

User experience

Setting up NordVPN’s Chrome extension was unproblematic and our researchers liked the layout of the user interface.

Changing your server location can be actioned from the extension’s interface, however there are only four locations to choose from – the UK, the US, Germany and Canada. Considering the provider has a network of more than 5,500 servers across the world, it’s disappointing to see such a limited selection available on the Chrome extension. NordVPN offers various privacy features in its extension, including split tunnelling, WebRTC leak protection and Threat Protection Lite.

Customer service

NordVPN’s browser extension received 4.1 out of five stars from over 5,000 customer reviews on the Chrome Web Store. In general, customers are pleased with its speedy performance and stable VPN connection.

“So in the past, I have purchased many VPNs. Most of them start out great and end with cancelling my subscription. They get slow, they lag in performance, and most of all there are no open connections available. To say the least, [that is not the case] with Nord! It worked flawlessly with the application and only a few times have I lost connection using the extension! Overall, I give it a five-star review and think it’s worth every penny.”

Chris Saverse, via Google Chrome Store

Verdict

NordVPN’s Chrome extension receives excellent customer reviews and its extension was easy to use and non-intrusive on our researcher’s web browser.

The privacy features offered are better than some other providers, and when our researchers tested them, they all worked as expected. However, we believe the limited number of servers available through the extension is a downside worth considering if you’re looking for a VPN with lots of locations.

Score: ★★★★½