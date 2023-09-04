- SOFTWARE
- BEST VPN
- VPN REVIEWS
- BEST FREE VPN
- VPN/TECH STATS
- HOME
- SOLAR PANELS
- WINDOWS
- HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS
- BOILERS
- HEALTH
- INSURANCE
It’s crucial to keep your information secure in today’s internet landscape, and the best iPad virtual private networks (VPNs) can help you do just that. With a VPN concealing your Internet Protocol (IP) address, encrypting your data and protecting you from cybercriminals on public wifi, you can rest assured that your Apple tablet is secure, wherever you’re using it.
There are several VPN services out there with dedicated iPadOS applications, each with upsides, including ExpressVPN’s slick interface and NordVPN’s large set of optional security features.
In this guide, we’ll explain what we looked for when assessing the best iPad VPNs and why our top picks are worth considering for any iPad owner, although you may find they work equally well as an iPhone VPN.
All three of these iPad VPNs will ensure you stay protected online, with matching AES-256 encryption, a wide variety of server locations around the world and comparable speeds when browsing or streaming.
Our researchers are dedicated to bringing you the most factual and up-to-date details so you can make an informed decision when it comes to purchasing a VPN for your iPad. We’ll only recommend a service after many hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons and having read hundreds of verified customer reviews and opinions of industry experts.
We determined our VPN for iPad review scores using the following categories:
We researched and tested a total of 25 elements within these categories, including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and current as possible. You can learn more about our methodology for reviewing VPNs.
VPNs are services that set up a private connection between a client (your device) and a server run by the VPN provider before allowing your device to connect to the wider internet. It’s like a smaller, pre-internet connection that ensures you’re protected when surfing the world wide web.
A VPN will extensively encrypt your data to ensure even your internet service provider (ISP) can’t track your activity or location. It also keeps hackers and cybercriminals at bay, especially when using public wifi that isn’t as secure as a private network. A VPN can even sidestep region restrictions when it comes to accessing online content libraries, telling service providers that you’re logging in from another country rather than your own location, which is helpful if you’re travelling with your iPad and want to keep accessing the same TV shows or YouTube channels while abroad.
The iPad App Store supports a number of dedicated VPN apps, which you can download and start using to protect your online activity. These apps are specifically designed for tablets, so many come with touch functionality and are geared towards ease of use. NordVPN’s map overview, for instance, makes it easy to push and prod from one server location to another if that’s how you’d prefer to connect.
When comparing the best VPNs for iPad, there were a few things we considered.
Server locations: Each VPN provider offers a slightly different combination of servers, which allows users to connect to various locations around the globe, concealing their location and IP address and potentially bypassing geo-restrictions on global content. The more places a VPN can run a server, the more choice you have.
Speed and stability: VPNs will impact download and upload speeds, but the best options ensure there’s minimal interference, especially when connecting to a server in your own country. It’s also crucial that the connection stays stable and doesn’t leave you unprotected if the VPN drops out for any reason.
Subscription cost: VPNs can get pricey in the long run, especially if you don’t choose the most cost-effective payment plan. We looked for competitive prices and took note of any free trials or return policies for those interested in trying out a VPN for the first time.
Privacy and security: All the options in this list use AES-256 encryption, which involves a 12-step encryption process and would take an inconceivable amount of time to crack even with today’s best supercomputers. They’re also independently audited for their no-log policy for user data. Additional features, such as a kill switch, malware protection, data breach scans or a rotating IP address, can add layers of protection for your identity and safety.
Usability: VPNs can feel complicated for new users, so we took notice of how user-friendly each iPad VPN was, including ease of setup, design and interface and responsiveness of customer service.
Our experts have spent many hours testing dozens of VPNs to whittle down a list of the best iPad VPNs on the market in 2023.
NordVPN on iPad is our top pick for this guide thanks to its vast number of server locations (more than 5,500), reasonable pricing and huge range of convenient connectivity and security features. It’s the most well-known VPN for a reason, and while there are some more advanced payment options, almost everyone signing up will get the features they need on the basic subscription plan.
