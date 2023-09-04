When comparing the best VPNs for iPad, there were a few things we considered.

Server locations: Each VPN provider offers a slightly different combination of servers, which allows users to connect to various locations around the globe, concealing their location and IP address and potentially bypassing geo-restrictions on global content. The more places a VPN can run a server, the more choice you have.

Speed and stability: VPNs will impact download and upload speeds, but the best options ensure there’s minimal interference, especially when connecting to a server in your own country. It’s also crucial that the connection stays stable and doesn’t leave you unprotected if the VPN drops out for any reason.

Subscription cost: VPNs can get pricey in the long run, especially if you don’t choose the most cost-effective payment plan. We looked for competitive prices and took note of any free trials or return policies for those interested in trying out a VPN for the first time.

Privacy and security: All the options in this list use AES-256 encryption, which involves a 12-step encryption process and would take an inconceivable amount of time to crack even with today’s best supercomputers. They’re also independently audited for their no-log policy for user data. Additional features, such as a kill switch, malware protection, data breach scans or a rotating IP address, can add layers of protection for your identity and safety.

Usability: VPNs can feel complicated for new users, so we took notice of how user-friendly each iPad VPN was, including ease of setup, design and interface and responsiveness of customer service.