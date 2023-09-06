There are a few key NordVPN extras worth discussing. For one, there’s Meshnet, a secure network you can use to connect remote devices together – allowing you to easily transfer files, access data, or route traffic through a specific device’s location, even if you’re on the other side of the world. Even better, this is a free feature; you don’t need a VPN subscription to use it.

Several NordVPN extras focus on added security, such as the Double VPN function, which goes through the regular encryption process twice over and hides your IP address behind two VPN servers rather than the standard one; it may slow down your internet speeds a little, but it ensures your security is even more watertight. Onion Over VPN is another ‘double’ security feature, connecting you to a VPN before opening the anonymous Tor browser, and ensuring multiple layers of privacy as you navigate the web – you can check out our combined Tor and VPN guide for more information there.

You can also connect to an ‘obfuscated’ server while using the OpenVPN protocol – not only concealing your activity and identity, but also the fact you’re using a VPN, helping to bypass blocks in your region or for specific online services.

If you’re willing to pay extra, you can add a dedicated IP address at checkout for an added £2.99 per month; this is a great help for accessing corporate servers or banking systems that require an authorised IP, and ensures you aren’t lumped in with other users’ online activity on a shared IP.