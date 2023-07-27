Hotspot Shield uses Advanced Encryption Standard with 256-bits (AES-256) and its own VPN protocol, Hydra. It supports Internet Key Exchange version 2 (IKEv2), which is considered extremely secure.



Hotspot Shield has an unclear no-logs policy, as it stores certain information, including the time duration of your VPN sessions, the bandwidth consumed, device hashes and the domains that you accessed. Furthermore, it has not yet audited its privacy policies to verify its claims which state that the collected data is anonymised and can’t be tracked back to the users.

To prove their security and privacy claims, most VPN companies often share third-party audits of their products. However, Hotspot Shield VPN still needs to release audit results. In comparison, TunnelBear, another VPN provider offering a free version, has been conducting annual audits for the past five years to establish its credibility.

Hotspot Shield has released a comprehensive transparency report covering its services from 2016 to 2018. Despite several requests, the report confirms that the company has never disclosed any user information. Additionally, the company doesn’t store browsing activity data but collects users’ IP addresses to match them to the best VPN server. This IP address information is encrypted and deleted at the end of the VPN session.

Hydra, Internet Protocol Security and OpenVPN protocols are included in the free version, allowing users to enjoy the same benefits as those with premium subscriptions. Hotspot Shield’s own protocol, Hydra, uses the trusted Open Secure Sockets Layer library for encryption and represents an upgraded transport protocol version. However, this protocol is not a new encryption method. Developing a new encryption technique would require rigorous testing to ensure security, as any undiscovered weaknesses could be exploited.



Hotspot Shield is owned by Pango Inc., which Aura acquired in July 2020, a US-based company. It’s important to note that the US is part of the Five Eyes Alliance and has a history of issuing warrants demanding sensitive user information, making it less than ideal for a VPN service.