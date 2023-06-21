VPN subscriptions can be expensive, but with the constant need to protect ourselves online, having a VPN is an important security tool. There are plenty of free VPNs available for download, and some of the best VPNs on the market also offer free versions – namely Proton VPN, PrivadoVPN, Atlas VPN and Windscribe.

You can get a VPN for free via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or as a Chrome extension via the Chrome Web Store. Free VPNs can provide an added layer of protection and may come with customisable security features. However, they often don’t come with the same level of security as paid-for subscriptions.

We’ve put together a step-by-step guide on how to get a free VPN for iPhone, Android and Chrome.