Surfshark is considered one of the best VPN service providers, offering first-class security, AES-256 encryption, an automatic kill switch and an audited no-log policy. Surfshark’s VPN performs splendidly with minimal download and upload speed degradation. Additionally, it helps users bypass geo-restricted content.
Adding to the list of benefits, Surfshark comes at an affordable price point, making it one of the top cheap VPNs on the market.
A VPN provides a secure and private connection between your computer and the internet. Installing a trusted VPN service is essential for protecting your identity and keeping your data anonymous from prying eyes.
Installing a VPN on your desktop (Windows, Mac, or Linux) offers several useful benefits, such as enhanced security, privacy protection, internet censorship avoidance, geographical restriction bypassing and data throttling protection.
Here are the steps required to download and install Surfshark for Windows:
1. First, open a browser of your choice, such as Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. For this guide, we’ll be using the Google Chrome. Then, search for the Surfshark website in the search engine. Open the official website. Once the official website is open, click “Download”.
After clicking “Download,” navigate to the “Download apps” option. Now you’ll be presented with multiple options. Select the “Windows” option.
2. Download the Windows app. The Surfshark installer file will start to download on your computer. Once the download is complete on your computer, locate the file and open it.
3. On the next window, select the “Confirm” option. You’ll then have to agree to the terms and conditions of the app and choose its location.
Once you’ve completed these steps, the app will start to install.
4. After the installation is complete, the app should launch itself. Your Surfshark app for desktop will now have been successfully downloaded and installed on your desktop.
Once you’ve installed the app on your desktop, you’ll have to launch the app. Follow these steps to use your Surfshark VPN service:
1. After installing the app, log in or continue with your Google, Apple, or Microsoft details. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for one on Surfshark’s website.
2. You’ll receive some tips when launching the app for the first time.
After going through the tips, click on the “Quick-connect” button on the main screen.
Surfshark VPN will then connect you to the fastest available server. If your connection is successful, you’ll see the “Protected” status on your screen.
You can access other Surfshark VPN locations on the left-hand side by simply clicking on them.
Your VPN will now be connected and ready to go.
1. First, open the Google browser on your MacBook and go to the Surfshark website, navigating to the “Download app” option.
2. You’ll be presented with multiple options. Select the “Download” button for Mac. The Surfshark installer file will start to download.
Once the download is complete, locate the file on your Mac (the file is often in your “Downloads” folder) and open it.
3. Next, a new window will open. On this window, you should see the Surfshark icon.
Drag the Surfshark icon to the “Applications” folder icon (this will copy the Surfshark app to your application folder).
Once the copying process is complete, close the installer window, navigate to the application folder and open it. Click on the Surfshark icon.
4. After this, you’ll be asked for your Mac password, as it’s mandatory for downloading a VPN. Once you’ve entered your password, the Surfshark app will open, and you’ll be asked to log in to your Surfshark account.
Your Surfshark VPN app will now have been successfully downloaded and installed on your Mac.
Once you’ve downloaded and installed Surfshark on your Mac, follow the steps below to set up your VPN.
1. Open the Surfshark VPN app on your Mac. You can log in using your email and password. If you don’t have an account, sign up on Surfshark’s official website.
2. Once you’ve signed in, click on “Quick-connect.”
3. If you’re connecting for the first time, you’ll need to install the WireGuard installation on your Mac.
Click “Open Security Preferences.” Surfshark will show you the following screen on your Mac.
Click on the padlock located on the bottom left of the window.
Then, authenticate your action using your password or Touch ID.
Click “Allow.”
4. Next, you must add a VPN configuration to allow Surfshark to secure your connection. Click on the “Add VPN configuration” button.
Select “Allow.”
Surfshark will connect you to the fastest server available. If your connection is successful, you’ll see the protected status.
You can access other VPN locations in more than 95 countries.
Your Surfshark VPN will now be connected to your Mac and ready.
1. First, open the App Store. Now, open the search bar and search for “Surfshark.”
2. The search result will show you many apps. Locate the official Surfshark app and open it. The following window will have an option called “Get” or “Install”. Select whichever option presents itself.
3. You’ll be asked for Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID password, depending on the version of your phone. Once you’ve followed the authentication instructions, the Surfshark app will start to download. Once downloaded, tap “Open”, which will launch the Surfshark app.
Your Surfshark application will now have been successfully downloaded and installed on your iOS device.
Once you’ve successfully downloaded and installed Surfshark on your iPhone or iOS device, locate and open the app.
1. When you open the app, the following screen will appear. Click “Existing user? Login.” If you still need to sign up for Surfshark, you can quickly do so through its official website.
2. Fill in your credentials and log in. After you’ve logged in, you’ll need to click on “Quick-connect.”
3. Apple will ask you for your password if it’s your first time connecting. Tap on “Continue.”
Then select “Allow.”
4. Surfshark will connect you to the fastest server available. You’ll see the protected status if your connection is successful.
5. You can change server locations from the “Locations” tab.
After clicking on “Locations,” select a server.
Your Surfshark VPN will now be successfully working on your iOS device.
1. Open the Google Play Store.
2. Navigate to the search bar and search for “Surfshark VPN.” The search result will show you many different VPNs. Look for the official Surfshark VPN app.
3. Once located, open it and tap the “Install” option.
4. After this, you’ll be presented with terms and conditions; click “Accept.” The Surfshark app will start to download. Once the app is downloaded, tap “Open.”
Your Surfshark VPN will now have been downloaded and installed on your Android device successfully.
1. Once you’ve downloaded and installed Surfshark for Android, open the Surfshark app and tap “LOG IN”.
If you still need to sign up for Surfshark VPN, you can sign up through its official website. If you already have an account, fill in your credentials and then tap “LOG IN.”
2. After logging in, the following screen will appear.
Click “CONNECT” to quickly connect your Surfshark VPN to the fastest server.
3. You can change the quick-connect settings from the fastest server to the nearest server. Tap on the following icon to change the settings.
4. After changing the quick-connect settings, tap “Connect.”
If you’re connecting to Surfshark for the first time on your Android device, you’ll be asked to allow Surfshark VPN to accept a connection request.
Tap “OK.”
If your connection is successful, you’ll see the connected status.
5. You can disconnect the VPN at any time by clicking the “DISCONNECT” button.
You can select your desired VPN from the locations tab. Tap on the “Locations” tab, browse the different servers and connect to the one you want.
Surfshark VPN will now be ready to use on your Android device.
Surfshark is a versatile and adaptable VPN that supports many devices. Here are some of the platforms it supports:
Connecting a VPN to your Smart TV can allow you to easily access geo-restricted content, help you avoid internet service provider (ISP) tracking and targeted ads, bypass throttling and ISP restrictions and ensure secure access to smart TV apps.
You’ll enjoy plenty of benefits by connecting your internet to a VPN. When you connect your router to a VPN, all devices connected to the router will benefit from the VPN’s security and encryption. You’ll also have the advantage of staying anonymous, bypassing geographical restrictions on all devices connected to the router and having a stable VPN connection.
There are some limitations to consider. For example, not all routers support VPN connections, setting up a VPN can be a complex process and setting up a VPN on your router can slow down your internet connection speed.
In conclusion, it’s essential to evaluate the compatibility of your router, your technical skills, the potential impact on the performance of your internet and your flexibility to determine if connecting a VPN to your router is the right choice.