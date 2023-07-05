What is NordVPN’s Double VPN?

You may already know that virtual private networks (VPNs) help protect your online data from prying eyes by using different encryption protocols, but have you heard of a double VPN? It’s a multi-hop VPN that can increase your privacy online and takes only a few minutes to set up on your device.

NordVPN is a powerful software with many useful features that provide its users with the best security, privacy and performance. We’ll detail what Nord’s Double VPN offers and how its military-strength encryption can protect you from even the most expert online spying.