You don’t get every security feature on iPad, though, as not every protocol can run on iPadOS, so anyone keen on NordVPN’s double VPN feature or split tunnelling won’t be able to access either. You can, however, make use of the nifty Meshnet feature, which connects multiple personal devices to a secure network. This allows you to remotely access your gadgets, move files between them with ease, and even play multiplayer games between devices.
NordVPN’s Standard plan is quite affordable when you purchase a 24-month plan, although it’s pricey on shorter time scales. You’ll get the basics with the Standard plan (encryption, malware protection, ad blocker, etc), but you’ll need the Plus or Complete plan to get add-ons such as the password manager, data breach scanner, or 1TB of cloud storage.
|Subscription Term
|Standard plan
|Plus plan
|Complete plan
|Monthly
|£10.39 ($13.28) / month
|£11.19 ($14.30) / month
|£11.99 ($15.32) / month
|12 months
|£3.99 ($5.10) / month (£47.88/$61.20 up front)
|£4.79 ($6.12) / month (£57.48/$73.47 up front)
|£5.59 ($7.15) / month (£67.08/$85.76 up front)
|24 months
|£2.79 ($3.57) / month (£66.96/$85.61 up front)
|£3.59 ($4.59) / month (£86.16/$110.15 up front)
|£4.39 ($5.61) / month (£105.36/$134.69 up front)
NordVPN uses the leading AES-256 encryption standard – used by the US federal government – to ensure your data is protected from hackers, ISPs or internet censorship. Your encrypted data is routed through a private server that effectively hides your IP address, conceals your activity and keeps your information safe while using browsers, apps and other online services. Additional features such as Threat Protection and Dark Web Monitoring can block malware threats and track leaks of your information in the internet’s underbelly.
NordVPN is independently audited by PwC Switzerland and Deloitte and has a no-log policy for user data, so you can be sure you’re getting the privacy and security you pay for.
The NordVPN app on an iPad is streamlined, functional and easy to set up. It’s not quite as sleek as ExpressVPN, though its map-based interface for server selection works well on the iPad’s touchscreen, letting you prod and push different server locations to get started. There are tabs for Meshnet, usage stats, account settings and other feature configurations, although the finer settings can take a minute to find.
In our speed tests, NordVPN showed a negligible difference when connecting to a server location in the same country, with some predictable lags when routing to the US or Australia. It also had the least trouble connecting to major streaming services.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|137.68
|20.85
|18ms
|UK to UK
|126.44
|19.86
|23ms
|92%
|95%
|UK to US
|122.7
|19.79
|181ms
|89%
|95%
|UK to Australia
|119.6
|14.76
|608ms
|87%
|71%
NordVPN is rated at 4.6 out of five on Apple’s App Store, with a general sense from reviews that the 24/7 customer support – which includes live agents – is helpful for sorting through technical issues.
“[The] VPN does not currently work for me in China even with manual configuration, but customer service [agents were] cooperative and tried to help to the best of their ability. Ultimately [a] refund was not issued due to Apple’s own 14-day policy, so [I] would recommend paying the company directly through the website rather than an in-app purchase if you want to take advantage of the full 30[-]day window.”
NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to an intuitive list of security features. And even if not all are included in the iPad app, there’s still a broad selection on offer, with a robust encryption process and audited no-log policy to protect your data. It’s a sure winner for best iPad VPN because of its simple app and map-based interface, which is well suited to the iPad’s touchscreen. It also tops our best VPN for Mac list.
Meshnet is a great addition too, allowing you to securely connect various devices to each other as if they were on the same shared network, and 24/7 customer support means you won’t be left to flounder when any technical issues occur.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full NordVPN review.
Surfshark is one of the best VPNs to consider for iPad. Technically owned by NordVPN, it’s still very much its own service and available for a fraction of the price thanks to a streamlined set of global servers.
