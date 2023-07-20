Tor is a powerful, open-source tool designed to facilitate anonymous online communication. It uses a multi-layered routing strategy to mask your online activities, making them much more difficult to trace.

How Tor works

When you access the internet through Tor, your traffic doesn’t take a direct route to its destination. Instead, it’s sent on a zigzag path through multiple randomised nodes, giving Tor its distinct layering effect, akin to the layers of an onion.

When you initiate a request, Tor wraps it in three layers of encryption. This request then travels through at least three servers or nodes: the entry node, the relay node and the exit node.

Entry node: Your encrypted traffic first reaches an entry node. While this node can see your real IP address, it can’t read your encrypted data. It removes one layer of encryption and forwards your data to the next stage.

Relay node: The relay, or middle, node receives the partially decrypted data. It doesn’t know your real IP address or your request’s final destination. The relay node strips away another layer of encryption and sends your data to the final stage.

Exit node: The exit node removes the last layer of encryption. It can see where your traffic is going and its content without knowing its origin. The exit node sends your unencrypted data to its final destination.

Tor is generally accessed through the Tor Browser, which is optimised for heightened security and privacy. Although the system is slower due to its complex routing process, it remains an effective tool for anonymising your internet traffic.

The role of VPNs

VPNs play a significant role in encrypting and tunnelling internet connections. They function by creating a secure, private tunnel between your device and the internet. All data that passes through this tunnel is encrypted, which makes it unreadable to anyone who might intercept it, including your internet service provider (ISP) or potential hackers.

Unlike Tor, which is a free and open network, a VPN is typically a paid service (although there are free VPN options) and all your data is routed through the VPN’s servers. Reliable VPN providers do not keep any user logs to maintain privacy.

Individual benefits

Both Tor and VPN have their advantages and potential limitations. Tor’s strength lies in its ability to anonymise internet traffic effectively. However, it can be slower and less efficient due to its routing process. Also, by default, Tor only protects your browsing data, not applications running on your device.

On the other hand, a VPN offers comprehensive encryption of all your internet data and is typically faster than Tor. However, it entails entrusting the VPN provider with all your data going through its servers. It’s also important to note that, while both tools significantly enhance online privacy, neither provides 100 per cent guaranteed anonymity.