Is Tor safe to use?

When it comes to keeping your private information private, there are a few routes you can go down; while using one of the best VPNs and maintaining good security practices will go a long way, using Tor is another step you can take to increase security. Combining Tor with a VPN will provide the ultimate security for your data.

If you’ve never heard of a Tor browser, your first question might be, “Is Tor safe?”. To help you better understand Tor and how it can help you stay safe online, our expert team has broken down everything you need to know.

What is Tor?

Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is a web browser specialising in private browsing and allowing its users to stay anonymous. Tor hides IP addresses and browsing activity, making it more secure than browsers like Chrome or Safari. Tor is also often used to access the dark web, a part of the internet hidden from most search engines.

How does Tor work?

Tor uses onion routing, which is more complex than a regular browser. It sends your traffic through three random network nodes, called onion routers, to improve privacy and security.

These nodes include the entry node, a randomised relay node and a randomised exit node. In the first stage, Tor randomly connects you to an entry node. It will then decrypt the first layer of encryption and send it to the middle node. At this point, the middle node only knows the IP address of the entry node and not the original destination. The middle node will decrypt the data to send it to the next node without knowing the final destination. Once the exit node is received, the data will be decrypted again and leave the Tor network to reach its final destination.

As you can see, this process requires a lot of encryption and decryption. After each node is stripped away, the IP address of the original sender becomes more obscure, ensuring it is fully hidden from the final server. This is how users can access the dark webwithout being tracked.

Is Tor safe?

When used correctly, Tor is safe to use. Due to its high levels of encryption and security, Tor offers a level of protection not found on traditional browsers.

However, using Tor to access the dark web or hidden servers can be unsafe. The dark web is not regulated like the clear web, making it more likely you will encounter malware or bad actors attempting to identify you.

In September 2024, Tor released a blog post in response to the claims that its v3 Onion Servers were impacted by a cyberattack. While this investigation is still ongoing, the company claimed that Tor users can continue to access the web securely and the Tor network is currently safe.

Is Tor legal?

Tor is perfectly legal to use. However, using Tor to access the dark web can be illegal, depending on what you are looking at. The legality of accessing the dark web will also be dependent on what country you are in.

In the UK, accessing and browsing the dark web is legal, but is it illegal to engage in specific activities, such as selling drugs or promoting terrorism. Our experts recommend using extreme caution when accessing the dark web using Tor and checking your country’s law to ensure you are not engaging in illegal activities.

Pros of the Tor browser

Tor comes with a wealth of advantages, with the most known being the anonymity it grants you when browsing the web. Here are some of the other positive features of using Tor you may not be aware of:

Pros Enhanced privacy: as traffic is sent through three random nodes instead of one server, Tor provides a higher level of security than using browsers like Chrome, Edge or Safari. Tor is also decentralised, so there is no central authority keeping note of your browser activity Open source: Tor’s platform is completely open-source, allowing its users to freely check the source code and even alter it if they are able Free to use: Tor is completely free to use, with no long-standing subscriptions needed Safer browsing: if you need to access the internet using public wifi, Tor will offer an additional layer of protection that makes it harder for malicious users to access your information Overcoming censorship: using Tor can help people in certain countries access restricted content that has been censored Can access the dark web: the easiest way to access the dark web is by using Tor, as it is inaccessible when using a normal browser. Just keep in mind not all of the dark web is legal to access, depending on your country

Cons of the Tor browser

Although Tor comes with many benefits, you should still be aware of any pitfalls that may arise. Here are some of the most common disadvantages to using Tor:

Cons Slow browsing speeds: like using a VPN, using Tor can slow your browsing speeds as it needs to take more steps to encrypt and decrypt your data. There are a couple of ways to make Tor faster, but it generally won’t have the same performance as a regular browser Not all websites are available: some websites have blocked the use of Tor, making them inaccessible to users. Other websites also keep track of Tor exit nodes and can block traffic, making it less convenient Malware and bad actors: depending on what you are using Tor for, you are more likely to encounter bad actors or malware. This is more relevant if you are using the dark web Vulnerable entry and exit nodes: Tor’s system isn’t entirely bulletproof, with several soft spots that hackers can capitalise on. The entry node knows your IP address and the middle node knows the location of both the entry and exit nodes; if the middle node is compromised, your IP address may be leaked. Plus, Tor’s exit nodes can be registered by anyone since the regulation process is not very strict. Hackers can sign up for exit nodes and wait for unsuspecting users to cross their path Platform inconsistency: Tor is not consistently supported and protected across all platforms. In 2013, Firefox browsers using the older version of the Tor Browser Bundle were discovered to be vulnerable to Javascript attacks. Apple has also limited Tor from using its normal code on MacOS and iOS, with Tor recommending that iOS users use the Onion Browser and Orbot apps for a more secure connection

Alternatives to Tor

There are a couple of alternatives to using the Tor browser.

Using a VPN can be more beneficial than Tor; VPNs are faster, generally more user-friendly and come with malware protection to ensure you don’t download any malicious software. Tor, however, can be more secure and is free to use across all platforms. If you are interested in a VPN but don’t want to pay high prices, take a look at our best cheap VPN roundup or read our comparison of Tor vs VPN.

Safing Portmaster (SPN) is another alternative to Tor. SPN is similar to Tor, being a secure network that helps hide your identity. SPN goes a step further, protecting your whole computer and not just your browser. Unlike Tor, SPN only has support for Windows and Linux, making it unusable on mobile or MacOS devices.

Utopia is another option thatoffers a more holistic approach to online security. It uses a decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) network with no central servers, eliminating the issue Tor has with its entry and exit node vulnerabilities.

IS TOR SAFE FAQS How do you install a Tor browser? You can download Tor on multiple platforms, including MacOS, iOS, Windows and Android. The installation process will depend on your operating system and device. You can find out how to install Tor by checking the company’s explainer. Can you be traced in Tor? Tor will mask your IP address so that the websites you access cannot tell your location or who you are. If you visit a website that requires personal information to log in or sign up, then they will know your identity, but they won’t know where you are based. Can I use a VPN with Tor? Yes, you can use a VPN with Tor at the same time. However, Tor does not recommend using both platforms in tandem unless you are an advanced user who understands how to configure both in a way that won’t compromise your privacy.