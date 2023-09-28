Our first tip for staying anonymous online? Choosing, downloading, and installing a VPN on every device you use to browse the internet.

VPNs allow you to establish a secure and encrypted connection to the internet. By routing your internet traffic through one of its own servers, VPN providers (such as Nord VPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark VPN) conceal your device’s real IP address.

This makes it extremely difficult for any websites you visit to trace your online activities back to you, and prevents third parties – such as hackers or the government – from intercepting and eavesdropping on your internet traffic. (For an in-depth look at how the UK government is able to do just that, explore our guide to the Online Safety Bill and Investigatory Powers Act – just make sure you’re sitting down, first!)

What’s more, VPNs allow you to connect to servers from around the world; enabling you to mask your real IP address with one from a huge range of different countries. You could be sitting, for example, at your home in London, while accessing a website with an IP address from Florida, USA. VPNs also often assign the same IP address to multiple users – making it even more challenging to attribute online activity to a specific individual.

Not only does this VPN feature obscure your actual geographical location – thus enhancing your anonymity online – it also has a range of other benefits.

If you’re based in the UK but travelling overseas, for instance, you can use a VPN to appear, to the internet, as though you’re still in the UK – allowing you to tap into British Netflix and TV networks, and avoid missing out on the latest Coronation Street action. VPNs are also useful for unblocking websites in China – where the BBC, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube are all banned – and for when you’re in other countries with totalitarian internet censorship regimes.

The best VPN providers also have strict “no logs” policies – so they don’t keep records of your online activities, and thus wouldn’t be able to share these, even if requested to.