While iPad users generally do without some VPN features, it’s only really split tunnelling you can’t access, and Surfshark makes up for it with interesting features, such as Rotating IP, which cycles your IP address at regular intervals for improved security, and a CleanWeb ad/tracker blocker and kill switch (to ensure you aren’t left vulnerable if your VPN connection drops).
Surfshark’s biggest perk is its low price, starting at just £1.89 per month for the two-year plan, which throws in one month for free, although you’ll need to pay an up-front cost.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.24 ($13.07) / month
|12 months
|£3.16 ($4.03) / month (£37.87/$48.31 up front)
|24 months (+2 months free)
|£1.82 ($2.32) / month (£47.27/$60.30 up front for 26 months)
Surfshark uses the same AES-256 encryption standard as NordVPN, ensuring your information stays secure and hidden from prying eyes on the internet, while its Rotating IP feature helps to keep your location and identity hidden. However, for a full suite of antivirus functionality and leaked data tracking, alongside the VPN’s ad-free, tracker-free search engine, you’ll need to subscribe to Surfshark One or Surfshark One+ for an additional cost.
Surfshark has a simple iPad app with a tidy layout and time-saving measures, including automatically picking the fastest server location. Activating new features will introduce instructional pop-ups, and the app does an excellent job of explaining itself to the user as they navigate the interface. There’s even a dark mode.
Despite offering a cheaper service than NordVPN or ExpressVPN, the performance is still largely on par with its pricier competitors, with a negligible speed difference for connecting to UK servers and a huge latency to contend with when switching hemispheres.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|137.68
|20.85
|18ms
|UK to UK
|127.71
|19.56
|21ms
|93%
|94%
|UK to US
|127.08
|18.98
|180ms
|92%
|91%
|UK to Australia
|110.95
|14.33
|614ms
|80%
|69%
Surfshark is a popular VPN, with a 4.8 out of five rating on the App Store. There’s a 24/7 live chat feature, though you’ll need to go through a few screens to get to it (Settings > Get help > Get help now > Chat with us) and engage with a bot before talking to a live agent.
“Occasionally it drops out[,] but we are talking once every few months and briefly. The GREAT NEWS [is that] their team is responsive and always there to support and get you back online [–] be that user error or the software having a hiccup.”
Surfshark is a great alternative as an iPad VPN thanks to its low cost and simple interface. You don’t get quite the same server count or security features of NordVPN, and the subscription cost quickly increases if you opt for the Surfshark One upgrade, which adds anti-malware features and scours the web for data breaches with your information – something NordVPN provides in its Basic plan. But the competitive price makes Surfshark a good choice if you’re after a straightforward VPN without the bells and whistles.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full Surfshark review.
ExpressVPN is a great choice for an iPad VPN thanks to its slick interface, great global server coverage and host of solid security features. It also comes with a built-in password manager for managing sensitive log-in details and financial information across all your devices.
Due to the number of countries it covers, it’s a great choice for anyone looking to bypass regional internet or content restrictions and one of the best VPNs for the Fire Stick and other streamers.
Per month, ExpressVPN is a little more expensive than the others in this list, though the cost is slightly reduced if you commit to an annual subscription, and there’s a 30-day grace period for cancelling and refunding your subscription. Payment is taken only in US dollars.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.38 ($13.24) / month
|6 months
|£8.01 ($10.22) / month (£48.04/$61.29 up front)
|12 months
|£5.35 ($6.83) / month (£80.10/$102.20 up front)
ExpressVPN uses the AES-256 encryption standard, used by the US federal government and most leading VPN providers, so you can be sure your data is secure. ExpressVPN also runs servers entirely on random access memory rather than hard drives, preventing any of your data from being permanently stored.
ExpressVPN offers one of the slickest VPN interfaces, with a simple homepage on the iPad app that centres the connection button and server location, along with a mere three tabs for accessing the built-in password manager, help section and additional settings. Features are clearly laid out, well explained and attractively displayed.
