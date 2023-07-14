A VPN provides a secure and private connection between your computer and the internet. Installing a trusted VPN service is essential for protecting your identity and keeping your data anonymous from prying eyes.

Installing a VPN on your desktop (Windows, Mac, or Linux) offers several useful benefits, such as enhanced security, privacy protection, internet censorship avoidance, geographical restriction bypassing and data throttling protection.

Here are the steps required to download and install Surfshark for Windows:

1. First, open a browser of your choice, such as Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. For this guide, we’ll be using the Google Chrome. Then, search for the Surfshark website in the search engine. Open the official website. Once the official website is open, click “Download”.

After clicking “Download,” navigate to the “Download apps” option. Now you’ll be presented with multiple options. Select the “Windows” option.

2. Download the Windows app. The Surfshark installer file will start to download on your computer. Once the download is complete on your computer, locate the file and open it.

3. On the next window, select the “Confirm” option. You’ll then have to agree to the terms and conditions of the app and choose its location.

Once you’ve completed these steps, the app will start to install.

4. After the installation is complete, the app should launch itself. Your Surfshark app for desktop will now have been successfully downloaded and installed on your desktop.