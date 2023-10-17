Hackers use LinkedIn Smart Links to target users in phishing attack

Cofense Phishing Defence Center (PDC), has identified a phishing campaign targeting LinkedIn users. It has been reported that a suspicious number of phishing messages were sent via LinkedIn. Smart Links are offered to business accounts as part of the Sales Navigator service. Smart Links are used to reach out to other LinkedIn users – the links are trackable and allow senders to track engagement.

Threat actors have found a way to exploit the feature and redirect users to malicious websites that attempt to steal personal information and credentials. Phishing has been a go-to tactic for cybercriminals for a long time. The best defence to stay safe online is to never click suspicious links, and if you’re browsing an untrustworthy website, always protect yourself by connecting to a VPN, which conceals your IP address and web activity. A VPN won’t protect you from a phishing attempt that requires you to input personal details. However, some VPNs have built-in phishing detection or can detect and alert you if you’re visiting a malicious website.

Between July and August 2023, Cofense says that some 800 emails were sent out using around 80 links. The messages contained typical phishing copy relating to financial, document, security and general notifications in a bid to lure victims. Links can be sent via newly created LinkedIn accounts or existing compromised accounts.

Leveraging Smart Links in phishing isn’t new. In 2022, Cofense identified the same LinkedIn phishing campaign, which used Smart Links as bait. Similar tactics were deployed and threat actors bypassed the security email gateway (SEG) to deliver credential phishing.