ExpressVPN’s speeds were largely on par with other services in our tests, though latency was particularly high for connecting to some servers abroad.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|137.68
|20.85
|18ms
|UK to UK
|126.8
|19.43
|25ms
|92%
|93%
|UK to US
|121.24
|19.56
|372ms
|88%
|94%
|UK to Australia
|113.6
|13.78
|517ms
|83%
|66%
ExpressVPN is relatively popular on the App Store at 4.5 out of five stars across over 50,000 ratings. Many recent reviews take issue with its performance for users in China, though. And experiences with customer service appear to be mixed, even if there’s a positive rating overall.
“Such a great app! Tech support if there are any issues or troubleshooting and such a variety of different countries to jump to!”
The ExpressVPN app has a simple help section and an option to “Talk to a Human” over email if you can’t find the answers you need.
ExpressVPN on iPad offers an intuitive interface, simple layout and great spread of server locations from around the globe. A few add-on features aren’t available on iPadOS, such as split tunnelling, and the service is a little pricey whatever platform you’re on. In general, though, you’re getting a thorough security package, a well-designed app and plenty of choice for connecting to servers in other countries.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full ExpressVPN review.
CyberGhost is a popular VPN provider, with tens of millions of users, a no-log policy audited by Deloitte and applications across desktop, tablet and mobile devices. As with other VPNs, you’ll miss a couple of common features on iPad, including split tunnelling or the OpenVPN protocol, but you get a robust suite of security features, a well-designed app and access to a huge fleet of servers around the world. Streaming-optimised servers are a great benefit for anyone accessing major streaming platforms.
CyberGhost’s pricing is on par with Surfshark’s Starter plan, though the VPN provider offers a renewable six-month subscription option instead of allowing you to be charged annually. You can also add a dedicated IP address that’s “exclusively assigned to you” for an extra £2.25 per month (correct at the time of writing). Keep in mind that the generous 45-day return policy only impacts the two-year or six-month plans; the monthly plan requires you to act within two weeks to get a refund.
|Subscription Term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.89 ($13.92) / month
|6 months
|£6.19 ($7.91) / month (£37.14/$47.46 up front)
|24 months (+3 months free)
|£1.92 ($2.45) / month (£49.92/$63.79 up front for 27 months)
Like the others in this list, CyberGhost offers impregnable AES-256 encryption and an audited no-log policy (thanks to Deloitte) to ensure your personal data isn’t permanently stored anywhere. It lacks some of the security perks found in other VPNs, though its dedicated IP address is a good add-on feature if you’re willing to pay the extra fees. This feature prevents repeated identity verification with certain online services, such as banking, although it may make your activity more identifiable. A feature that auto-connects the VPN when using public wifi is good for peace of mind, too.
CyberGhost has a slightly different interface compared to its competitors. Instead of four bottom-row tabs, it has a single connection screen and a cog icon in the top-left corner, which takes you through the app’s various settings. It’s aggressively streamlined, hiding most of the more complicated features and toggles from immediate view. It’s easy to configure your preferences concerning connecting to wifi with the VPN, though we’d have liked to have seen a little more explanation of the features.
CyberGhost is a speedy VPN, with little impact on internet speeds for domestic server locations or connecting from the UK to the US. It was the worst in our tests for tunnelling to servers in Australia, with 3 per cent of our non-VPN download speed, though some users may see better results.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|137.68
|20.85
|18ms
|UK to UK
|129.59
|19.73
|23ms
|94%
|95%
|UK to US
|130.26
|13
|178ms
|95%
|62%
|UK to Australia
|4.39
|8.1
|553ms
|3%
|39%
CyberGhost is relatively popular on the App Store, with 4.3/5 stars from over 8,000 reviews. Users cite a speedy customer service support team and general ease of use, though you’ll have to send an in-app message with any issues rather than using live chat.
“In a day and age when some companies make it difficult to contact them if there are any issues, CyberGhost goes above and beyond. There was an initial glitch on my iPad when using [CyberGhost], so I contacted the support team. They replied fairly quickly, with suggestions… which worked straight away. They then sent a follow-up email to make sure everything worked and was resolved.”
