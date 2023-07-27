Desktop app

Goose VPN isn’t available on the Microsoft Store, which means that Microsoft hasn’t checked the app for performance, stability and security. This also means that there are no automatic updates. It’s necessary to log into the website to access the downloads page. The installer is an MSI file and is compatible with Windows 7 and above.

The macOS app for Goose VPN is compatible with macOS Sierra and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. This allows you to have more trust in the product because you know that Apple has checked the app for performance, stability and security. You can also be sure that you’ll always have the latest version if you have automatic updates enabled.

To enable automatic updates, open the App Store and press Cmd + comma (,) to open Settings. Here, you should be able to tick a box that enables automatic updates.

After installing, we experienced some issues setting up the VPN. Logging in worked fine, but it was difficult to enable the VPN. A number of prompts asked for permission to allow the app to access the macOS keychain and the VPN cannot be installed without giving this permission. We also didn’t get a prompt to install the VPN profile in macOS System Settings at first, so it took several attempts to get this to work.

Mobile app

Goose VPN has been compatible with every version of the mobile operating system since Android 5.0 Lollipop, which was released in 2014. The app is available from the Google Play Store or by logging in to Goose VPN’s website and downloading the Android Package Kit (APK) file directly from the downloads page. The Android app does not seem to offer the ability to switch protocols.

Goose VPN has all the same features on iPhone as it does on macOS. There is an Autopilot feature that allows you to connect the VPN automatically when joining networks other than those you explicitly trust, and Cyber Alarm is available, although its functionality is questionable on an operating system that’s as locked down as iOS. You’re still able to select from one of the two provided protocols or to select automatic mode to choose the best protocol at any given time.

Goose VPN router compatibility

The company claims to support the following routers: ASUS RT-N16, ASUS RT-N18U, ASUS RT-N66U, ASUS RT-AC78U, ASUS RT-AC3200, Mikrotik hAP mini, Mikrotik hAP lite classic, Mikrotik hAP lite, Mikrotik hAP ac lite, Mikrotik RB95Ui-2HnD, Mikrotik hAP ac, Lynksys Archer c3200, Linksys Archer c3150, Linksys Archer C9, Linksys Archer C8, Linksys Archer C59, Tomato, Netgear, D-Link 600 and DD-WRT.