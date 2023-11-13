Google Play introduces badges to let users know how safe an Android VPN app is

The Google Play Store has introduced a badging system to let Android users know which VPNs are trustworthy. Google’s badge highlights whether a VPN service has been independently audited by a security firm.

Google launched the App Defense Alliance (ADA) in 2019 to protect Android and Google Play Store users from harmful apps. Recently, the ADA introduced the Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA), which tests apps against a set of security standards. Now, in the Google Play Store, VPN apps that have been audited using (MASA) guidelines will present a badge that says ‘Independent Security Review’ in the data safety section to let users know the app has been verified by Google. These badges also link to an app directory, where users can view other verified Google VPN apps.

In a recent blog post, Google announced that NordVPN, GoogleOne and ExpressVPN have already undergone independent security testing and have publicly declared their badges. Google also said it encourages other VPN providers to undergo testing to provide transparency to users.

Google has said it is committed to providing transparency when it comes to Android user’s security and privacy. MASA tests VPN apps against security standards set by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). The security tests assess key elements of a VPN, such as sensitive data logging. Though these security tests are useful for users, it’s important to note they’re not exhaustive. Though apps are listed as verified, this does not mean they come without vulnerabilities or flaws. This is where a VPN’s own undertaking of security audits by a third party can fill a gap, as such audits will highlight any such vulnerabilities.