CyberGhost offers a streamlined VPN service with some neat features, including a dedicated IP address, leak protection and a choice of more than 9,000 server locations. We’d have liked more explanations of its settings in the app and better speeds when tunnelling abroad, but a generous 45-day refund policy means there’s little reason not to try the VPN out.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.
Even a cheap monthly subscription can add up in the long term, so you may be tempted to try a free VPN service to save costs.
Some paid VPN providers offer free versions, which naturally come with fewer features. The free version of Proton VPN offers the same encryption standard and no-log policy as the paid tier, but it lacks improved browsing speeds, access to a wider range of servers, advanced security features and the ability to unlock streaming service libraries from around the world. PrivadoVPN Free offers a stripped-back service with only basic functionality and significant limits on bandwidth use, while Hide.Me’s free servers ditch the ad blocker and offer less-than-ideal speeds.
Care is needed, as free VPN services can be less reliable when it comes to protecting your data; smaller providers may even sell your information to third parties to fund the free service, which means your anonymity is partially at risk, so only download a free VPN if it’s been properly researched and vetted by a trusted source (like us). Check out our best free VPN guide for a full assessment of the best options out there.
Setting up a VPN on your iPad will vary slightly, depending on the provider you choose, though the process is broadly the same.
First, you’ll need to head to the App Store on your iPad – it has an “A” logo with a white letter against a blue background and is found on your home screen or taskbar.
Once there, type in the name of your chosen VPN provider and download/install the application by selecting “GET”. If it’s already installed on your device, the button will say “OPEN” instead.
Next, open the app. If you already have a VPN account, just input your login details (username and password). Otherwise, you should be prompted to create an account for the first time and sign up to a subscription plan if it’s a paid VPN.
Generally, the VPN app will have a home screen with a button that connects/disconnects from the VPN; you’ll be able to select a specific server location on this page or a nearby tab. Surfshark, for example, has a “Location” tab that lets you automatically choose the server closest to you or the one with the fastest connection speed. Generally, a nearby location will make for improved speeds, while other regions will be optimal for unlocking content libraries for streaming services.
Secondary security features are usually bundled into a “Settings” tab. Here, you can activate common features, such as a kill switch (which stops your connection if the VPN drops out), “Auto-connect” (to connect to a specific server by default), ad blockers or alternate protocols (connection instructions between your device and the server). Your VPN provider will choose an appropriate VPN protocol for you by default, though you may wish to try out different options to prioritise speed over security or vice versa.
The best VPNs for iPads offer robust security features, market-leading encryption and a simple user interface that makes navigating the app on an iPad straightforward and effective.
You’ll be missing out on some features on an iPad; most if not all of these VPNs lack some of their usual VPN protocols and split tunnelling. But the core feature set of the best VPNs is still on offer, giving you the peace of mind of a secure, private connection to the internet. Whether you’re streaming abroad, using sensitive services and documents or just trying to avoid malware and hacker activity, these VPNs will make sure your data stays safe.
Each of these picks should work for most users, though it’s crucial that you pick the right one for you: one in a price range within your budget and with the security features that matter to you. We recommend making use of return windows to trial out a VPN and make sure it works effectively for your needs.
NordVPN is a clear winner for best VPN on an iPad. It combines an affordable monthly price with a host of high-tech security features, thousands of servers worldwide and a map-based interface that works wonderfully on an iPad’s touchscreen. Meshnet – NordVPN’s secure device network – is great for connecting personal devices too.
Surfshark may be owned by NordVPN, but it stands out as its own beast thanks to a fiercely simple interface, unlimited simultaneous connections and competitive price. At just £1.82 per month, it’s very easy to get started.
ExpressVPN is a natural choice for those looking to connect to servers in many locations or bypass regional content restrictions thanks to its 160+ server locations across 94 countries. It probably has the best design of any iPad VPN too, with illustrated step-by-step instructions to get you started.